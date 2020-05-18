Clear

Australia announces bid to win back tourists

Article Image

Tourism Australia connected couches across the country with a live stream of crocodiles, cooking classes and Chris Hemsworth workouts. The virtual event, "Live from Aus," is part of an ongoing push by Tourism Australia to inspire Aussies to travel locally when it is safe to do so. CNN's Lynda Kinkade reports.

Posted: May 18, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Gretener and Lynda Kinkade

When we do go outside again, what will it be like?

Over the May 16-17 weekend, Tourism Australia -- the country's national travel organization -- called upon a couple of well-known mates to connect couches across the country and answer that very question.

Streamed on Facebook, the virtual event "Live from Aus" transported viewers to 36 destinations down under. The two-day program was filled with famous Australian travel experiences and hosted by zookeepers, chefs and even a pair of Chris Hemsworth's personal trainers.

Matt Wright, an animal expert who is known for hosting the TV show "Outback Wrangler," introduced those tuning in to a couple of crocodiles before taking to the sky to showcase the best of the Northern Territory.

"Everyone has been cooped up in units and apartments, so what we have is very appealing in terms of the wide-open spaces and beautiful landscapes," Wright told CNN while a crocodile snapped playfully at his feet.

It's all part of an ongoing push by Tourism Australia to inspire Aussies to travel locally once it is safe to do so.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted international travel for the foreseeable future. But, as restrictions begin to ease in Australia, domestic travel is being seen as a big step forward in the road to recovery.

"Sixty percent of our consumers plan to take a holiday as soon travel restrictions are lifted," explained Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director of Tourism Australia.

"We are a nation of travelers. Australians took 6.5 million outbound trips last year. There is a real opportunity to encourage those people, taking those trips, to discover their own backyard."

"The restart of travel is going to be gradual. We will start with a day trip to enjoy local gems or have a food and wine experience. That will then progress to overnight stays locally and then potentially inter-state. Then, hopefully in the long term, international travel."

A model for the US?

Australia has been largely praised for its ability to "flatten the curve," with attention now turning to whether the country can avoid a second wave of Covid-19 infections as restrictions begin to relax.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison argued that the country "cannot allow our fear of going backward stop us from going forwards."

With a three-stage plan to re-open now in place, Morrison is hoping to reach the final phase of his road map by July. This would see the majority of workers back in offices, pubs and clubs open, gatherings of up to 100 people and interstate travel.

A trans-Tasman "travel bubble" between Australia and New Zealand will also be considered at this point. However, while that is the goal, states and territories will individually determine when to progress through the three stages.

If successfully implemented, Australia's roadmap and focus on domestic travel is likely to be eyed as a recovery role model for other countries, including the United States.

"We are seeing overall domestication of travel. It is certainly the immediate opportunity for any travel industry around the world," Harrison said. "I think it is a big opportunity for the US market."

Consecutive crises

However, unlike other countries, Australia's push to travel local pre-dates the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia's first Covid-19 case was confirmed amid the worst bushfire season on record. The damage: 18 million hectares of land burned, with at least 33 people and over a billion animals killed.

The devastation came on the back of crippling droughts, pushing many regional and rural areas to breaking point.

A $10 million Kylie Minogue Tourism Australia ad, hoping to convince Brexit-weary Brits to visit Oz, was quickly derailed. Tourism Australia instead pivoted to a "Holiday Here this Year" campaign in a bid to support fire-impacted regions.

But Australians were unable to answer that call. Less than two weeks after the last bushfire blaze stopped burning, the country went into hibernation.

"Tourism in Australia accounts for one in 13 jobs. The whole industry virtually shut overnight," Harrison says. "In the absence of that, regional communities especially are really suffering... Tourism is their lifeblood."

The first step forward

The first issue concerning the return of leisure travel is, understandably, safety.

"Once we show people it is safe to get out and travel, we think people will come back at scale," Harrison reasoned. "They key to that will be how the industry responds, and the protocols they put in place to ensure guest safety. We, as an industry, are working very hard on that."

With Aussies beginning to venture out of the house for day trips, food and wine experiences are predicted to be the first course on the holiday at home menu.

Matt Stone and Jo Barrett are co-executive chefs at one of the country's most celebrated restaurants, Oakridge, which is in the Yarra Valley region northeast of Melbourne.

Joining "Live from Aus" for a dash of cheese-making in their kitchen, the chefs said they understand the responsibility of re-opening.

"People are being cautious and wanting to follow the rules to ensure we all come through this together," Barret explained, "But there is definitely an urge to get out. Like true Australians, we will support the restaurants that do need it."

Chinese visitors make up the largest demographic of travelers visiting Australia. The loss of foreign visitors, coupled with restrictions on restaurant headcounts, is a key concern for many food destinations.

"We are going to change the way we do things," said Stone. "We are going to get a lot of great support from locals, and then domestic travels from there. We will scale up as the laws and the restrictions scale up. It is a matter of adapting."

The way back

It's not just people who are feeling lonely amid the lockdown.

"There is no doubt that some animals are desperate for people to come back," said Chad Staples, a zookeeper at Featherdale Wildlife Park outside of Sydney.

Speaking to CNN while cuddling a koala, Staples said he hopes to re-open the zoo in the next four weeks.

"The start of this year and end of last year was pretty horrendous for our native wildlife. Fires that had never been seen before... potential extinction events really," said Staples. "It's been a challenging year. To then get hit with this [coronavirus]... it's hard to take.

"But like always, we are on the way back," Staples added. And "we" doesn't just mean the zoo -- it means all of Oz.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 27778

Reported Deaths: 1751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8303477
Lake2843140
Cass15535
Hendricks103261
Hamilton102190
Allen99661
Johnson99294
St. Joseph97128
Elkhart66823
Madison54357
Bartholomew42030
Clark40630
Porter39410
LaPorte35814
Jackson3271
Tippecanoe3032
Floyd29737
Hancock29123
Shelby28720
Howard28511
Delaware27722
Boone25832
Morgan24419
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2072
White1794
Montgomery17311
Harrison17015
Grant16318
Greene15821
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15024
Monroe1509
Clinton1341
Lawrence13321
Miami1301
Henry1253
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Jennings1164
Dubois1152
Vigo1136
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott962
Carroll792
Newton719
Wabash712
Steuben652
Daviess6415
Wayne615
Kosciusko561
Washington501
LaGrange492
Marshall431
Fulton431
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush412
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Randolph323
Brown311
Clay301
Jay290
Sullivan290
Starke282
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb261
Crawford220
Knox220
Benton210
Tipton211
Huntington212
Perry190
Parke180
Fountain182
Posey160
Wells160
Switzerland160
Blackford141
Ohio120
Warren121
Spencer111
Gibson100
Adams91
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 94191

Reported Deaths: 4177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook622182839
Lake6489215
DuPage5904298
Kane4396115
Will4388240
Winnebago149035
McHenry117962
St. Clair80565
Kankakee66931
Rock Island57718
Kendall56317
Madison49042
Champaign4017
Sangamon30725
Boone29014
DeKalb2512
Randolph2363
Jackson18110
McLean1706
Ogle1702
Macon16517
Clinton16114
Peoria1596
Stephenson1501
Union1224
Whiteside1228
LaSalle1208
Iroquois1173
Warren1080
Jefferson9817
Knox870
Monroe8711
Out of IL841
Coles814
Grundy741
Lee741
Unassigned670
Cass640
Henry640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Perry390
Montgomery381
Morgan361
Christian314
Vermilion301
Livingston261
Douglas230
Fayette192
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Ford171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Woodford141
Shelby131
Hancock120
Bond111
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Logan100
Clark90
Moultrie90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Putnam20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scattered rain showers overnight. Temperatures falling
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community supports boy battling cancer during pandemic

Image

Coffee Cup expands during pandemic

Image

Dog survives shot to head, information needed

Image

Fire destroys garage

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

THSO streams live concert

Image

Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis

Image

ISU virtual graduation

Image

Riders check Heritage Trail

Image

Volunteers collect trash downtown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak