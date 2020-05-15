Clear
The number of new coronavirus cases is going down in 28 states as reopening efforts continue

Scientists in London are working to develop a radical new type of vaccine in the effort to combat Covid-19. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

Posted: May 15, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: May 15, 2020 11:00 AM
By Dakin Andone and Faith Karimi, CNN

The number of new coronavirus cases reported each day is going down in more than half of US states, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

In all, 28 states have seen a downward trend, including several that took steps toward reopening relatively early, like Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Colorado.

A notable exception is Texas, where case numbers are up between 20% and 30% since the state began lifting stay-home restrictions on May 1. Thursday was particularly grim as the Lone Star State recorded 58 new deaths -- the state's highest one-day increase in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic began.

In all, seven states are still experiencing upward trends in case numbers, while numbers appear to be holding steady in 15 others.

As of early Friday, more than 1.4 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 85,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

Meantime, state officials continue to lift stay-at-home restrictions.

Parts of New York state, long the epicenter of the US outbreak, are eligible to begin a phased reopening Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Five regions — Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — have met the seven criteria required to start phase one of the state's reopening plan. Some industries like construction and manufacturing will be allowed to resume. Retail will remain limited to curbside or in-store pickup.

Still, the governor urged caution, warning residents, "Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away."

Cuomo extended a stay-at-home order late Thursday for other regions until May 28, unless they meet the seven requirements, like 14-day declines in hospitalizations and death, hospital bed availability, testing capacity and contact tracing.

Parts of Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia and Oregon are also set to start lifting some restrictions Friday. By Sunday, 48 states will have partially reopened.

A word of caution: It will take weeks to learn the full health effects of states reopening.

Testing is still a concern

With the reopenings and eased social distancing restrictions, testing remains a major concern, with health experts warning the US is still lagging behind.

While not every person who tests positive will need treatment, testing ensures most of the cases are identified and traced, said Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Every case that's out there could be the spark that starts another outbreak in your community that gets out of control," he said.

With the right measures, countries can suppress transmission and avoid bouncing back-and-forth between lockdown and lifting restrictions, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the Covid-19 response at the World Health Organization.

South Korea and Singapore have been successful in containing the virus because they have rapidly identified it, started contact tracing and combated opportunities for it to resurge, she added.

Experts have said coronavirus is likely to keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years — until about 70% of the population has been infected.

With nearly all states easing social distancing, the nation has now shifted to harm reduction -- which focuses on ways to reduce the risk if it cannot be removed entirely, said Dr. Leana Wen, an ER physician and the former health commissioner for Baltimore.

"We had a strategy before. That strategy was we would reduce the number of infections and at the same time build up our capabilities to do testing, tracing, isolation," she said Thursday night during the CNN global town hall on coronavirus.

"We know that that's what's going to be effective, but we are reopening before those capabilities are in place. So in essence, we're saying it's too hard. We're not going to be able to get there. And so we're switching to a new phase. "

The new strategy includes ways to slow the spread of the virus such as social distancing, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, changing ventilation systems and increasing time outdoors, she said.

Trial starts on drugs once declared dangerous

With the number of deaths growing in the US, finding a vaccine and treatment for the virus remain a top priority.

The National Institutes of Health started a new trial for people with mild coronavirus cases that uses drugs the agency once declared as dangerous.

Both the NIH and the Food and Drug Administration have warned against the use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, saying they should only be limited to clinical trials.

The FDA says the combination should not be used outside of a hospital setting because it causes heart rhythm problems. In addition, several trials have shown the combination does not help coronavirus patients.

But the NIH said it would enroll 2,000 people infected with coronavirus to try the drug combination at home. Study participants must have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, it said, adding that the first person enrolled in San Diego.

"Participants will be randomly assigned to receive short-term treatment with either hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin or matching placebos," it said. "People living with HIV and pregnant and breastfeeding women also are eligible to participate in the study."

The NIH did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

CDC sets up 'decision trees' on reopening

Places considering reopening their doors after weeks of restrictions are getting additional guidance from federal officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released "decision trees" to help workplaces, communities, schools, day cares, camps and mass transit decide when it's safe to reopen.

The six documents posted on its website Thursday provide step-by-step guidance advising employers to encourage social distancing, hand washing and intensified cleaning.

They do not provide any detailed advice on when it would be safe for schools or business to open -- only questions to ask before making any decisions.

Its purpose is to assist employers in making reopening decisions, but it's still important for them to check with state and local health officials to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community, the workplace tree reads.

They include small adjustments to account for the differences between schools, for instance, and restaurants.

MLB is making plans to play in the summer

Since the stay-at-home-orders to combat the spread of the virus, Major League Baseball has been losing money. Now it's working on plans for a modified season in which games would take place in empty stadiums, Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"It's hopeful that we will have some Major League Baseball this summer," Manfred said at CNN's global town hall. "We are making plans about playing in empty stadiums. But as I've said before, all of those plans are dependent on what the public health situation is."

Manfred said he'd spoken to governors in 18 states where the game is played and most expressed hope they'd be able to use the empty parks this summer.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could put MLB franchises in a $4 billion hole, he said.

Some states are taking steps toward allowing typical summer activities in the coming weeks. The governors of New Jersey and Delaware said beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, with capacity restrictions and social distancing.

And Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Thursday her state had a goal of allowing summer and youth camps to operate in-person beginning June 29. Camps will be subject to strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines, such as keeping children in small groups of 10.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
