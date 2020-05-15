Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The 'beating hearts' of these pulsating stars create music to astronomers' ears

Article Image

Previously undetectable, a group of international astronomers utilizing data from NASA's TESS satellite found patterns which can help us learn more about the inner workings of stars.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Stars may appear bright to us on Earth, but peering inside their hearts is a little more elusive. Star data from NASA's planet-hunting TESS mission has helped an international team of scientists detect patterns in 60 pulsating stars.

This data revealed the internal structures of the stars, which could aid in the understanding of what's happening in billions of stars across the universe.

Essentially, the researchers could listen in to the heartbeats of the stars, which created a kind of music. The study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This particular class of stars are known as the Delta Scuti stars. They get their name from a bright star, Delta Scuti, in the Scutum constellations and they're each about 1.5 to 2.5 times the mass of our sun.

Previously, astronomers were able to detect pulsations in these stars, but they couldn't determine a pattern.

Pulsations are natural resonances that come from the stars, formed by trapped waves similar to those in musical instruments. These sound waves travel from within the star to create pulsation patterns at their surfaces. To astronomers, these appear as changes in the star's brightness.

A pulsating mystery

When stars pulsate astronomers can learn key details about them.

These movements back and forth inside of stars, called oscillations, can reveal their inner workings. This is called asteroseismology, which is when we learn more about stars by measured changes in the star's light.

It's similar to how earthquakes allow us to study Earth's interior in seismology.

For example, the changes in brightness of our sun have provided astronomers with information about its temperature and chemical makeup, as well as the processes occurring inside it.

Asteroseismology has been used to understand stars like our sun, high-mass stars, red giants and white dwarfs. But Delta Scuti stars confounded scientists until now.

This is because while "many stars pulsate along simple chords," the tune of the Delta Scuti stars is much more complex, said Tim Bedding, lead study author and professor at the University of Sydney, in a statement.

Delta Scuti stars rotate once or twice a day, which is much quicker, and about a dozen times faster, than our sun. That can shake up the pulsation patterns and make them difficult to interpret.

"The signals from these stars have been a mystery for over a hundred years," said Daniel Huber, study co-author and assistant professor at the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy. "We knew that brightness variations in these stars are caused by sound waves traveling in their interior, but we just couldn't make any sense of them."

The TESS mission, which was designed to detect exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, around nearby stars, captures data about star brightness. When astronomers used TESS data, they could narrow their focus to 60 Delta Scuti stars, between 60 to 1,400 light-years away from Earth, with clear pulsations in brightness. These regularly pulsed with high frequency.

The TESS data needed to be processed through software, which was designed by Daniel Hey, study co-author and a doctoral student at the University of Sydney.

"We needed to process all 92,000 light curves, which measure a star's brightness over time," Hey said in a statement.

"From here we had to cut through the noise, leaving us with the clear patterns of the 60 stars identified in the study. Using the open-source Python library, Lightkurve, we managed to process all of the light curve data on my university desktop computer in a just few days."

Observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii also revealed that the regular patterns came from Delta Scutti stars that were spinning slower than normal, which could help explain their frequency patterns. Follow-up observations were also conducted using the global Las Cumbres Observatory network.

Listening to celestial heartbeats

"Previously we were finding too many jumbled up notes to understand these pulsating stars properly," Bedding said.

"It was a mess, like listening to a cat walking on a piano. The incredibly precise data from NASA's TESS mission have allowed us to cut through the noise. Now we can detect structure, more like listening to nice chords being played on the piano."

Huber compared it to "notes of a song finally falling into place to play a beautiful melody."

And pulsations by Delta Scuti stars can reveal their mass, age and internal structure.

"Our results show that this class of stars is very young and some tend to hang around in loose associations. They haven't got the idea of 'social distancing' rules yet," Bedding said.

Young stars allow astronomers the chance to see how stars evolve, as well as the formation and evolution of planets around them -- kind of like peering back into the formation of our own solar system, said Eric Gaidos, study co-author and professor in the University of Hawaii's School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

"Some of the stars in our sample host planets, including beta Pictoris, just 60 light years from Earth and which is visible to the naked eye from Australia," said Isabel Colman, study co-author and doctoral candidate at the University of Sydney, in a statement. "The more we know about stars, the more we learn about their potential effects on their planets."

It's a breakthrough for the researchers and they plan to continue observing Delta Scuti stars with TESS going forward. Although TESS was designed to find exoplanets, there were also hopes that it could help advance asteroseismology -- and it's just getting started.

"We are thrilled that TESS data is being used by astronomers throughout the world to deepen our knowledge of stellar processes," said George Ricker, study co-author and TESS Principal Investigator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research in Cambridge, in a statement.

"The findings have opened up entirely new horizons for better understanding a whole class of stars."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Small act of kindness, making a major impact

Image

Consumer alert: US census scams

Image

Lawrenceville High School

Image

Ditzler's Orchard Close To Opening

Image

"Return to work" resolutions in Illinois causing confusion for some business owners

Image

Police investigate crime at local hotel

Image

Police investigate early morning shooting

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 78

Image

Pop-up storms and power outages

Image

Two Wabash Valley schools receive money from the National Dollar General Literacy Foundation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak