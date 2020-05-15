Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In a town of two nations, Belgian bars are shuttered. Dutch pubs will soon be open across the street

Article Image

Common rules and open borders -- fundamental ideals of the European Union -- are being upended by the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Nic Robertson visits a town on the Belgian-Dutch border caught between uneven lockdown measures.

Posted: May 15, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Mick Krever and Nic Robertson, CNN

Like so many small business owners, Monic van der Krogt has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The terrace of her cafe and beer garden in this small Belgian town sits empty.

"It's never so quiet. Never."

Her story, though, is not entirely universal. While her town is Belgian, it's also Dutch -- or at least partially. Walk two minutes down the road, and you're in the Netherlands. Walk a bit further, and you're back in Belgium.

The Belgian town, Baarle-Hertog, is an enclave inside the Netherlands, just 10 kilometers or so from the border, and bisected in dizzying ways by the Dutch town, Baarle-Nassau.

This oddity, which dates to the Middle Ages, is normally nearly irrelevant to daily life. But the coronavirus crisis has led governments to spurn the open borders that define the European Union. And Belgium -- with about double the number of Covid-19 deaths per capita than the Netherlands -- has instituted a much stricter lockdown.

"I'm not allowed to open," van der Kogt said. "But 50 meters, on the other side, the cafes and the restaurants, they open the first of June. And I'm not allowed to go there, because I live in Belgium."

Though Dutch restaurants remain closed, retail shops have stayed open throughout the crisis. And while Belgian stores were allowed to open this week, Belgians have been prohibited from shopping across the border -- even when that means just crossing one of the white cobblestones that dot the town center.

"In this crisis situation, it's not the mayors who are the authority," said Marjon de Hoon-Veelenturf, one of Baarle's two mayors (she's the Dutch one). "We had to just listen to the laws and regulations from The Hague and Brussels.

"A discussion arose where residents talked with each other about which country is taking the most sensible measures. That brings a certain polarization."

People are "shocked" by the coronavirus crisis the Belgian mayor, Frans de Bont, weighs in. "Personally, but also the countries, Europe. I think they are shocked together."

Baarle is of course an extreme example. The question for Europe is whether the go-it-your-own, country-by-country approach is indication of a deeper rot in the union.

"The first reaction was clearly a national-level reaction, completely uncoordinated and chaotic, and really not in line with what you would expect from a common border-free, travel area that has been in place since 1995," said Marie de Somer, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Centre.

The European Commission itself said on Wednesday, in a policy paper meant to outline how to re-open the Schengen free travel area, that internal border controls "harm our European way of life."

It warned that if borders remained closed "beyond what is needed for reasons of public health," the closures would "put a heavy burden not only on the functioning of the Single Market, but also on the lives of millions of EU citizens deprived of the benefits of the freedom of movement, which is a key achievement of the European Union."

This is not the first time that the EU has had to deal with governments abandoning Schengen at the first sign of crisis. For several years now, countries including Germany have been carrying out some level of border control, ostensibly to stem the flow of migrants moving illegally within the EU.

The scale of the coronavirus closures, though, are unprecedented, said Ian Lesser, vice president at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels.

"The risk, of course, is that this kind of national-member-state-first approach becomes somehow the norm, and embedded in policy and politics," he said.

More likely, he added, the economic benefits of open borders will at least in the short term mean that border controls will be untenable, and "only reinforce the value of having open borders within the Schengen area."

For now, local roads across the Dutch-Belgian border a short drive from Baarle remain barricaded with concrete blocks. Locals scoff that the barriers are easily bypassed by smaller rural farm roads, but the symbolism is stark.

Julien Leemans, 63, is quizzically taking it all in stride. The border is no abstraction for him -- it runs right through his house.

"Ninety percent of the house is Dutch," he laughs. "Ten percent -- only the toilet -- is Belgium."

Well, the front door is Belgian too, and that means he lives in Belgium -- unable to shop in Dutch stores, even though he himself was born and raised in the Netherlands.

"You see now the difference from the countries about the corona -- Belgium, Dutch, Germany, England -- all different."

"European?" he says with a laugh. "What is that?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate crime at local hotel

Image

Police investigate early morning shooting

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 78

Image

Pop-up storms and power outages

Image

Two Wabash Valley schools receive money from the National Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Image

Indiana State releases Phase-in Return to Campus Plan

Image

Adopt a First Responder program helps to provide snacks to local heroes

Image

Self-service beverage stations can reopen at convenience stores

Image

Harsha Behavioral Center reports 13 positive cases of COVID-19

Image

Social distancing and movies: Moon Light Drive-In announces opening date

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak