Clear

Rob Manfred says he has 'great confidence' MLB will reach an agreement with players

Article Image

Commissioner Rob Manfred explains what an MLB season during the coronavirus pandemic could look like, and how "devastating" the losses would be if there is no baseball this year.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

With the amount of calls, letters and emails his office has received, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said it's clear that fans are missing baseball.

But can the sport return amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and will MLB and the players be able to come to a financial agreement to do so? Manfred is optimistic, telling CNN on Thursday that he is "hopeful" there will be a season starting in the summer.

But there's an elephant in the room. On Thursday's CNN Global Town Hall with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Gupta asked Manfred about the possibility of the players union not agreeing to come back because of a potential pay cut and that the health risks might not be worth it.

"Whenever there's a discussion about economics, publicly people tend to characterize it as a fight," said Manfred. "Me, personally, I have great confidence that we'll reach an agreement with the players association both that it's safe to come back to work and work out the economic issues that need to be resolved."

If there's no season, losses would be "devastating" for the teams, Manfred said.

"We're a big business, but we're a seasonal business," Manfred said. "Unfortunately, this crisis began at kind of the low point for us in terms of revenue. We hadn't quite started our season yet, and if we don't play a season the losses for the owners could approach $4 billion."

Manfred said that MLB's plan is to begin playing games in empty stadiums in the first half of July. There would be multiple tests for the virus conducted per week with some supplemental antibody testing. In addition to testing, there will be temperature checks and symptom analysis for each individual daily.

A laboratory in Utah, which MLB normally uses for drug testing for minor league players, will handle the testing, and there will be a 24-hour turnaround, Manfred said.

Should a player test positive, that person would be removed from the rest of the team, Manfred said, but he added that experts are advising MLB that a 14-day quarantine isn't necessary. There will be a quarantine arrangement for the player, and there will be contact tracing for those it was believed the player was in contact with, as well as point-of-care testing to minimize the possibility of a spread.

"Nothing is risk-free in this undertaking," Manfred said. "We're trying to mitigate that risk with the repeated point-of-care testing to make sure that people who have had contact have not been exposed, and by obviously removing those individuals that have a positive test, they will be quarantined until they have two negative tests over a 24-hour period."

If any players aren't comfortable with playing, Manfred says, MLB would not force them to come back, and they can wait until they're ready.

"We hope that we will be able to convince the vast majority of our players that it's safe to return to work," Manfred said.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that MLB owners had finalized a proposal that would start a shortened 82-game season. However, there have been players that have pushed back publicly on the idea.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell let his feelings be known about the prospects of playing in a shortened season if asked to take a pay cut by MLB team owners.

"For me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof," said Snell, winner of the Cy Young award in 2018.

His comments come as rumors swirl about a plan approved by MLB owners that would halve the amount of money players would make for the season -- in a 50-50 revenue split with owners, ESPN reported.

While conversing Wednesday with fans on his Twitch streaming channel, Snell was asked whether he was for or against a 50-50 revenue split.

"I'm not splitting no revenue," Snell said. "I want all mine ... You all gotta understand. Cause you all are going to be like, 'Blake, play for the love of the game -- what's wrong with you? The money should not be a thing.' Bro. I am risking my life ... Y'all gotta understand, man, for me to go, for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof. It's a shorter season, less pay."

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer on Wednesday called MLB's plan "laughable."

"The ask basically is take more risk by getting back sooner and take less pay than we've already agreed," Bauer says in a YouTube video with his agent, Rachel Luba. "We've already agreed to take ... (a) 50 percent pay cut, and now they're asking us to take another pay cut."

He later went on to say, "(A 50-50 revenue split) has never been done in baseball. It's not collectively bargained. It would just be for this season. It doesn't sit well with me. Slightly lighthearted, but if I'm gonna have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that."

The Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB initially had an agreement in March that players would receive a $170 million salary advance. In exchange for that advance, the MLBPA agreed not to challenge the loss of the players' 2020 salaries if the season were to be canceled and to accept prorated salaries if a partial season is played.

An excerpt of that March agreement, provided to CNN by a source with knowledge of MLB operations, indicates that if games cannot be staged in teams' home stadiums in front of spectators, the MLB and MLBPA agree to hold good-faith discussions about the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at neutral sites. MLB's position is that those discussions could include asking players to take further salary reductions.

The players are balking at the idea of reopening the discussion of salaries.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark previously said in a statement: "Players recently reached an agreement with Major League Baseball that outlines economic terms for resumption of play, which included significant salary adjustments and a number of other compromises. That negotiation is over. We're now focused on discussing ways to get back on the field under conditions that prioritize the health and well-being of players and their families, coaches, umpires, team staff and fans."

The players association had no additional comment when reached by CNN on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pop-up storms and power outages

Image

Two Wabash Valley schools receive money from the National Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Image

Indiana State releases Phase-in Return to Campus Plan

Image

Adopt a First Responder program helps to provide snacks to local heroes

Image

Self-service beverage stations can reopen at convenience stores

Image

Harsha Behavioral Center reports 13 positive cases of COVID-19

Image

Social distancing and movies: Moon Light Drive-In announces opening date

Image

Two Wabash Valley schools receive money from the National Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Image

Local moving company partners with Salvation Army to bring food to Vigo County

Image

Clay Community Schools announces tentative plans for in-person graduations

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak