Clear

A 12-year-old girl survived cardiac arrest. Doctors say she had Covid-19 and a Kawasaki-like disease

Article Image

Doctors are seeing an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC -- a condition that experts say might be linked with the novel coronavirus. CNN's Sanjay Gutpa reports.

Posted: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Nicole Chavez, CNN

When Sean Daly saw that his daughter's lips had turned blue and her limbs were cold, he knew she wasn't fighting a normal flu.

Later that day, Juliet's heart stopped beating in the emergency room and doctors had to perform CPR to revive the 12-year-old.

She was suffering from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC -- a condition that experts say might be linked with the novel coronavirus.

Health officials in Europe and the United States have recently been reporting similar cases to Juliet's. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state's health department is investigating more than 100 possible cases of the syndrome -- including three deaths -- and doctors in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Michigan have also reported possible cases.

The syndrome causes the immune system to overreact, leading to inflammation throughout the body. It affects several organs, including the heart, liver, kidneys and "really all the cells of the body," Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, a pediatric cardiologist at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, told CNN.

A spokesman with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN the agency is preparing to release an alert warning physicians about the syndrome.

She was 'about as close to death as you can get,' doctor says

After going into cardiac arrest, Juliet was airlifted to the Ochsner Hospital for Children, where she had to stay on a ventilator. Her heart was "barely squeezing," Kleinmahon said, and she would soon test positive for Covid-19.

Kleinmahon, who treated Juliet, says she "was about as close to death as you can get" when she first arrived at the hospital.

"I really didn't understand how serious it was but I was scared," Juliet said.

Her parents thought it was a possibility she could have the virus but were unsure because it's more common in adults.

"We sort of had paused taking her in just because you know, you don't want to overwhelm the medical system," Sean Daly said.

Some children suffering MICS have developed the syndrome after healing from Covid-19, but Kleinmahon says no one can say with complete confidence that both conditions are linked.

Juliet was able to begin breathing on her own after four days on a ventilator and her heart and other organs had recovered by the time she was discharged on April 15.

"When she first woke up, she wanted water and then she wanted my wife to tell her teachers that she was in the hospital," Daly said.

It's similar to Kawasaki disease

MISC has been described as similar to Kawasaki disease -- another inflammatory disease most commonly diagnosed in children -- and toxic shock syndrome.

Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of the arteries and can limit blood flow to the heart. It produces a high temperature lasting over five days, a rash, swollen neck glands, cracked lips, swelling of hands and feet, and redness in both eyes.

Children under age 5 are most commonly affected; and while it can be deadly, it is treatable. Kawasaki is a leading cause of acquired heart disease in the United States, with complications that include coronary artery enlargement and aneurysms, according to the CDC.

While Kawasaki primarily affects the coronary arteries, the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children seems to cause even more dysfunction in the heart, Kleinmahon said.

Some experts are considering whether the novel coronavirus could be a trigger for Kawasaki disease. Earlier this week, a study published in The Lancet showed that the number of diagnosed Kawasaki-like cases among children in Bergamo, Italy, jumped 30-fold after the pandemic overtook the region.

Dr. Jane Burns, the director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center in San Diego, California, said "interesting information" is coming out of Japan, Korea and Taiwan about children with a severe form of cardiovascular collapse, but it's unclear whether the novel coronavirus is a trigger.

"There's certainly circumstantial evidence that is leading us to want to investigate that," Burns said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25473

Reported Deaths: 1619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7703440
Lake2588132
Cass15444
Hendricks98956
Hamilton96084
Allen87760
St. Joseph85728
Johnson83891
Elkhart54921
Madison52757
Clark39427
Bartholomew37027
Porter3639
LaPorte34012
Jackson2991
Hancock27620
Shelby27318
Tippecanoe2612
Howard2589
Floyd24631
Boone23531
Delaware23019
Morgan22412
Decatur21530
Vanderburgh1942
White1652
Harrison16513
Dearborn15417
Grant15317
Greene15117
Montgomery1479
Monroe14510
Noble14217
Warrick13320
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11818
Clinton1111
Jennings1084
Franklin1067
Ripley1056
Henry972
Putnam925
Scott892
Vigo866
Carroll732
Newton689
Wabash672
Dubois662
Steuben642
Wayne565
Daviess5615
Washington491
Kosciusko481
LaGrange412
Jasper401
Fayette394
Fulton371
Marshall371
Rush372
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Randolph263
Starke242
DeKalb241
Clay241
Whitley231
Knox220
Jay220
Sullivan220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Benton170
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0137

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 84694

Reported Deaths: 3792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook564062589
Lake5758194
DuPage5244271
Will3973214
Kane374498
Winnebago120832
McHenry104956
St. Clair73759
Kankakee60731
Rock Island53817
Kendall49615
Madison44935
Champaign3186
Sangamon27923
Boone25313
Randolph2273
DeKalb2112
Jackson17110
Ogle1602
Macon15116
Peoria1486
Clinton14213
McLean1273
Stephenson1180
LaSalle1115
Whiteside1108
Union1051
Warren1050
Iroquois1013
Jefferson9716
Out of IL821
Monroe8111
Knox790
Lee700
Cass620
Coles622
Grundy621
Henry610
Tazewell593
McDonough542
Williamson521
Marion470
Unassigned461
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan331
Pulaski310
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jo Daviess191
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Franklin120
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Logan110
Bond101
Shelby101
Wayne100
Brown90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Cumberland70
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Fulton40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Much Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NWS Making Watches and Warnings Better

Image

Local gym prepares for re-opening, what will look different during your next visit

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, much warmer. High: 79

Image

Bryton Suggs

Image

Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

Image

Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

Image

Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Image

Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

Image

Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute Police to take part in virtual vigil for Police Week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak