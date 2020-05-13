Clear

How coronavirus spread from one member to 87% of the singers at a Washington choir practice

Article Image

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Biology Professor Erin Bromage tells CNN's John Berman which environments have an increased risk of spreading coronavirus.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: May 13, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Public health officials studying the Covid-19 outbreak among members of a Washington choir found numerous ways the virus could have spread, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities interviewed all 122 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale, which met every Tuesday for 2.5 hours before the outbreak. They focused on two rehearsals held March 3 and March 10 in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The report said 53 people were sickened and two died -- and all but one attended both rehearsals. The report said Thirty-three cases were confirmed, the report said, and 20 people had probable infections.

There were 61 people at the March 10 rehearsal, including one member who reported having had cold-like symptoms. That person tested positive for Covid-19 and was the first case identified by health authorities, according to the report.

That person attended both practices but didn't start showing symptoms until March 7.

County officials issued social distancing recommendations on March 10, but most people were probably not yet aware of them, according to a statement from Skagit County Public Health.

No one reported physical contact between the attendees at the practices, but they sat close together. The report said the chairs were 6-10 inches apart, but there were empty seats between some of the members.

The choir broke into two groups for part of the practice. Members moved closer together for that 45-minute session, they said.

"The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization," the report said. The report also said that some people, known as superemitters, release more aerosol particles during speech than their peers.

There was also a 15-minute snack break with cookies and oranges. Members moved the chairs before and after the rehearsal and congregated around a chair rack, the report said.

"This underscores the importance of physical distancing, including maintaining at least 6 feet between persons, avoiding group gatherings and crowded places, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain during this pandemic," the report said.

Attendees developed symptoms between one day to 12 days after the March 10 practice, the report said.

Most of the singers were women (84%) and their median age was 69, the report said. Only 32% reported having underlying health conditions.

The choir emailed members March 15 to let them know that some people had gotten sick. Many had self-quarantined by the time health officials contacted them, and the report said this may have mitigated further spread.

The study was conducted by Skagit County Public Heath officials and published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25127

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7632429
Lake2534128
Cass15424
Hendricks98455
Hamilton95684
Allen86759
St. Joseph84727
Johnson84091
Elkhart52521
Madison51257
Clark38926
Bartholomew36727
Porter3539
LaPorte33512
Jackson2851
Shelby27217
Hancock27019
Howard2609
Tippecanoe2482
Floyd23830
Boone23531
Delaware22819
Decatur21529
Morgan2109
Vanderburgh1952
White1651
Harrison16213
Dearborn15417
Grant15316
Greene15116
Monroe1459
Montgomery1446
Noble13616
Miami1301
Warrick12820
Lawrence12216
Orange11818
Franklin1067
Ripley1046
Clinton1001
Jennings983
Henry922
Putnam915
Vigo866
Scott852
Carroll712
Wabash672
Newton678
Steuben622
Dubois591
Wayne575
Daviess5515
Washington481
Kosciusko471
LaGrange412
Fayette394
Jasper391
Fulton371
Rush372
Marshall361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Clay241
DeKalb241
Randolph242
Starke232
Whitley231
Jay220
Tipton211
Knox210
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Perry190
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Benton160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio100
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0134

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 83021

Reported Deaths: 3601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook554702449
Lake5662185
DuPage5121258
Will3896210
Kane359293
Winnebago115928
McHenry102655
St. Clair72753
Kankakee58331
Rock Island53017
Kendall47715
Madison44532
Champaign3036
Sangamon27621
Boone24413
Randolph2223
DeKalb2032
Jackson16710
Ogle1602
Macon14916
Peoria1436
Clinton12812
McLean1263
Stephenson1100
Whiteside1108
LaSalle1065
Warren1060
Iroquois993
Jefferson9515
Out of IL861
Monroe8111
Knox770
Lee690
Cass640
Union631
Grundy611
Unassigned611
Henry600
Coles582
Tazewell583
McDonough522
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan321
Christian304
Pulaski270
Vermilion261
Livingston251
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Cumberland60
Effingham61
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

Showers Possible Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Child abuse numbers released, why advocates say more abuse is happening than the numbers show

Image

Are Murder Hornets Coming To The Wabash Valley?

Image

Local family celebrates life amid tragedy

Image

Wednesday: Showers possible, cloudy. High: 60

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak