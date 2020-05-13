Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Homeowner says no crime was committed at under-construction home Ahmaud Arbery may have visited before shooting

Article Image

CNN's Don Lemon speaks with Ahmaud Arbery's best friend and former teammate, Akeem Baker, about his friendship with the 25-year-old before he was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia.

Posted: May 13, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The owner of a home under construction in the Georgia neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed says he had reported no crime after surveillance video seemed to show the young man on the property.

The February 23 footage, captured moments before Arbery's death, appears to show him looking around but never touching anything -- and eventually, walking away.

"I don't want it to be put out and misused and misinterpreted for people to think that I had accused Mr. Arbery of stealing or robbery, because I never did," Larry English, the homeowner told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday night.

"By the time Larry saw the video, Mr. Arbery had been killed," English's attorney, Elizabeth Graddy, said.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick nearly three months ago when he was fatally shot.

Greg McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis, 34, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Greg McMichael told police after the killing that there had been "several break-ins" in the area and that Arbery looked like a suspect caught on surveillance video.

But no string of break-ins was reported in more than seven weeks prior to Arbery's death and there was only a burglary report after a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in front of the McMichaels' home, police said.

A second video propelled the case

It was another video that helped to turn the case into national news two months after Arbery's death and drove thousands to the streets to protest the handling of the case.

The 36-second video seems to show the killing and was captured by William "Roddie" Bryan.

Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said he was just a bystander with no relationship to the McMichaels. Gough disputed Greg McMichael's claim to police that Bryan was helping them attempt to head off Arbery.

When asked why Bryan didn't call 911 after the shooting, Gough didn't have an immediate response other than to note that police "sirens were audible almost immediately." He said it was clear to everyone involved that police were en route.

A man of 'principles, loyalty, respect and love'

Arbery was a "man of principles, loyalty, respect and love," his best friend told CNN Tuesday.

"Ahmaud was the person that would call me periodically to check on me, see how I was doing," Akeem Baker told CNN. "We would just share our stories together, we would just talk about dreams, just achieving in life. He always spoke about how we would both be at the top together someway, somehow, some day. "

Before the end of each conversation, Baker says his best friend would tell him he loved him.

"He'd say 'I love you, bro.' He spoke those words, 'I love you,' to everyone he came across," Baker said.

What we know about the killing

An April 1 autopsy report obtained by CNN Tuesday shows Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest.

Arbery suffered a "deep, gaping, shotgun graze" to his right wrist, as well as wounds to his upper left chest and lower middle chest, according to the report. Thirteen shotgun pellets exited Arbery's back, and 11 more were recovered from his wounds, the report says.

Greg McMichael told police that the day of the shooting, he grabbed a handgun, his son grabbed a shotgun and they chased Arbery in a truck, according to a police report.

On two occasions, Arbery avoided them. When they caught up to him a third time, Travis McMichael exited the truck with a shotgun and a struggle ensued between him and Arbery. Travis McMichael shot Arbery after he attacked him, the elder McMichael alleged to police.

In the autopsy report, GBI medical examiner Edmund Donoghue wrote Arbery "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun."

CNN's attempts to reach Greg and Travis McMichael have been unsuccessful. They both appeared in court Friday, where a judge said bail would be decided at a later date.

"It's like in every case where a tragedy like this happens and the person who caused it lies and tries to create false facts," Chris Stewart, an attorney for Arbery's family told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday."

"Look at the police report," he said. "Saying there were a lot of thefts in the neighborhood -- a lie. Saying that Ahmaud attacked them -- a lie. Saying that he stole something and they were chasing this known suspect in the neighborhood -- it was a lie."

A fourth prosecutor assigned to case

Investigators aren't only focused on the shooting -- they're piecing together why for weeks, the case was passed down from prosecutor to prosecutor with no arrests.

Asked Friday why the GBI — which took over the case last week — quickly arrested the McMichaels when local authorities did not do so for weeks, GBI Director Vic Reynolds said he couldn't speak to the actions of other agencies.

"I'm very comfortable in telling you that there's more than sufficient probable cause in this case for felony murder," he added.

After the killing, two prosecutors recused themselves because of their connections to Greg McMichael and a third prosecutor was replaced this week by the state attorney general.

Here's who they are:

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson first was assigned the case but recused herself, saying Greg McMichael had worked for her office.

Johnson advised State Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill -- even though days earlier, Barnhill had told police "that he did not see grounds for the arrest of any of the individuals involved in Mr. Arbery's death," the GBI said.

After picking up the case, Barnhill wrote in an April 2 letter, "It appears their intent was to stop and hold this criminal suspect until law enforcement arrived. Under Georgia law, this is perfectly legal."

Less than a week later, Barnhill wrote his son and Gregory McMichael had helped with an earlier prosecution of Arbery when they both worked for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

He also recused himself from the case.

The case went to a third prosecutor -- Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, who had said he had "neither previous knowledge of the incident nor any relationship with any investigators or witnesses."

But Durden asked to step down and the case was reassigned to Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, Carr said.

The GBI said it will be looking into prosecutorial misconduct by the two district attorneys who recused themselves, after Carr requested an investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25127

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7632429
Lake2534128
Cass15424
Hendricks98455
Hamilton95684
Allen86759
St. Joseph84727
Johnson84091
Elkhart52521
Madison51257
Clark38926
Bartholomew36727
Porter3539
LaPorte33512
Jackson2851
Shelby27217
Hancock27019
Howard2609
Tippecanoe2482
Floyd23830
Boone23531
Delaware22819
Decatur21529
Morgan2109
Vanderburgh1952
White1651
Harrison16213
Dearborn15417
Grant15316
Greene15116
Monroe1459
Montgomery1446
Noble13616
Miami1301
Warrick12820
Lawrence12216
Orange11818
Franklin1067
Ripley1046
Clinton1001
Jennings983
Henry922
Putnam915
Vigo866
Scott852
Carroll712
Wabash672
Newton678
Steuben622
Dubois591
Wayne575
Daviess5515
Washington481
Kosciusko471
LaGrange412
Fayette394
Jasper391
Fulton371
Rush372
Marshall361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Clay241
DeKalb241
Randolph242
Starke232
Whitley231
Jay220
Tipton211
Knox210
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Perry190
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Benton160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio100
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0134

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 83021

Reported Deaths: 3601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook554702449
Lake5662185
DuPage5121258
Will3896210
Kane359293
Winnebago115928
McHenry102655
St. Clair72753
Kankakee58331
Rock Island53017
Kendall47715
Madison44532
Champaign3036
Sangamon27621
Boone24413
Randolph2223
DeKalb2032
Jackson16710
Ogle1602
Macon14916
Peoria1436
Clinton12812
McLean1263
Stephenson1100
Whiteside1108
LaSalle1065
Warren1060
Iroquois993
Jefferson9515
Out of IL861
Monroe8111
Knox770
Lee690
Cass640
Union631
Grundy611
Unassigned611
Henry600
Coles582
Tazewell583
McDonough522
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan321
Christian304
Pulaski270
Vermilion261
Livingston251
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Cumberland60
Effingham61
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Showers Possible Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

Image

Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

Image

The Indiana Department of Corrections is hiring - here's how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Strawberry Festival in downtown Terre Haute called off

Image

Haute City Center to reopen later this week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak