Clear

Virus outbreak linked to Seoul clubs popular with LGBT community stokes homophobia

Article Image

South Korea, once deemed a success handling the Covid-19 virus, has seen a renewed outbreak emerged in its LGBTQ clubs in the process of reopening. CNN's Paula Hancocks talks to mayor of Seoul on the difficulty of contact tracing.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:30 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Jake Kwon and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

A cluster of coronavirus cases connected to clubs frequented by South Korea's gay community has sparked an outpouring of hate speech towards the country's already-embattled LGBTQ population.

More than 100 cases have been linked to nightlife venues in the South Korean capital, and on Saturday, Seoul ordered all clubs and bars to temporarily close.

The cluster has caused alarm in South Korea, which was among the first countries outside of China to deal with a large-scale coronavirus outbreak. In recent weeks, however, authorities had begun loosening restrictions as case numbers fell.

The suggestion that the outbreak is linked to the city's gay scene has sparked a huge backlash against the LGBTQ community, including the 29-year-old man believed to be at the center of the cluster.

Local media has emphasized his sexual orientation and reported that the clubs he visited are gay venues, although the venues do not openly describe themselves as such on their official websites or social media accounts.

That reaction could make contact tracing harder, with people afraid to be associated with the LGBTQ community and having their sexuality outed.

Although all three venues linked to the cluster asked for customers' full names and phone numbers on arrival, the city has been unable to contact almost 2,000 club-goers -- meaning they either avoided the calls or gave a false number, Seoul's mayor Park Won-soon said Monday.

The city has had to employ other measures to track them. Using phone signal tower records, the city found that 10,905 people were in the vicinity of the clubs in the nightlife suburb of Itaewon between April 24 and May 6. Authorities have texted them all, saying they should get tested. Officials have also used credit cards to track almost 500 people, who have been asked to get tested and self-quarantine.

The number of people who had been tested had nearly doubled between Sunday and Monday, after authorities began offering anonymous tests, Park said Tuesday.

"The growing number of condemnation and hate speech definitely does not help and only has adverse effects," he said.

The outbreak also showed the need to always be on alert, Park said.

"If the disease penetrates Seoul, the Korean peninsula is penetrated," he said in an interview with CNN. "We are seriously afraid, trying to find out the visitors as soon as possible."

How the case unfolded

On the night of May 1 and the early hours of May 2, a 29-year-old man visited several clubs in Itaewon, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). On May 7, the man tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time when the man went to the clubs, South Korea was still under strict social distancing rules, and citizens were encouraged to stay home and limit unnecessary contact with others. Those social distancing rules were lifted on May 6.

KCDC deputy director Kwon Joon-wook said Tuesday that there are now two people identified as first showing symptoms on May 2 and said the Itaewon cluster may have "various epicenters or sources."

Under non-inforceable pandemic reporting guidelines that were drafted by Korea's journalist associations, media are told to avoid violating patients' privacy and using sensational language in reporting.

But as the news broke, several South Korean media organizations reported that the bars the 29-year-old had visited were gay bars. That detail, coupled with the already-publicly available information about the man's age, district of residence, and movements, meant that the media had effectively outed him, potentially putting his employment at risk.

South Korean authorities have urged the public not to target individuals or specific communities.

Kwon said it was important to protect the personal information of those infected, and South Korean authorities have warned that leaking personal information of Covid-19 patients could also be a criminal offense.

On Monday, a Ministry of Health official, Yoon Tae-ho, said that there had been a trend of "criticism and hate against a certain group to which the infection occurred," without explicitly naming the LGBTQ community.

"Leaking personal information of confirmed patients or spreading baseless rumors not only harms other but could be criminally punished," Yoon added.

In a statement, LGBT rights advocacy group, Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea, said the media's decision to reveal personal details of the 29-year-old patient had incited hatred and was a serious human rights violation.

"The attitude of media, who are obsessed with revealing the sexual orientation of the confirmed case and digging up information that has nothing to do with the disease, is adding a stigma of the disease to the hatred of minorities that has been prevalent in Korean society," the statement said.

A wider issue of discrimination

Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea also warned that discriminatory media reports would drive the coronavirus underground. "It makes self-isolation and testing difficult," the statement said.

That is also a concern of one 25-year-old in Seoul, who identifies as gay and who asked to be anonymous out of fear of discrimination,who says he was at two of the Itaewon clubs connected with the outbreak in early May.

"Gays feel cornered. Either out yourself and potentially ruin your life, or stay in the closet but risk spreading corona," he said. "Gays are also feeling like there's this double standards, where they are being asked to be upstanding citizens and 'get tested for your country,' meanwhile the country treats them like dirt."

South Korea has no comprehensive anti-discrimination laws to protect LGBTQ South Koreans, and compared to nearby democracies such as Japan and Taiwan, the country is less accepting of same-sex couples.

LGBTQ soldiers serving in South Korea's military face abuse and discrimination, according to an Amnesty International report. Homosexual sex is illegal in the military whether it happens on or off base, and regardless of whether one party is not an enlisted soldier -- something that is not the case for heterosexual sex.

The 25-year-old says the backlash to the latest cluster is only going to inflame that situation, with many in LGBTQ community afraid they might lose their jobs. Some have been threatened on the gay dating app Grindr, he added.

"Korea is such a homophobic place, these clubs are really a haven for these people," he says. "I would hate to see them shut down permanently because of this virus or homophobia."

The night out he had in early May was a normal evening, he says.

"Boys out dancing to K-pop, grabbing drinks, talking to old friends, really innocent stuff," he said. "It's frustrating that the media is treating them all like sex clubs."

How clubs should handle coronavirus

The outbreak has also highlighted the difficulty in containing outbreaks in clubs around the world -- regardless of the clubgoers' orientation.

Bars are often frequented by young people -- and experts believe that while this demographic is less likely to die from the virus, they may have contributed to its spread.

That's an issue that other countries are also thinking about. When New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that she was easing lockdown restrictions, she opted to delay opening the country's clubs and bars, pointing to South Korea's experience.

Over the weekend, Hong Kong's famous nightlife district Lan Kwai Fong reopened, although clubs and karaoke bars remain closed.

Allan Zeman, the chairman of Lan Kwai Fong, said that bars only filled about 50% of capacity, tables were spread out, patron's temperatures were taken and people needed to wear masks before they came inside. Patrons were also encouraged to leave their name and contact details. Over the weekend, many partygoers gathered on the street outside bars, which was "pretty upsetting," he said.

He expects that bars and clubs will be taking additional precautions -- such as temperature checks -- for some time, but doesn't expect people to stop going out altogether.

"It's human nature -- people want to go out, they want to enjoy themselves," he said. "You need to otherwise you'll explode."

Back in Seoul, the authorities are also trying to strike that balancing act. Park said citizens demand economic activities -- but at the same time, they needed to deal with coronavirus.

"We are living at the age of coronavirus and human beings (living in) coexistence."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25127

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7632429
Lake2534128
Cass15424
Hendricks98455
Hamilton95684
Allen86759
St. Joseph84727
Johnson84091
Elkhart52521
Madison51257
Clark38926
Bartholomew36727
Porter3539
LaPorte33512
Jackson2851
Shelby27217
Hancock27019
Howard2609
Tippecanoe2482
Floyd23830
Boone23531
Delaware22819
Decatur21529
Morgan2109
Vanderburgh1952
White1651
Harrison16213
Dearborn15417
Grant15316
Greene15116
Monroe1459
Montgomery1446
Noble13616
Miami1301
Warrick12820
Lawrence12216
Orange11818
Franklin1067
Ripley1046
Clinton1001
Jennings983
Henry922
Putnam915
Vigo866
Scott852
Carroll712
Wabash672
Newton678
Steuben622
Dubois591
Wayne575
Daviess5515
Washington481
Kosciusko471
LaGrange412
Fayette394
Jasper391
Fulton371
Rush372
Marshall361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Clay241
DeKalb241
Randolph242
Starke232
Whitley231
Jay220
Tipton211
Knox210
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Perry190
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Benton160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio100
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0134

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 83021

Reported Deaths: 3601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook554702449
Lake5662185
DuPage5121258
Will3896210
Kane359293
Winnebago115928
McHenry102655
St. Clair72753
Kankakee58331
Rock Island53017
Kendall47715
Madison44532
Champaign3036
Sangamon27621
Boone24413
Randolph2223
DeKalb2032
Jackson16710
Ogle1602
Macon14916
Peoria1436
Clinton12812
McLean1263
Stephenson1100
Whiteside1108
LaSalle1065
Warren1060
Iroquois993
Jefferson9515
Out of IL861
Monroe8111
Knox770
Lee690
Cass640
Union631
Grundy611
Unassigned611
Henry600
Coles582
Tazewell583
McDonough522
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan321
Christian304
Pulaski270
Vermilion261
Livingston251
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Cumberland60
Effingham61
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Cloudy, Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

Image

Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

Image

The Indiana Department of Corrections is hiring - here's how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Strawberry Festival in downtown Terre Haute called off

Image

Haute City Center to reopen later this week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak