Clear

YouTuber Corey La Barrie killed in car crash on his 25th birthday

Article Image

YouTuber Corey La Barrie died on his 25th birthday after being involved in a car crash with a drunk driver, his family said on social media.

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: May 12, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee and Jon Passantino, CNN

YouTube star Corey La Barrie died on his 25th birthday after being involved in a car crash with a drunk driver, a lawyer for the La Barrie family confirmed.

"Right now, I can tell you that the family is in absolute shell shock," Michael Kraut, one of the two attorneys for the La Barrie family, told CNN in a phone interview on Tuesday. "His family over in Australia are on their way here to deal with the burial and grieve."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN the crash occurred at the corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in North Hollywood around 9:39 p.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm the identity of the driver, but issued a separate news release regarding the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, 27, "for murder" after a "DUI Fatal Traffic Collision" at the same time and location.

Kraut also identified Silva, who he described as La Barrie's "close friend," as the driver. He called the incident "beyond reckless," and said that Silva should be "held fully accountable in the legal system for his actions."

Silva, a popular tattooist starring in the TV series "Ink Master," was purportedly driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at "a high rate of speed" when he lost control. Silva then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree, police said.

He allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped by passersby who came to help, according to police.

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad La Barrie, and mother, Lissa Harrison (Burton), did not respond to CNN's requests for comment. However, the two both posted about their loss on Instagram.

"My brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad La Barrie wrote in his post on Monday. "I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you... life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

"He was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver. The accident killed him instantly," Lissa Harrison (Burton) wrote. "It just feels so unreal and I'm overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey."

LAPD officials said after the accident, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and took both the driver, Silva, and a passenger to the hospital, where the passenger, a 25-year-old male, died.

While police did not confirm the identity of the passenger in Silva's car -- they said they are waiting until next of kin is notified -- LAPD Spokesman Tony Im told CNN there was only one crash at that location.

"We did not have multiple accidents at that scene," Im said.

Silva is being held on $200,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

A representative for Silva, via the show "Ink Master," did not return CNN's request for comment, and CNN was unable to determine if he had a lawyer.

A fast-rising star

La Barrie, who started his YouTube channel in 2018, quickly amassed more than 300,000 subscribers, and had garnered millions of views on his videos.

Some of his most popular videos included his roommates, social media influencers JC Caylen, Crawford Collins and Chelsey Amaro. La Barrie and Collins also had a separate channel called Corey & Crawford, which has more than 100,000 subscribers.

Fans of La Barrie shared their condolences under his last YouTube video, which was posted on May 9, one day before his death.

Other YouTubers and friends of La Barrie also grieved on Twitter.

"My heart is so heavy right now.. corey was such a happy go lucky guy can't believe how fast life can change," actor Brennen Taylor wrote. "Prayers for his family, loved ones, and his fans. I am devastated."

"You were such a bright spirit and a beautiful soul," YouTuber Carter Reynolds wrote. "You'll be missed brother."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24627

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7510423
Lake2493125
Cass15243
Hendricks97354
Hamilton93682
Allen83459
St. Joseph82926
Johnson82790
Madison50957
Elkhart49418
Clark38025
Bartholomew36026
Porter3319
LaPorte32912
Jackson2821
Shelby27216
Hancock27019
Howard2569
Tippecanoe2442
Floyd23229
Delaware22919
Boone22631
Decatur21529
Morgan2088
Vanderburgh1892
Harrison16012
Grant15316
White1521
Dearborn15113
Greene14714
Monroe1459
Montgomery1405
Noble13515
Miami1261
Warrick12320
Lawrence12016
Orange11318
Franklin1067
Ripley1016
Clinton961
Jennings963
Putnam895
Henry852
Vigo836
Scott812
Carroll712
Wabash642
Newton648
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois460
Kosciusko451
Jasper401
Fayette384
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall341
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
Randolph232
DeKalb231
Jay220
Whitley221
Knox210
Perry210
Starke212
Tipton211
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton130
Warren121
Wells110
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 79007

Reported Deaths: 3459
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook533812361
Lake5323173
DuPage4745251
Will3740202
Kane312690
McHenry95852
Winnebago93225
St. Clair71952
Kankakee55730
Rock Island51716
Madison43531
Kendall43112
Champaign2796
Sangamon26219
Randolph2212
Boone20612
DeKalb1832
Jackson16610
Ogle1491
Macon14615
Peoria1415
Clinton12710
McLean1213
LaSalle1055
Warren1040
Whiteside1046
Stephenson990
Iroquois982
Jefferson9415
Out of IL842
Monroe7911
Knox750
Unassigned660
Lee630
Union631
Grundy601
Tazewell594
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Coles412
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Hamilton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy, Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

Image

Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

Image

The Indiana Department of Corrections is hiring - here's how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Strawberry Festival in downtown Terre Haute called off

Image

Haute City Center to reopen later this week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak