Clear

Target employee breaks arm in fight with shoppers who wouldn't wear masks, police say

Article Image

Two men were arrested for felony battery after starting a fight with employees at a Los Angeles Target store over wearing masks inside the store.

Posted: May 12, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 12, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Two men who allegedly refused to wear masks inside a Target store in California Target are facing felony battery charges after a fight that left an employee security guard with a broken arm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects were not wearing face coverings when they entered the store's Van Nuys location on May 1, and were confronted by store employees, police said in a statement released on Monday. They were being escorted out of the store when the fight broke out, police said in a statement released on Monday.

"As they approached the exit, one suspect, suddenly without provocation, turned and punched a store employee," according to the police statement.

Security video of the incident appeared to show another employee then grabbing the suspect and both of them falling to the floor. A third employee grabbed the other man and they also fell to the ground.

One of the guards broke his left arm in the fight and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The two suspects, identified by police as 31-year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton, were arrested later that day. CNN has not been able to determine whether the men have attorneys.

They were released from jail on $50,000 bail, police said.

In a statement, Target said it was grateful for the support of local police and said it would cooperate with the investigation.

"The safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority," the company said.

The incident came about two weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an emergency order requiring all customers to wear masks in grocery stores and other essential businesses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24627

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7510423
Lake2493125
Cass15243
Hendricks97354
Hamilton93682
Allen83459
St. Joseph82926
Johnson82790
Madison50957
Elkhart49418
Clark38025
Bartholomew36026
Porter3319
LaPorte32912
Jackson2821
Shelby27216
Hancock27019
Howard2569
Tippecanoe2442
Floyd23229
Delaware22919
Boone22631
Decatur21529
Morgan2088
Vanderburgh1892
Harrison16012
Grant15316
White1521
Dearborn15113
Greene14714
Monroe1459
Montgomery1405
Noble13515
Miami1261
Warrick12320
Lawrence12016
Orange11318
Franklin1067
Ripley1016
Clinton961
Jennings963
Putnam895
Henry852
Vigo836
Scott812
Carroll712
Wabash642
Newton648
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois460
Kosciusko451
Jasper401
Fayette384
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall341
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
Randolph232
DeKalb231
Jay220
Whitley221
Knox210
Perry210
Starke212
Tipton211
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton130
Warren121
Wells110
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 79007

Reported Deaths: 3459
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook533812361
Lake5323173
DuPage4745251
Will3740202
Kane312690
McHenry95852
Winnebago93225
St. Clair71952
Kankakee55730
Rock Island51716
Madison43531
Kendall43112
Champaign2796
Sangamon26219
Randolph2212
Boone20612
DeKalb1832
Jackson16610
Ogle1491
Macon14615
Peoria1415
Clinton12710
McLean1213
LaSalle1055
Warren1040
Whiteside1046
Stephenson990
Iroquois982
Jefferson9415
Out of IL842
Monroe7911
Knox750
Unassigned660
Lee630
Union631
Grundy601
Tazewell594
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Coles412
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Hamilton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy, Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

Image

Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

Image

The Indiana Department of Corrections is hiring - here's how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Strawberry Festival in downtown Terre Haute called off

Image

Haute City Center to reopen later this week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak