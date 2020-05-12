Clear

5 things to know for May 12: Coronavirus, health, economy, SCOTUS, Mexico

Article Image

Author of "Dark Towers" David Enrich explains just what's at stake in an upcoming Supreme Court case involving Deutsche Bank and Trump's personal finances.

Posted: May 12, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Heads up: Tomorrow is the last day to request direct deposit for your stimulus payment.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Countries that have eased social distancing restrictions are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. In Wuhan, where the virus was first discovered, millions of residents will be tested in a little over a week after case numbers rose despite months of lockdown measures. Germany and South Korea are also seeing spikes. These patterns aren't exactly sparking concerns among many Americans. In Pennsylvania, leaders of some businesses and Republican-led counties have said they'll defy Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's restrictive orders. It's the latest evidence that US residents are split over how to conduct their daily lives now that almost all states are in the process of reopening.

2. Health

The House is planning to introduce a bipartisan bill today to create a National Public Health Corps that would fulfill some of the country's most dire medical and economic needs. The idea is to create a national testing strategy and hire Americans who are searching for jobs to roll it out. The group would employ hundreds of thousands to help conduct testing, contact tracing of those infected or potentially infected with the coronavirus and eventually vaccinations. On the virus treatment front, doctors are agonizing over the possibility they may have to ration the use of remdesivir, that experimental drug that could be used to treat Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, another study has found hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by some politicians as a potential treatment, is not effective against the disease.

3. Economy 

House Democrats are working on a fourth coronavirus stimulus package despite pushback from the Trump administration and Republican leaders who don't want to add to the trillions of dollars in relief funds already in play. The bill is expected to mirror -- and potentially go beyond -- the $2 trillion measure from late March. Among its possible provisions: direct assistance to Americans, support for unemployment insurance, new funding for mail-in voting, bailouts for cash-strapped states and cities, more money for distressed businesses, student loan assistance measures and aid for rent and mortgage payments. It's not, however, expected to include a sweeping paycheck measure championed by progressives that would cover tens of thousands of dollars in lost wages for workers. Speaking of, small business owners are pleading with the federal government to change relief programs aimed at keeping them afloat, saying they're dried up and hard to navigate.

4. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is due to hear a trio of cases today that could carry serious implications for how we interpret the government's separation of powers. The disputes stem from stalled efforts by the House and state prosecutors to obtain financial records from President Trump. They wanted to use the records to investigate allegations of misconduct before Trump became president, but Trump intervened to try to block the subpoenas. He lost in lower courts, and thus, here we are. The outcome of these cases could draw the line on how much immunity a sitting president has against scrutiny from government. And yes, today's proceedings will happen over the phone.

5. Mexico

Mexico's president has ordered the military back on the streets to tackle a rising tide of violence in the country. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed a decree that would install the National Guard on Mexican streets for the next five years, a time frame designed to help the force improve its capabilities. Lopez Obrador created the National Guard shortly after he took office in 2018 to combat Mexico's historic levels of violence, pulling members from units of the armed forces. Its goal is to reduce violence by primarily focusing on organized criminal groups. Mexico recorded 2,585 murders in March, marking the country's deadliest month since December 2018.

THIS JUST IN ...

Kabul hospital under attack 

Attackers have struck a hospital in Kabul, according to Afghanistan's interior ministry. Details and events are still developing. As of 6 a.m. ET, no casualties have been reported, and 80 patients have been evacuated.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Fans are remembering comedian Jerry Stiller

The world is a little less funny now.

The MLB has reached an agreement to start the season in July

Any baseball is better than no baseball at all.

These are the emojis we're using most during the pandemic

No, it's not just the screaming one over and over.

United said it would try to keep middle seats open on flights. This photo suggests otherwise

Taking aerophobia to the next level.

Here are all the entertainment livestreams to keep you, well, entertained this week

The hottest club in your city is the couch, and it's always open.

Man finds 100,000 bees buzzing in his ceiling

It's too early for this. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

12,000

That's how many pounds of trash was picked up from Florida's Cocoa Beach in one weekend after it was reopened following lockdown measures.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?"

Weijia Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, who was visibly taken aback when President Trump responded to a question from her at a contentious White House briefing by saying she should "ask China." Jiang is Asian American.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

An ode to simpler times 

Everyone is talking about "The Office" reunion headed up by John Krasinski. Here, we've cued it up to the best part, when the cast reenacts their iconic wedding dance on Zoom. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24627

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7510423
Lake2493125
Cass15243
Hendricks97354
Hamilton93682
Allen83459
St. Joseph82926
Johnson82790
Madison50957
Elkhart49418
Clark38025
Bartholomew36026
Porter3319
LaPorte32912
Jackson2821
Shelby27216
Hancock27019
Howard2569
Tippecanoe2442
Floyd23229
Delaware22919
Boone22631
Decatur21529
Morgan2088
Vanderburgh1892
Harrison16012
Grant15316
White1521
Dearborn15113
Greene14714
Monroe1459
Montgomery1405
Noble13515
Miami1261
Warrick12320
Lawrence12016
Orange11318
Franklin1067
Ripley1016
Clinton961
Jennings963
Putnam895
Henry852
Vigo836
Scott812
Carroll712
Wabash642
Newton648
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois460
Kosciusko451
Jasper401
Fayette384
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall341
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
Randolph232
DeKalb231
Jay220
Whitley221
Knox210
Perry210
Starke212
Tipton211
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton130
Warren121
Wells110
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 79007

Reported Deaths: 3459
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook533812361
Lake5323173
DuPage4745251
Will3740202
Kane312690
McHenry95852
Winnebago93225
St. Clair71952
Kankakee55730
Rock Island51716
Madison43531
Kendall43112
Champaign2796
Sangamon26219
Randolph2212
Boone20612
DeKalb1832
Jackson16610
Ogle1491
Macon14615
Peoria1415
Clinton12710
McLean1213
LaSalle1055
Warren1040
Whiteside1046
Stephenson990
Iroquois982
Jefferson9415
Out of IL842
Monroe7911
Knox750
Unassigned660
Lee630
Union631
Grundy601
Tazewell594
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Coles412
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Hamilton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rural Illinois asking Governor to change stay-at-home laws

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 62

Image

Florida Tech

Image

Ernie Thimpson

Image

Tim Young

Image

Contact tracing and your privacy

Image

Two groups partner for downtown cleanup

Image

Sugar Valley Canoes

Image

Goodwill in Terre Haute begins accepting donations

Image

Local Catholic churches prepare for reopening

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak