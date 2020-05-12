Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery's death is a 'pawn in a larger game,' his attorney says

Article Image

William "Roddie" Bryan, the man behind the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, tells CNN's Chris Cuomo he hopes the tape "brings justice ... and peace to the family." Kevin Gough, Bryan's attorney, says his client has been threatened and had no relationship whatsoever with Greg and Travis McMichaels, the men facing murder and aggravated assault charges in the case.

Posted: May 12, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The Georgia man who took video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is "a pawn in a much larger game," his attorney said.

Controversy and calls for justice have surrounded Arbery's death, growing louder after video was released of Arbery being shot while jogging in his neighborhood. Despite accusations to the contrary, the man who took that video -- William "Roddie" Bryan -- was just a bystander, his attorney Kevin Gough told CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday.

"I would like to say first of all I am very sorry to the family," Bryan told Cuomo. "I pray for them every night as well as my own family."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it arrested Travis McMichael, 34, the man who shot Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and prosecutorial investigator, 48 hours after Bryan's video was made public. They face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

CNN's attempts to reach Gregory and Travis McMichael have been unsuccessful. Both appeared in court Friday, where a judge said bail would be decided at a later date.

Gough says the community has raised conspiracy theories about Bryan's relationship to the incident and made him a victim of misinformation.

"He wasn't with the McMichaels at all and he has no relationship with the McMichaels," replied Gough.

When asked why Bryan didn't call 9-1-1, Gough didn't have an immediate response other than to note that police "sirens were audible almost immediately."

What we know about that day

Arbery was jogging in his Satilla Shores, Georgia, neighborhood on February 23 when he was fatally shot.

Greg McMichael, 64, told police that he and his son grabbed their guns and chased Arbery in their truck, believing he was responsible for burglaries in their neighborhood, according to a police incident report. When they confronted him, the father told police, Arbery attacked Travis McMichael, who killed him as the two struggled for his shotgun, the report says.

Glynn County police Lt. Cheri Bashlor said in the more than seven weeks prior to the shooting, there had only been one burglary: a gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle in front of the McMichaels' home.

Video appears to show Arbery at a construction site, but the owner of the home told CNN the videos appear to show him only "trespassing" and nothing else.

At least one unreported crime had been committed in the past at the site by an unidentified perpetrator, he said.

"This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us," family attorney S. Lee Merritt said. "Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period."

The many prosecutors in Arbery's case

The two months between the shooting and an arrest in the case has stirred public outcry. The many changes in prosecutors may have had a role in that delay.

Three prosecutors have been removed themselves from the case so far, and two recused themselves because of their connections to Gregory McMichael.

The first prosecutor, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, recused herself citing Gregory McMichael's position as a former investigator for the office. She has denied allegations by local officials that she told police not to make an arrest.

A second prosecutor, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, recused himself because his son worked in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office and once worked with Gregory McMichael in a prior prosecution of Arbery, he wrote in a letter to Carr's office April 7.

After state Attorney General Christopher Carr appointed Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden as the third prosecutor in the case, Durden said he had "neither previous knowledge of the incident nor any relationship with any investigators or witnesses."

Durden has not returned CNN's calls for comment.

He has now asked to step down so the case can go to Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, according to a Monday statement from Carr.

Attorneys for the mother of Arbery, S. Lee Merritt and L. Chris Stewart, said the family is pleased with the new appointment.

"We made this request of AG Chris Carr because the south Georgia prosecutorial community was tainted by the delay in action prior to the video being released," the attorneys said in a statement. "This case has been mishandled from the very beginning and we look forward to a comprehensive third-party investigation by the Dept. of Justice into the previous prosecutors."

A mother relives her own grief

Many watched the video of Arbrey's death with horror, but Lucy McBath watched with memories of her own.

Her son, Jordan Davis, was 17 when he was shot and killed after a loud music complaint in 2012.

"I cannot describe to you how painful it was for me to watch that video because we know that Ahmaud, this murder was racially motivated and he was hunted and he was gunned down in cold blood," McBath told CNN's Don Lemon Monday.

"And that just brought back all the memories that I had about how devastated I was when I found out what happened to my son Jordan."

McBath, who became a Congresswoman after her son's death, said she knows the long road ahead for the Arbery family. It took two and a half years for her family to get a conviction, and she believes this is just the beginning of the case.

But it's worth the time and effort to get justice and political change, she said.

"The terrible thing about it is that there are millions of black and brown families that continue to just live in fear each and every day about the fact that they believe their children might not come back from school or they can't jog in neighborhoods they live in or they can't buy skittles and soda pop at the grocery store or they can't even play loud music," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24627

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7510423
Lake2493125
Cass15243
Hendricks97354
Hamilton93682
Allen83459
St. Joseph82926
Johnson82790
Madison50957
Elkhart49418
Clark38025
Bartholomew36026
Porter3319
LaPorte32912
Jackson2821
Shelby27216
Hancock27019
Howard2569
Tippecanoe2442
Floyd23229
Delaware22919
Boone22631
Decatur21529
Morgan2088
Vanderburgh1892
Harrison16012
Grant15316
White1521
Dearborn15113
Greene14714
Monroe1459
Montgomery1405
Noble13515
Miami1261
Warrick12320
Lawrence12016
Orange11318
Franklin1067
Ripley1016
Clinton961
Jennings963
Putnam895
Henry852
Vigo836
Scott812
Carroll712
Wabash642
Newton648
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois460
Kosciusko451
Jasper401
Fayette384
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall341
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
Randolph232
DeKalb231
Jay220
Whitley221
Knox210
Perry210
Starke212
Tipton211
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton130
Warren121
Wells110
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 79007

Reported Deaths: 3459
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook533812361
Lake5323173
DuPage4745251
Will3740202
Kane312690
McHenry95852
Winnebago93225
St. Clair71952
Kankakee55730
Rock Island51716
Madison43531
Kendall43112
Champaign2796
Sangamon26219
Randolph2212
Boone20612
DeKalb1832
Jackson16610
Ogle1491
Macon14615
Peoria1415
Clinton12710
McLean1213
LaSalle1055
Warren1040
Whiteside1046
Stephenson990
Iroquois982
Jefferson9415
Out of IL842
Monroe7911
Knox750
Unassigned660
Lee630
Union631
Grundy601
Tazewell594
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Coles412
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Hamilton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Florida Tech

Image

Ernie Thimpson

Image

Tim Young

Image

Contact tracing and your privacy

Image

Two groups partner for downtown cleanup

Image

Sugar Valley Canoes

Image

Goodwill in Terre Haute begins accepting donations

Image

Local Catholic churches prepare for reopening

Image

Vincennes holds first in-person council meetings following city office closures due to pandemic

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak