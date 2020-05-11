Clear

Mike Pence's irrational fear of masks

Article Image

Participants at a food supply roundtable convened by Vice President Mike Pence in Iowa removed their face masks before Pence arrived, according to video from the event posted online.

Posted: May 11, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: May 11, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

In his public career, Vice President Mike Pence has stressed the power of prayer and been a skeptic about science.

At one point, he said that smoking doesn't kill and he refused to acknowledge the vast evidence that the planet is warming at an alarming rate that imperils us all. Now, in the age of pandemic, he is publicly running around without a face mask and insisting that it's OK for others remove theirs. In Pence's world (or maybe it's President Donald Trump's world) it seems that real Americans cough, sneeze and breathe free.

Let's be clear about the science behind the federal recommendation that everyone wear a mask in public settings, where social distancing is hard to maintain.

It is based on simple logic. When you wear a mask, you are protecting others because you may have picked-up the Covid-19 virus without knowing it. It's better to cover-up than to potentially kill someone with germs you might spread.

Just before Pence made an appearance for a roundtable discussion with five food industry executives in Iowa on Friday, a White House staffer told the executives that they could remove their masks before Pence made an appearance if they wanted to. CNN, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that the aide "didn't ask and she didn't tell" them to do so. The source also noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines that masks are not necessary if people can maintain a distance of 6 feet.

Although the staff member may not have forced anyone, it's safe to bet that perhaps the executives felt some pressure. First, who says no to a suggestion made by someone from the White House? Second, this is an administration that has been quite open about its disdain for medically and scientifically sound advice. Even the two execs who run meatpacking plants where hundreds of workers have been infected removed their masks.

Prior to this Iowa trip, Pence had learned that his aide Katie Miller tested positive for the virus.

One would think that even if everyone was able to remain 6 feet apart during the roundtable discussion that everyone would just exercise a bit of extra precaution. After all, what could it hurt to wear the masks?

Rarely have so many seemingly intelligent leaders opted to abandon reason so publicly for something so deadly as the right to spread a killer germ.

The revelation over Miller had prompted drama on the runway at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force Two was delayed from taking off, so six people who had interacted with Miller could deplane. Everyone else stayed aboard and jetted off to Iowa where Covid-19 cases are spiking.

As they traveled in the state, Yahoo News reported that a Department of Homeland Security document revealed that 11 Secret Service agents had also tested positive (CNN has independently confirmed the news).

As Trump confirmed, Pence had himself been in contact with Miller.

Given the fact that hardly anyone at the White House uses a mask and the close quarters in the old building, it should be assumed that lots of folks got near enough to Miller to risk becoming infected by the virus without knowing it.

And it was with all of these variables in play that the vice president still decided to meet with executives -- who worked inside Covid-19 hotspots -- and have a staffer tell them that it was OK to remove their masks.

Prior to his meeting with food execs, Pence met with religious leaders and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has loosened statewide restrictions on religious public gatherings as long as they "implement reasonable public health measures under the circumstances of each gathering to ensure social distancing...(and) increased hygiene practices...," according to a new proclamation in Iowa's public health emergency declaration from Reynolds.

Although the governor did "strongly encourage" those who are more susceptible to severe and deadly outcomes of the virus to limit their activities outside of their home, the move still means that religious services, and the contagious interactions that permit, can resume. Imagine what could happen if a young and healthy member of a household that, for example, consists of a grandparent, went to a church service where members were asymptomatic and then brought the virus back home.

But this possibility seemed not to be at the forefront of Pence's mind, as he spoke with the religious leaders.

It may have been, as Pence said, a "burden" for some to attend religious services online. But that he would describe this inconvenience as "a source of heartache for people across the country" when American families are losing loved ones to Covid-19 at a rate of more than 1,000 per day is profane.

The Iowa trip was just another example of the vice president, ever Trump's lackey, being right in step with his boss' tone deafness on the issue.

Consider last week's public relations stunt that had Pence delivering a few boxes of personal protective equipment -- without wearing a mask -- to a nursing home that had Covid-19 patients.

More than one million of the citizens Pence serves have received a terrifying positive test result. Thousands more get the bad news every day.

His own press aide, someone he knows well, is in quarantine. Why, in the face of this overwhelming and immediate danger, would he and the president persist in flaunting unsafe behavior and spreading deadly thinking across the land?

The answer is that pandemic denial has become, like climate change denial, a culture war fetish. Just like the automatic weapons brandished by some of those protesting stay-at-home orders, bare-faced public appearances tell the world that you consider the right to infect others a freedom that must not be abridged.

One can accept that people who have lost employment and are in desperate financial straits, might be moved to extremes in their desire for a return to the pre-pandemic order. A sensible leader, especially one who might actually capture the attention of these angry people, would offer them reliable facts, send immediate and substantial financial help -- and put on a mask.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24126

Reported Deaths: 1508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7336416
Lake2445124
Cass15203
Hendricks95853
Hamilton92580
Allen81658
St. Joseph81025
Johnson80785
Madison50357
Elkhart48418
Clark37725
Bartholomew34626
LaPorte32411
Porter3139
Jackson2781
Hancock26418
Shelby26116
Howard2459
Tippecanoe2332
Floyd23228
Delaware22515
Boone22331
Decatur21228
Morgan1978
Vanderburgh1852
Harrison15711
Grant15315
Dearborn15013
White1481
Greene14710
Monroe1439
Noble13215
Montgomery1275
Miami1251
Warrick12320
Lawrence11616
Orange11418
Franklin1047
Ripley1016
Jennings963
Clinton881
Putnam845
Henry812
Scott812
Vigo806
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois450
Kosciusko411
Jasper391
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall331
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Jay220
Tipton211
Starke212
Knox210
Randolph212
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Parke170
Perry170
Fountain162
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 77741

Reported Deaths: 3406
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook526552317
Lake5245173
DuPage4603248
Will3684202
Kane300389
McHenry94551
Winnebago91725
St. Clair71150
Kankakee54030
Rock Island51516
Madison42731
Kendall42112
Champaign2636
Sangamon25819
Randolph2202
Boone19311
DeKalb1772
Jackson16710
Ogle1491
Macon14415
Peoria1395
Clinton12610
McLean1173
LaSalle1055
Whiteside1046
Warren1020
Jefferson9715
Stephenson970
Iroquois962
Unassigned840
Monroe7911
Out of IL792
Knox730
Lee630
Union631
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Marion440
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Coles241
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Contact tracing and your privacy

Image

Two groups partner for downtown cleanup

Image

Sugar Valley Canoes

Image

Goodwill in Terre Haute begins accepting donations

Image

Local Catholic churches prepare for reopening

Image

Vincennes holds first in-person council meetings following city office closures due to pandemic

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Haute City Center working on plan to reopen

Image

Hair salons open in Terre Haute - by appointment only

Image

As we enter the second week of Stage 2, restaurants among many businesses re-opening

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak