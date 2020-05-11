Clear

'Double Rainbow Guy' Paul Vasquez has died

Article Image

The "Double Rainbow Guy," a.k.a. Paul "Bear" Vasquez, became famous with his viral YouTube video. Five years after his video posted, he still lived in the same spot near Yosemite National Park.

Posted: May 11, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: May 11, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Paul "Bear" Vasquez lived simply. He sheltered on the side of a mountain outside Yosemite National Park, grew his own food and woke up every morning to one of the most magnificent views in California.

The world may never have known him if not for a spectacular double rainbow.

Vasquez, the portly man whose cries of exaltation at a double rainbow turned him into a viral star, died at 57 on Saturday. The Mariposa County Coroner's Office confirmed his death to CNN.

"Bear" lived in relative solitude for much of his life. But his sincere love of nature -- and rainbows in particular -- endeared him to millions.

In January 2010, he stepped out of his home to find two brilliant rainbows, stacked on top of each other, stretched across the mountainous horizon. The awesome sight moved him to tears. Naturally, he recorded it.

"Oh my god, it's a full-on double rainbow all the way across the sky!" he whispers in the video before letting out a full-bellied yell.

He shared the soul-baring clip on YouTube with little expectation. But within days, it had racked up millions of views -- and today, it's got 47 million and counting.

He became a minor celebrity because of it. He appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," in ads for Microsoft and Smartwater and even in an in-flight safety video for Delta Air Lines.

"I'm the world's authority on rainbows," he told CNN in 2015.

He was a lifelong nature lover

Vasquez thrived in the California wilderness. He moved from East Los Angeles, where he was born and worked as a firefighter, to Yosemite in 1985. He worked in a variety of roles at the national park and later out of the park as a cage fighter and truck driver.

He married, had children and divorced. Finally, he settled at his humble perch on the side of a mountain in Mariposa, 10 miles from the edge of Yosemite, where he grew his own food and cultivated marijuana plants.

"When you live alone like this, you connect to nature on a deeper level," he told CNN nearly five years ago. "When you can yell at the top of your lungs and no one cares or knows, it gives you a type of freedom that most people have no understanding of."

CNN caught up with Vasquez in 2015, five years after the viral success of his double rainbow clip. He made just $6,000 a year then.

"In some aspects, I feel really, really rich," he said. "I may not have a lot of dollars, but I have 100 mile views with complete privacy that hundreds of millions of people have seen. I got it pretty good."

He made YouTube videos until his death

He continued to document his daily life (and the fantastic sights from his stoop) on YouTube up until his death. The channel is a living record of his life, he told CNN in 2015.

"[Making videos] is fun for me, entertaining for me," he said then. "It's my art and it's my memories."

He was open about his health troubles in his videos, too. In one clip from November 2019, he said nerve damage in his legs made it increasingly difficult for him to walk.

In 2019, he shared that a tree fell on his beloved home. He moved into an apartment in March with the help of his ex-wife and two adult children. (CNN has reached out to his ex-wife and daughter for comment and is waiting to hear back.)

It wasn't as removed as his mountainside home had been. But, as he showed viewers in a recent YouTube video, he held onto the view of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, though it was slightly obscured now. And on the inside, he'd decorated his wall with a rainbow-colored tapestry to make it feel more like home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24126

Reported Deaths: 1508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7336416
Lake2445124
Cass15203
Hendricks95853
Hamilton92580
Allen81658
St. Joseph81025
Johnson80785
Madison50357
Elkhart48418
Clark37725
Bartholomew34626
LaPorte32411
Porter3139
Jackson2781
Hancock26418
Shelby26116
Howard2459
Tippecanoe2332
Floyd23228
Delaware22515
Boone22331
Decatur21228
Morgan1978
Vanderburgh1852
Harrison15711
Grant15315
Dearborn15013
White1481
Greene14710
Monroe1439
Noble13215
Montgomery1275
Miami1251
Warrick12320
Lawrence11616
Orange11418
Franklin1047
Ripley1016
Jennings963
Clinton881
Putnam845
Henry812
Scott812
Vigo806
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois450
Kosciusko411
Jasper391
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall331
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Jay220
Tipton211
Starke212
Knox210
Randolph212
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Parke170
Perry170
Fountain162
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 77741

Reported Deaths: 3406
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook526552317
Lake5245173
DuPage4603248
Will3684202
Kane300389
McHenry94551
Winnebago91725
St. Clair71150
Kankakee54030
Rock Island51516
Madison42731
Kendall42112
Champaign2636
Sangamon25819
Randolph2202
Boone19311
DeKalb1772
Jackson16710
Ogle1491
Macon14415
Peoria1395
Clinton12610
McLean1173
LaSalle1055
Whiteside1046
Warren1020
Jefferson9715
Stephenson970
Iroquois962
Unassigned840
Monroe7911
Out of IL792
Knox730
Lee630
Union631
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Marion440
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Coles241
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Cooler than normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Image

Cumberland Community High School

Image

Restaurants re-opening day: Why a local pub chooses to stay closed

Image

Sullivan High School

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 56

Image

DNR charges entrance fees again

Image

Work on Irishman Bridge nears completion

Image

Teen serenades cows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak