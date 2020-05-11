Clear

5 things to know for May 11: Reopening, White House, S. Dakota, election, Arbery case

Article Image

Vice President Mike Pence does not plan to self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Vice President's office.

Posted: May 11, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: May 11, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Are you reading more during coronavirus isolation? If so, why not tackle one of these epic classics? Now you can finally say "Yeah, I read that." Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus reopening

A leading coronavirus prediction model has upped its projected US death toll as more states inch toward resuming normal activities. The model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington now forecasts more than 137,000 Americans will die by early August, a rise they say is due to more people traveling and interacting with each other. It's a consequence we're already seeing elsewhere in the world. China is resuming restrictions in some cities and South Korea has put plans for reopening on hold after both countries reported new clusters of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the UK and India are both cautiously looking toward easing their strictest coronavirus measures. Starting Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says citizens can resume many outdoor activities and road travel. Indian Railways will partially resume passenger train services starting Tuesday as country's nationwide lockdown continues.

2. White House

Several prominent government figures are self-quarantining after being exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for Covid-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci is engaging in what he calls a "modified quarantine," during which he will work from home. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn are also practicing self-quarantine measures. All three men are slated to testify remotely in a senate hearing on coronavirus response later this week. Elsewhere on the Hill, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will also self-quarantine after a staffer tested positive. Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, will do the same after interacting with a family member with the virus. Recently, President Trump's personal valet, the vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant (who has been teleworking for nearly two months) all tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

3. South Dakota

A South Dakota Sioux tribe is refusing to end coronavirus checkpoints along roads leading to through tribal land even though the state's government has deemed them illegal. Leaders of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe say the checkpoints, which are designed to monitor and track possible coronavirus exposure, are the best tool the tribe has to stop an outbreak. However, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the checkpoints interfere with traffic on US and state highways, and are thus against the law. The Cheyenne River Sioux and the nearby Oglala Sioux tribes have both issued strict stay-at-home orders and curfews for their communities even though there are no similar statewide restrictions.

4. Election 2020

Things are getting more complicated for President Trump in the run-up to November's election. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is holding a steady polling lead over the President, and a new contender could eat into a key Republican base. Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announced last week that he was exploring a run for the Libertarian Party's presidential nomination. The politician famously left the Republican Party and and supported Trump's impeachment. While Amash's candidacy has prompted lots of shrugs among Republicans, he could do damage in his home state of Michigan. Trump won the swing state in 2016 by just 10,000 votes.

5. Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia's attorney general has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate how local officials handled the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the black Georgia man who was shot while running in a Brunswick neighborhood in February. The attorney general wants the DOJ to look into the two district attorneys who were first assigned to the case. Last week, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, both of whom are white, were arrested and charged with the murder of Arbery, but questions have arisen as to why it took so long for those arrests to be made. Outrage over Arbery's death has now reached the highest social echelons. Musicians Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti released an open letter to state officials demanding swift justice in the case, and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called Arbery's killing a "lynching."

This just in

Comedian Jerry Stiller has died due to natural causes, according to his son Ben Stiller. In a tweet Stiller said: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

UFC marked the return of sports in the pandemic era with a fan-free fight

Two more fight nights are on the cards for this week.

Face masks aren't just for protection anymore, they're also being used to make a statement 

And that statement is, "stay away from me -- fashionably."

People are ditching their beauty routines as they work from home, and makeup companies are taking the hit

Who are we getting dolled up for, anyway?

Alex Morgan is a new mom! 

Congrats to an American champion.

Singapore is using a robot dog to encourage social distancing

And yes, it's one of those scary ones from Boston Robotics.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 billion

That's how many coronavirus vaccines health care giant Johnson & Johnson is looking to produce for next year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This extraordinary and terrible experience which this country and the world is going through is a moment for news organizations and newspapers to find audiences and prove the value of trustworthy news."

New York Times CEO Mark Thompson, who says the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for news organizations to highlight the essential role of journalism.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

The power of dance

If you can watch these 32 ballet dancers from around the world dance to the same music for Covid relief and not get a little misty-eyed, you're stronger than most.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24126

Reported Deaths: 1508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7336416
Lake2445124
Cass15203
Hendricks95853
Hamilton92580
Allen81658
St. Joseph81025
Johnson80785
Madison50357
Elkhart48418
Clark37725
Bartholomew34626
LaPorte32411
Porter3139
Jackson2781
Hancock26418
Shelby26116
Howard2459
Tippecanoe2332
Floyd23228
Delaware22515
Boone22331
Decatur21228
Morgan1978
Vanderburgh1852
Harrison15711
Grant15315
Dearborn15013
White1481
Greene14710
Monroe1439
Noble13215
Montgomery1275
Miami1251
Warrick12320
Lawrence11616
Orange11418
Franklin1047
Ripley1016
Jennings963
Clinton881
Putnam845
Henry812
Scott812
Vigo806
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois450
Kosciusko411
Jasper391
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall331
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Jay220
Tipton211
Starke212
Knox210
Randolph212
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Parke170
Perry170
Fountain162
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 77741

Reported Deaths: 3406
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook526552317
Lake5245173
DuPage4603248
Will3684202
Kane300389
McHenry94551
Winnebago91725
St. Clair71150
Kankakee54030
Rock Island51516
Madison42731
Kendall42112
Champaign2636
Sangamon25819
Randolph2202
Boone19311
DeKalb1772
Jackson16710
Ogle1491
Macon14415
Peoria1395
Clinton12610
McLean1173
LaSalle1055
Whiteside1046
Warren1020
Jefferson9715
Stephenson970
Iroquois962
Unassigned840
Monroe7911
Out of IL792
Knox730
Lee630
Union631
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Marion440
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Coles241
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Cooler than normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan High School

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 56

Image

DNR charges entrance fees again

Image

Work on Irishman Bridge nears completion

Image

Teen serenades cows

Image

Work continues on home for veterans

Image

Mothers celebrated with parade

Image

Family visits mother in nursing home

Image

COVID-19 cases for May 10th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak