Clear

NYT CEO Mark Thompson: Coronavirus is an opportunity to 'prove the value of trustworthy news'

Article Image

New York Times Company president and CEO Mark Thompson discusses the paper's digital subscription gains and ad revenue losses. The pandemic is "a moment for news organizations and newspapers to find audiences and prove the value of trustworthy news," Thompson says.

Posted: May 10, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 10, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

At a time when news organizations are reporting on and sharing vital information about the coronavirus pandemic with communities across the country, many are also struggling with a difficult business environment.

But New York Times CEO Mark Thompson said the crisis also presents an opportunity for news organizations to find new audiences and highlight the essential role of journalism.

"Moments like this, this extraordinary and terrible experience which this country and the world is going through, is a moment for news organizations and newspapers to find audiences and prove the value of trustworthy news," Thompson told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" on Sunday.

Advertising demand is closely linked to the performance of the larger economy. News organizations and tech giants alike experienced painful ad revenue drops during the first three months of 2020, as coronavirus forced many businesses to shutter and pull back on spending.

Those challenges reached The New York Times. The company reported a record 6 million subscriptions during the first three months of 2020, an increase of more 587,000 from the prior quarter, but its quarterly advertising revenue fell by 15.2%. Thompson said he now expects the company's ad revenue to drop by up to 50% in the June quarter.

"We're seeing a really big -- we think, transient -- hit to advertising," Thompson said. "The explanation is very simple: (It's) the massive, almost medically induced coma which so much of the economy has gone into has a direct effect on advertising."

However, Thompson said the Times is better able to weather this revenue crunch than those of years past, as the company now relies on advertising for only a quarter of its total revenue. Far more important now are its subscriptions, where Thompson said the company is experiencing "really quite astonishing growth."

Other news organizations are not so well positioned. Coronavirus has sped up the collapse of local newsrooms — resulting in cut hours, layoffs and pay cuts. Thompson said the Times may be forced to eliminate a "small number" of jobs in coming months, though it will be "a very small percentage of the total."

He acknowledged that many news organizations are facing hard times, but implored them to look toward the future.

"If papers have got enough ... cash on hand to keep going through the crisis, I think they can build audiences and build loyalty and build recognition," Thompson said.

The crisis could be a chance for newsrooms to innovate, he said, adding that the Times continues to hire in journalism and digital product roles such as engineering and data science.

"I recognize that's very hard for other media players," he said. "But I have to say, if it's humanly possible, this is the moment when the world needs great journalism. It needs newsrooms working 24/7. It need journalism now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 23732

Reported Deaths: 1490
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7245412
Lake2392122
Cass15072
Hendricks95153
Hamilton92080
Allen80058
Johnson79085
St. Joseph78525
Madison49756
Elkhart43618
Clark37425
Bartholomew34223
LaPorte32111
Porter3089
Jackson2741
Hancock26418
Shelby25516
Howard2429
Floyd23028
Tippecanoe2252
Delaware21915
Boone21930
Decatur21228
Morgan1948
Vanderburgh1822
Harrison15611
Grant15315
Dearborn14813
Greene1479
White1451
Monroe1429
Noble12814
Montgomery1253
Miami1231
Warrick12120
Lawrence11615
Orange11318
Franklin1047
Ripley986
Jennings953
Putnam855
Clinton851
Scott792
Vigo776
Henry722
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne525
Washington481
Dubois420
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson340
Pulaski340
Marshall321
Owen281
Brown251
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Tipton211
Randolph212
Starke212
Jay210
Sullivan200
Knox200
Crawford200
Parke160
Perry160
Posey150
Fountain152
Switzerland140
Blackford131
Huntington132
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Gibson70
Pike20
Unassigned0128

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 76085

Reported Deaths: 3349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook516742264
Lake5199173
DuPage4493247
Will3636202
Kane281888
McHenry93652
Winnebago87724
St. Clair68949
Rock Island50716
Kankakee47929
Madison41431
Kendall38812
Champaign2566
Sangamon25619
Randolph2172
Boone18511
DeKalb1702
Jackson16210
Ogle1481
Macon14015
Peoria1364
Clinton12610
McLean1153
LaSalle1025
Whiteside1026
Warren970
Jefferson9415
Iroquois892
Stephenson880
Monroe7911
Out of IL773
Unassigned730
Knox710
Lee630
Union621
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Williamson441
Marion430
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry360
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Coles231
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Jersey161
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Ford131
Bureau121
Hancock110
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Alexander60
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Scattered rain this evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mothers celebrated with parade

Image

Family visits mother in nursing home

Image

COVID-19 cases for May 10th

Image

Indiana churches welcome worshipers back inside

Image

Indiana restaurants and salons prepare to reopen

Image

Couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with parade

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Nursing home Mother's Day parade

Image

Herb sale happening this month

Image

Riders take part in safety training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak