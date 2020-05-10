Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What you need to know about coronavirus on Sunday, May 10

Article Image

Former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump's coronavirus pandemic response during a web call with people who worked in his administration that was obtained by Yahoo News and verified by CNN. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports.

Posted: May 10, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: May 10, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The world is starting to emerge from the great lockdown. But rather than a Big Bang reopening, expect a two-steps-forward, one-step-back approach.

Countries that are ahead of the global curve offer a glimpse of what's to come. South Korea, which has done relatively well fighting the outbreak, announced new restrictions yesterday after a cluster of recent cases in Seoul sparked fears of a potential second wave of infections.

"It's not over until it's over," the country's president, Moon Jae-in, said today.

Spain, France, Italy, Australia, Japan and South Africa are among the countries expected to ease some of their harshest restrictions in the coming days.

Their approach isn't uniform but has one theme in common: caution. That might cause some disappointment as people itch to return to normality after weeks in lockdown.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil details of the government's reopening strategy today, but his ministers are trying to downplay expectations. The government's medical advisers continue to stress the need for social distancing and warn about the deadly consequences of letting the guard down too early.

Several leaks to the British media in recent days have created confusion about the restrictions still in place. In London, police say they are losing the battle against people ignoring rules.

In parts of the US, meanwhile, political and economic pressures -- not science -- appear to be shaping strategy, which former President Barack Obama recently called "an absolute chaotic disaster."

The tension between the two goals -- to keep people healthy and open the economy -- is increasingly visible. A vast majority of US states have eased restrictions, even as the country reported more than 25,600 new cases yesterday and three of its top health officials announced they would enter quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: If I don't have disinfecting wipes, can I use soap and water on surfaces?

A: Yes, just like you would on your hands to kill coronavirus. But don't use water alone — that won't really help. The outer layer of the virus is made up of lipids, aka fat. Your goal is to break through that fatty barrier, forcing the virus' guts to spill out, rendering it dead. In other words, imagine coronavirus is a butter dish that you're trying to clean.

"You try to wash your butter dish with water alone, but that butter is not coming off the dish," said Dr. John Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "You need some soap to dissolve grease. So soap or alcohol are very, very effective against dissolving that greasy liquid coating of the virus."

By cutting through the greasy barrier, Williams added, "it physically inactivates the virus so it can't bind to and enter human cells anymore."

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Worrying inflammatory syndrome

Doctors are raising alarm over a growing number of children falling ill with a new inflammatory illness that may be linked to Covid-19.

Health officials describe it as "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome." Some children display persistent fever, toxic shock syndrome and features similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in the walls of the arteries and can limit blood flow to the heart. Symptoms include a high temperature lasting over five days, rashes, swollen neck glands and swelling of the hands and feet.

New York state officials said yesterday the condition has killed a teenager and two children under 8 years old. Similar cases have been identified in the UK, Italy and Spain.

4 million global cases

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 4 million yesterday. More than quarter of them, 1.3 million, have been registered in the US.

Russia and Brazil have emerged as the latest hotspots, both seeing large jumps in the number of new infections in recent days.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to dismiss the threat coronavirus presents. In Russia, the focus has turned to the country's health system after three frontline health care workers mysteriously fell out of hospital windows.

Migrants in limbo

Migrant laborers worldwide are suffering the brunt of the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands are struggling with stripped livelihoods, hazardous accommodation and no easy way home.

Sam Kiley and Mostafa Salem report from the Persian Gulf, where overcrowded labor camps and densely populated neighborhoods have emerged as virus hot spots.

In Singapore, the outbreak has left hundreds of thousands of workers trapped in dormitories, amid cramped conditions that make social distancing near impossible. In the US, immigrants have also found themselves on the frontlines of the pandemic.

How masks define us

Face masks have emerged as a coronavirus fault line. The decision to wear or avoid them signals where people stand on public health guidelines.

Countries like the Czech Republic, Israel and Kenya require people to cover their noses and mouths when going out. Elsewhere, face covering remains optional or, as in Germany, restricted to specific places such as grocery stores and public transportation. In other parts of the world, they are turning into fashion statements.

Global health experts agree masks can help limit the spread of the virus. But the prospect of a new society in which the public conceals their faces from one another has wide-ranging implications for crime and security, as well as social interaction, Luke McGee reports.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar feels oddly at peace with the ups and downs of pandemic life. They're not too different from the ups and downs of military life, which she has experienced during her husband's deployments overseas.

Keilar says the pandemic sparks a lot of feelings and problems military spouses are intimately familiar with: worrying a loved one might die, working from home, unemployment and loneliness.

Here is her personal guide to surviving.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 23732

Reported Deaths: 1490
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7245412
Lake2392122
Cass15072
Hendricks95153
Hamilton92080
Allen80058
Johnson79085
St. Joseph78525
Madison49756
Elkhart43618
Clark37425
Bartholomew34223
LaPorte32111
Porter3089
Jackson2741
Hancock26418
Shelby25516
Howard2429
Floyd23028
Tippecanoe2252
Delaware21915
Boone21930
Decatur21228
Morgan1948
Vanderburgh1822
Harrison15611
Grant15315
Dearborn14813
Greene1479
White1451
Monroe1429
Noble12814
Montgomery1253
Miami1231
Warrick12120
Lawrence11615
Orange11318
Franklin1047
Ripley986
Jennings953
Putnam855
Clinton851
Scott792
Vigo776
Henry722
Carroll712
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne525
Washington481
Dubois420
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange372
Fulton361
Fayette364
Jefferson340
Pulaski340
Marshall321
Owen281
Brown251
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Tipton211
Randolph212
Starke212
Jay210
Sullivan200
Knox200
Crawford200
Parke160
Perry160
Posey150
Fountain152
Switzerland140
Blackford131
Huntington132
Benton120
Warren121
Wells100
Ohio90
Adams81
Union80
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Martin70
Gibson70
Pike20
Unassigned0128

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 76085

Reported Deaths: 3349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook516742264
Lake5199173
DuPage4493247
Will3636202
Kane281888
McHenry93652
Winnebago87724
St. Clair68949
Rock Island50716
Kankakee47929
Madison41431
Kendall38812
Champaign2566
Sangamon25619
Randolph2172
Boone18511
DeKalb1702
Jackson16210
Ogle1481
Macon14015
Peoria1364
Clinton12610
McLean1153
LaSalle1025
Whiteside1026
Warren970
Jefferson9415
Iroquois892
Stephenson880
Monroe7911
Out of IL773
Unassigned730
Knox710
Lee630
Union621
Tazewell594
Grundy581
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Jasper466
Williamson441
Marion430
Adams411
Macoupin381
Perry360
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Coles231
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Jersey161
Mason150
Washington150
Woodford151
Ford131
Bureau121
Hancock110
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Brown80
Clark70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Alexander60
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Scattered rain and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nursing home Mother's Day parade

Image

Herb sale happening this month

Image

Riders take part in safety training

Image

Ride for Heroes

Image

Clothing closet reopens to serve veterans

Image

Flower shop busy ahead of Mother's Day

Image

Kadel's offers Mother's Day gifts

Image

Restaurant busy with carryout orders

Image

Repeat Boutique welcomes back customers

Image

Trucking companies impacted by COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak