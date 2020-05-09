Clear

Contagion within the White House would be catastrophic for our national security

Article Image

CNN's Samantha Vinograd discusses former President Obama's comments about President Donald Trump, and reports that Trump's personal valet and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: May 9, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: May 9, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Samantha Vinograd

President Trump's personal valet, the vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant (who has been teleworking for nearly two months) all tested positive for Covid-19, illustrating the manifold threats the pandemic poses to our government. The news raises questions about the legitimacy of the White House's own narrative about its ability to keep Americans safe, while highlighting the potential havoc the coronavirus could wreak on our government and national security.

News that the coronavirus has infiltrated the White House presents a direct threat to the administration's narrative that it is taking the necessary measures to keep the American people safe. Earlier this week, the White House rejected the very guidelines it asked for from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection on how to safely reopen the country because the CDC's 17-page draft was "overly prescriptive."

Instead of relying on experts, the White House is flying blind, putting itself in charge of determining how to keep Americans safe. To make matters worse, the failure to protect the President and Vice President Mike Pence doesn't inspire much confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to protect the rest of us. It also undercuts the President's assertions that it's time to reopen the country because it's clear that new infections are a reality — even in the White House.

More directly, this news threatens the functioning of our government. White House staff regularly work in close quarters in the East and West Wings, and in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. Based on my experience working in a former closet in the West Wing — where I was two feet away from my closest colleagues — social distancing is not an option in the White House unless serious precautions are taken. Maintaining the six feet of distance recommended by the CDC is a luxury that staff just don't have, absent extraordinary measures.

Staff members are also constantly interacting with each other and moving around the White House property to conduct meetings and brief their bosses. To top it off, staff regularly touch the same doorknobs or equipment, including classified and unclassified printers.

White House valets, in particular, are often within spitting distance — if not breathing distance — of the President, Vice President, security details, and the President's family. They are expected to be available and by his side, whether it's in the White House or onboard Air Force One. Because they are responsible for the President's personal needs, including serving him meals or helping him get dressed, it's hard to believe Trump when he says he had "very little personal contact" with the infected valet.

Miller would have been in regular contact with the vice president — to brief him ahead of his public events — and with senior members of the National Security Council and the rest of Pence's office to coordinate messaging. Under normal circumstances, very little of this work is done "virtually." Because Miller says she was asymptomatic, we don't know how long she's been contagious and how many people she has come into contact with.

Both Miller and the valet pose a direct threat to the health of the Trump, Pence and so many other members of the White House and supporting personnel. The risks of contagion are very real — and contagion comes with direct costs for our national security. Unchecked community spread within the White House would be a catastrophic event. An incapacitated President or vice president would represent a major vulnerability in our executive branch, as would contagion among staff, who are essential to the functioning of our government. The fact that both the valet and Miller likely had sustained contact with numerous other staffers raises the real risk that personnel critical to undertaking key national security work could be sidelined and unable to do their jobs.

While we all hope that the valet and Miller make speedy recoveries — and that infection is limited — their cases expose the problems with the White House's approach to Covid-19 guidelines.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House, which would start contact tracing, has "taken every single precaution to protect the president." But the fact that personnel coming in close proximity to the President, for example, didn't all wear masks before this incident begs the most basic question: Why not? If the fate of our government is at stake, it is hard to imagine why the White House wouldn't take every precaution to follow basic guidelines.

Right now the White House needs to focus on crisis control — namely ensuring that the valet and Miller are treated appropriately and trying to track down anyone else who may be sick and spreading the virus. But the strategic threats that this news presents are ongoing, particularly if the White House does not take immediate steps to change their own measures to keep personnel safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 23146

Reported Deaths: 1447
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7078403
Lake2359118
Cass14972
Hendricks92752
Hamilton90278
Allen78158
St. Joseph77325
Johnson76983
Madison47956
Elkhart41016
Clark35823
Bartholomew33122
LaPorte30711
Porter3038
Jackson2511
Shelby25015
Hancock24617
Howard2349
Floyd22628
Delaware21415
Boone21427
Decatur21028
Tippecanoe2072
Morgan1828
Vanderburgh1752
Harrison15311
Grant15114
Dearborn14613
Greene1469
Monroe1419
White1391
Noble12714
Miami1221
Warrick11919
Lawrence11515
Montgomery1142
Orange10817
Franklin1047
Ripley986
Jennings933
Putnam845
Clinton801
Vigo746
Scott732
Henry702
Carroll702
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben631
Daviess5415
Wayne515
Washington451
Kosciusko391
Dubois380
Rush372
Jasper361
LaGrange362
Jefferson340
Fulton341
Fayette344
Pulaski330
Marshall311
Owen261
Brown251
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Randolph212
Starke212
Knox200
Crawford200
Tipton201
Sullivan190
Jay180
Posey150
Switzerland150
Parke140
Fountain142
Perry140
Huntington132
Blackford131
Benton120
Warren121
Wells90
Adams81
Union80
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Spencer71
Martin70
Pike20
Unassigned0119

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 73760

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook502362197
Lake4985170
DuPage4374236
Will3561199
Kane266884
McHenry89748
Winnebago83021
St. Clair64846
Rock Island49815
Kankakee45829
Madison40130
Kendall37310
Sangamon25319
Champaign2476
Randolph2112
Boone17712
Jackson16110
DeKalb1601
Ogle1411
Macon13815
Peoria1324
Clinton1258
McLean1123
Whiteside1016
LaSalle933
Warren930
Jefferson8915
Iroquois841
Stephenson840
Monroe7911
Out of IL722
Knox690
Lee630
Henry590
Tazewell584
Union581
Grundy551
Cass520
McDonough482
Unassigned480
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Marion410
Macoupin381
Perry360
Montgomery341
Christian294
Morgan281
Pulaski250
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Coles221
Douglas200
Fayette172
Menard170
Jersey161
Jo Daviess160
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington140
Bureau131
Ford121
Hancock110
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Piatt70
Alexander60
Brown60
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Saline50
Schuyler50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunshine and warmer temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Herb sale happening this month

Image

Riders take part in safety training

Image

Ride for Heroes

Image

Clothing closet reopens to serve veterans

Image

Flower shop busy ahead of Mother's Day

Image

Kadel's offers Mother's Day gifts

Image

Restaurant busy with carryout orders

Image

Repeat Boutique welcomes back customers

Image

Trucking companies impacted by COVID-19

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak