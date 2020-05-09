Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Saturday, May 9

After Vice President Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus, President Trump questioned the "whole concept of tests."

Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

President Donald Trump hoped he would lead America toward a grand reopening this week.

Instead, the novel coronavirus arrived at his doorstep.

One of Trump's personal aides, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and Ivanka Trump's (remote) personal assistant have all tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

The virus' arrival at the White House is a stark reminder that the pandemic, which has killed more than 77,000 Americans, is far from over.

Despite the rising death toll, the President keeps pushing for a swift restart of the US economy, downplaying the need for more testing and focusing instead on shifting the blame to China.

"Will some people be affected badly? Yes," Trump said on Tuesday. "But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon."

The rest of the world is watching, with fear. Global leaders have warned that the Trump administration risks alienating allies by politicizing the pandemic. Beijing is pushing back with increasingly fierce rhetoric, as the rift between the world's two largest economies deepens, Nectar Gan writes.

The US, meanwhile, continues to scale back its role on the world stage, refusing to take a seat at virtual international meetings to coordinate work on vaccines. Experts, diplomats and analysts tell CNN that Trump's actions are undermining efforts to battle the pandemic and leaving the international community without a global leader.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Should I delay my child's vaccinations until after the pandemic?

A: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday that childhood vaccinations have plunged since the Covid-19 pandemic began spreading through the United States. The American Academy of Pediatrics expressed alarm about the report and said: "Immunizing infants, children and adolescents is important, and should not be delayed."

The body recommends that children get 14 different vaccinations protecting against 19 pathogens. Timing is important for many of the vaccines to create the strongest immunity. Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children will be at risk of other infectious diseases besides coronavirus as social distancing requirements are relaxed, the CDC warned.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Triple drug therapy offers new hope

A combination of three antiviral drugs, plus an immune system booster, seems to help patients recover more quickly from coronavirus infections, doctors in Hong Kong announced yesterday.

They say the approach needs more testing but could offer another possible treatment.

The only authorized treatment for Covid-19 is the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which has also been shown to speed up recovery. But supply is limited. The drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, says there's only enough remdesivir for about 200,000 patients.

Americans split about reopening concerned about restrictions lifting too quickly

The US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April, the worst monthly plunge since records began more than 80 years ago.

The pressure to reopen the economy is mounting. Protesters have been taking to the streets for days, demanding individual states allow businesses to reopen. But as nearly all of them started lifting restrictions this week, the issue remains polarizing. Two-thirds of Americans say they are concerned about their states rushing to reopen, while nearly a third state restrictions are not being lifted quickly enough, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Even protocols to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus have become a flashpoint, allegedly leading to one killing in Michigan and accusations of government overreach.

Seoul races to contain new outbreak

All bars in Seoul, South Korea have been shuttered after a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs.

A 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Thursday after visiting several clubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district. Since then, 40 others believed to be connected to the case have tested positive.

Officials have implemented measures to control the spread of the virus. At nightclubs, for instance, people must provide their full name and phone number before entry. According to authorities, 1,946 names were listed on the registry books of the three clubs the 29-year-old visited. Only 647 of those people have been identified.

The first at-home Covid-19 saliva test gets a green light

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the first at-home Covid-19 test that uses saliva samples, the agency said yesterday.

People can collect their saliva at home and send samples to a lab for results. The test remains prescription only.

Testing for Covid-19 so far has usually involved nose or throat swab samples. Experts, meanwhile, continue to insist that widespread testing is crucial for a safe reopening.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

Frosted Flakes for dinner, hiding in the laundry room: survival parenting for single moms.

Single parents are facing even more stress during a pandemic. They often rely heavily on their own informal network of support. And when in-person interaction has been shut down, they feel really alone.

Nearly a quarter of US children live with one parent and no other adults. Many single moms and dads are the only people who can ensure their children are fed, educated, comforted, disciplined and safe. It's a lot to handle. So here is some pandemic parenting advice from a single mom.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 23146

Reported Deaths: 1447
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7078403
Lake2359118
Cass14972
Hendricks92752
Hamilton90278
Allen78158
St. Joseph77325
Johnson76983
Madison47956
Elkhart41016
Clark35823
Bartholomew33122
LaPorte30711
Porter3038
Jackson2511
Shelby25015
Hancock24617
Howard2349
Floyd22628
Delaware21415
Boone21427
Decatur21028
Tippecanoe2072
Morgan1828
Vanderburgh1752
Harrison15311
Grant15114
Dearborn14613
Greene1469
Monroe1419
White1391
Noble12714
Miami1221
Warrick11919
Lawrence11515
Montgomery1142
Orange10817
Franklin1047
Ripley986
Jennings933
Putnam845
Clinton801
Vigo746
Scott732
Henry702
Carroll702
Newton648
Wabash642
Steuben631
Daviess5415
Wayne515
Washington451
Kosciusko391
Dubois380
Rush372
Jasper361
LaGrange362
Jefferson340
Fulton341
Fayette344
Pulaski330
Marshall311
Owen261
Brown251
Clay241
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Randolph212
Starke212
Knox200
Crawford200
Tipton201
Sullivan190
Jay180
Posey150
Switzerland150
Parke140
Fountain142
Perry140
Huntington132
Blackford131
Benton120
Warren121
Wells90
Adams81
Union80
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Spencer71
Martin70
Pike20
Unassigned0119

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 73760

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook502362197
Lake4985170
DuPage4374236
Will3561199
Kane266884
McHenry89748
Winnebago83021
St. Clair64846
Rock Island49815
Kankakee45829
Madison40130
Kendall37310
Sangamon25319
Champaign2476
Randolph2112
Boone17712
Jackson16110
DeKalb1601
Ogle1411
Macon13815
Peoria1324
Clinton1258
McLean1123
Whiteside1016
LaSalle933
Warren930
Jefferson8915
Iroquois841
Stephenson840
Monroe7911
Out of IL722
Knox690
Lee630
Henry590
Tazewell584
Union581
Grundy551
Cass520
McDonough482
Unassigned480
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Marion410
Macoupin381
Perry360
Montgomery341
Christian294
Morgan281
Pulaski250
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Coles221
Douglas200
Fayette172
Menard170
Jersey161
Jo Daviess160
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington140
Bureau131
Ford121
Hancock110
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Logan90
Bond81
Piatt70
Alexander60
Brown60
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Saline50
Schuyler50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
