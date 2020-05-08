Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

How does the government decide who gets remdesivir? Doctors have no idea

Article Image

Remdesivir is the only drug shown to be effective against Covid-19 in a rigorous trial. But the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, says there's only enough of it in the world for about 200,000 patients. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.

Posted: May 8, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Arman Azad, CNN

It's the first and only drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in a rigorous trial. Its effects are modest but significant -- shortening a patient's hospital stay by about four days. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, has called it the new "standard of care" for Covid-19.

But as it stands now, there's only enough remdesivir in the world for about 200,000 patients, according to the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences. Who will those patients be?

The US government, which is deciding where remdesivir goes, has offered few answers and little guidance since the drug was authorized for use on hospitalized patients a week ago.

No comprehensive plan for distribution has been publicly released in the days since. But doctors and pharmacists on the front lines tell CNN that the process for accessing the drug has been opaque.

"Will we get it? Yes, no? What's the speed at which we're going to get it? Every day that you delay getting the drug to a particular hospital or a community means lives lost," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

As of now, there appears to be no way to apply for remdesivir, according to six doctors and pharmacists who spoke to CNN. Chin-Hong said one colleague described the process as: "Don't call us, we'll call you."

Asked about the plan on Sunday, the US Department of Health and Human Services told CNN to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which said the drug would be distributed "based on an allocation plan approved by the White House Task Force."

But asked for an update on Wednesday, FEMA directed CNN back to HHS, saying that agency would be handling the drug's distribution. HHS and the White House task force, for their part, did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

AmerisourceBergen, the distributor for remdesivir in the United States, offers a vague explanation on its website: "If you are a hospital identified by the U.S. government as a recipient for donated remdesivir, you will be proactively contacted by an AmerisourceBergen representative."

That donation refers to 1.5 million vials of remdesivir that Daniel O'Day, Gilead's CEO, has said the company is providing to the US government to allocate -- enough for between 100,000 and 200,000 treatment courses.

But O'Day has also said the company plans to distribute that donation globally. Asked for clarification last weekend, Gilead spokesperson Sonia Choi told CNN: "We are working with regulatory authorities worldwide and bioethicists to help inform our global allocation approach."

'You're going to breed a huge backlash'

"If you had to boil it down, the one thing that I'm concerned about is just lack of transparency," said Chin-Hong.

He said he has discussed remdesivir access with doctors around the country, "and I think the pervasive feeling that I would say everyone in this group has is anxiety. And that's because of lack of transparency."

Doctors understand that there is a limited supply of the drug and that resources need to be rationed, Chin-Hong said. "But there's no process, there's no way to go and look something up when you want to advocate for your own hospital or advocate for your own community."

CNN medical analyst Arthur Caplan, founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University School of Medicine, has studied these issues before. "One thing we know about rationing is people will accept it if they understand the rationale," he said.

"But when you ration and you don't explain what you're doing, when you're not transparent, when you don't make any effort to explain who's getting something and who isn't -- particularly in a time when panic is everywhere with respect to trying to treat people who are ill with [Covid-19] -- then you're going to breed a huge backlash, which is what you're seeing."

The frustration from doctors is one thing, Caplan said, but anger from patients and their families is likely to come too if they aren't able to access the drug -- and don't understand why.

"This morning I wake up to realize that drug was promised to a handful of hospitals with no obvious criteria," said Dr. Nicole Theodoropoulos, an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, on Thursday. "It's difficult to know what to tell patients when there is no transparency about the process."

Gilead Sciences has not responded to CNN's request for comment, although the company has said that "tens of thousands" of courses of remdesivir would begin shipping out this week. The company has set a goal of producing more than a million courses by December.

In a statement, AmerisourceBergen, the drug's distributor, said: "Decisions on which hospitals and the quantity of the product they will receive are being made by the government with AmerisourceBergen using our infrastructure and expertise to efficiently move any product we receive from Gilead in keeping with the government's directives."

The FDA-authorized drug is infused through an IV, and its use is limited to hospitalized patients with severe disease. But Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, has said Gilead is looking at other formulations of remdesivir too -- including an inhaled version that could be given outside of the hospital.

'No one knows how to advocate for your hospital'

"I think people are frustrated," said Dr. Michael Ison, a professor of infectious diseases at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"We've got patients that are sick and dying from Covid-19. We want to give them the best possible therapy and we don't have access to it. We don't know how to get access to it. No one knows how to advocate for your hospital to have this drug made available to your patients."

He described the delicate balancing act that doctors have to navigate: "If we know we're going to get [remdesivir] for patients, we may hold off on giving other therapies because we know we're going to be getting this therapy that we can offer them instead."

The frustration, he said, is that "we have no idea what the process has been to be selected." The only way to get a glimpse into where the drug is going, he said, is through an ad hoc website put together by researchers at UCSF.

"I've collated an unofficial list of hospitals who are and are not currently slated to receive the drug through a survey of pharmacists and physicians," said Conan MacDougall, a professor of clinical pharmacy at the UCSF School of Pharmacy.

Some major medical centers may be able to provide remdesivir to patients under existing research programs, MacDougall said, but not all patients are eligible for those.

Clinical trials and so-called expanded access programs, which have long been available, can have stringent criteria. And when the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for remdesivir last week, it framed the move as a way to increase access to the drug.

The FDA issued a similar emergency authorization during the H1N1 pandemic for another antiviral medicine, peramivir. But back then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was responsible for managing the drug's distribution. As described in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2009, the CDC created an online portal for physicians to request the drug at a time when just 1,200 treatment courses were available.

To patients who won't get the drug, 'you can't even explain why'

Like others CNN spoke to, Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an associate professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, said he understands that limited supplies need to be distributed across the country.

"It's one thing to say, well, we just don't have enough, and it's going to cities that are being heavily hit. I think most families would understand that. It's a hard call, but I think they would understand why."

With no idea of how drugs are being rationed, though, "I can't even say that. I can't even look my colleague in the face and say I know why we are not getting access to this drug.

"That makes for difficult conversations. That makes for painful conversations. And it just doesn't allow you to plan from a hospital point of view."

On Wednesday, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the HIV Medicine Association wrote a joint letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging the federal government to ensure the "fair and equitable distribution of remdesivir."

The plan for allocating the drug, they said, should be based on evidence about the virus' spread. "Data on the distribution of remdesivir under the [emergency uses authorization] should be publicly available," they added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 22503

Reported Deaths: 1414
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6914398
Lake2288111
Cass14692
Hamilton89478
Hendricks89349
Johnson75477
Allen74358
St. Joseph73024
Madison47456
Elkhart38716
Clark35523
Bartholomew31621
LaPorte30310
Porter2947
Shelby24315
Hancock24116
Howard2259
Floyd22428
Jackson2191
Delaware21315
Boone21127
Decatur20828
Tippecanoe2022
Morgan1838
Vanderburgh1692
Grant15113
Harrison15011
Dearborn14513
Monroe1379
Greene1329
White1301
Noble12414
Miami1211
Warrick11619
Lawrence11215
Montgomery1112
Orange10614
Franklin1017
Ripley986
Jennings893
Putnam795
Clinton751
Vigo756
Carroll661
Wabash642
Scott632
Steuben611
Newton618
Henry592
Daviess5415
Wayne493
Washington451
Kosciusko391
Jasper371
Rush372
LaGrange362
Dubois350
Fulton341
Fayette344
Pulaski330
Jefferson320
Marshall311
Brown251
Owen241
DeKalb231
Clay231
Whitley221
Knox200
Crawford200
Tipton201
Starke192
Jay180
Randolph182
Sullivan180
Posey150
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Parke130
Perry130
Huntington122
Benton120
Blackford121
Warren121
Wells90
Adams81
Union80
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0119

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 70871

Reported Deaths: 3111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook483412110
Lake4762165
DuPage4213228
Will3434194
Kane249877
McHenry85744
Winnebago75921
St. Clair62344
Rock Island47715
Kankakee42828
Madison39628
Kendall36310
Sangamon23715
Champaign2296
Randolph2062
Boone16811
Jackson15710
DeKalb1491
Ogle1391
Macon13314
Peoria1305
Clinton1228
McLean1103
Unassigned1000
Whiteside996
Warren920
LaSalle912
Jefferson8815
Stephenson780
Iroquois771
Monroe7711
Out of IL713
Knox630
Henry550
Tazewell543
Union521
Lee510
Cass500
Grundy500
McDonough462
Jasper465
Williamson420
Adams401
Marion400
Macoupin391
Perry360
Montgomery331
Christian274
Morgan271
Livingston241
Pulaski240
Vermilion231
Coles221
Douglas200
Menard170
Fayette172
Jersey161
Mason150
Woodford151
Jo Daviess140
Washington140
Bureau121
Ford121
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Moultrie60
Alexander60
Brown60
Clark50
Massac50
Effingham51
Henderson50
Saline50
Cumberland40
Johnson40
Marshall40
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Schuyler30
Lawrence30
White20
Clay20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar and the 911 Burger

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Hamilton Center hosts Facebook live putt-putt contest

Image

Vigo County Parks Department aims to open camping on May 24

Image

Now hiring: Local small business expanding

Image

Nearly 58% of Vigo County residents have responded to the census

Image

Myers selects ex-lawmaker Linda Lawson as running mate

Image

Terre Haute restaurant will remain closed as guidelines lift

Image

Salons and barbershops gear up to reopen

Image

Labor Link: Applicants down about 75 percent since pandemic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak