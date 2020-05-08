Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for May 8: Coronavirus, economy, race, Michael Flynn, Ahmaud Arbery

Article Image

A temperature whiplash is expected for much of the country this weekend. Winter cold and snow freeze the Northeast while triple digit heat bakes the Southwest.

Posted: May 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: May 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Not all businesses are feeling the pandemic squeeze. Video game companies, e-commerce sites and online messaging systems are thriving right now.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

More than 40 states are at least partially reopened now, but Americans are still divided by uncertainty and confusion. The Trump administration has opted to ignore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lengthy set of recommendations for reopening America, which lays out more detailed suggestions than White House guidelines shared last month. Even then, health experts warn no state meets all the White House criteria for reopening. While some consider wearing masks to be essential pandemic etiquette (and, in some public places, they're required by law), others are lashing out at the practice. A Family Dollar security guard was shot and killed in Michigan after asking a woman to wear a mask, officials say, and there are several other reports of people being threatened or assaulted for asking others to do so. Meanwhile, nurses gathered yesterday in front of the White House to protest a lack of personal equipment that puts them and vulnerable patients at risk.

2. Economy 

The latest job numbers are coming in, and they're as bad as expected. About 1 in 5 American workers has filed for first-time unemployment benefits since coronavirus lockdown measures began in mid-March. That translates to 33.5 million Americans who have been furloughed or laid off. However, the weekly tally of people filing initial claims has now dropped for five weeks in a row. So, even though the numbers are still staggeringly high, economists say the downward trend is a good sign that, well, things at least aren't getting worse. China is also seeing record jobless numbers. The official tally shows 27 million people are out of work there, but experts warn government figures are probably understating things. The actual total could be as high as 80 million people -- nearly 10% of China's total workforce.

3. Pandemic and race

New data shows black people in the UK are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people, and other ethnic groups are also at an increased risk. Things are even worse for black women, who are 4.3 times more likely to die than white women, with a similar split among men. The report also found people of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian and mixed ethnicities had a "statistically significant raised risk of death." This mirrors findings in the US, where African Americans have died from Covid-19 at a disproportionately high rate. For instance, in Chicago, 72% of people who died were black, officials said in April, despite African Americans only making up 30% of the city's population. A similar disparity was found in Louisiana.

4. Michael Flynn 

The Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was a pivotal figure in the Russia investigation, and his admitted lies about contacts with Russia prompted the President to fire him and led to Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller. The filing is a blow to the Mueller investigation and drew swift criticism from former top FBI officials who had worked on the case and supported the investigation into Flynn. Attorney General William Barr spoke out against accusations he was doing the President's bidding by dropping the case, saying the Justice Department had a "duty" to move to dismiss the charges.

5. Ahmaud Arbery

Two men have been arrested and are facing murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, who was black, was jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in February when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and McMichael's son Travis, chased him down. Arbery was shot and killed. The men accused in his death are white. The killing was apparently caught on video and has sparked outrage in Arbery's south Georgia community and beyond. It's also raised concerns about citizen's arrest laws that allow ordinary people to stop anyone they find suspicious.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The NFL has announced its 2020 schedule, starting in the fall

Wishful thinking is now a professional sport.

French people urged to eat more cheese since the pandemic has caused a sales slump

"Si vous insistez!" -- French people, probably

Grimes and Elon Musk's strange baby name may not be accepted by the state of California 

Well, he would be the only child in school named "X Æ A-12," that's for sure.

Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, is reading 'The Hobbit' out loud today for charity

But is he reading it ... as Gollum? 

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin engaged in a Twitter spat over the pandemic

Strange times, indeed.

TODAY'S NUMBER

68%

That's the proportion of Americans who are concerned about their respective states being reopened too quickly, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center.

75,000

That's how many Americans could die of drug or alcohol misuse and suicide because of pandemic stresses. Experts say these so-called "deaths of despair" could be preventable if steps are taken to confront the mental health toll of unemployment, isolation and uncertainty. If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Here are other ways to help.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Can a deadline be pushed back? Can you wait for something? Can we acknowledge that even for people who are able to work at home, they have another job which is taking care of their kids?"

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who says bosses need to accommodate parents who are doing double duty while working from home. A new survey from Sandberg's advocacy group LeanIn.org suggests working mothers are hit hardest by the increased pressures of work and home during the coronavirus crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

It's going to get cold 

A weak polar vortex will usher in record cold air to the eastern half of the country this weekend. Significant snow -- yes, snow -- could fall across New England, and millions from Maine to the Gulf Coast will experience temperatures well below average.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Say hello to this giant bird -- or else

Shoebill storks are basically modern dinosaurs. And yet, they're so polite! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 22503

Reported Deaths: 1414
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6914398
Lake2288111
Cass14692
Hamilton89478
Hendricks89349
Johnson75477
Allen74358
St. Joseph73024
Madison47456
Elkhart38716
Clark35523
Bartholomew31621
LaPorte30310
Porter2947
Shelby24315
Hancock24116
Howard2259
Floyd22428
Jackson2191
Delaware21315
Boone21127
Decatur20828
Tippecanoe2022
Morgan1838
Vanderburgh1692
Grant15113
Harrison15011
Dearborn14513
Monroe1379
Greene1329
White1301
Noble12414
Miami1211
Warrick11619
Lawrence11215
Montgomery1112
Orange10614
Franklin1017
Ripley986
Jennings893
Putnam795
Clinton751
Vigo756
Carroll661
Wabash642
Scott632
Steuben611
Newton618
Henry592
Daviess5415
Wayne493
Washington451
Kosciusko391
Jasper371
Rush372
LaGrange362
Dubois350
Fulton341
Fayette344
Pulaski330
Jefferson320
Marshall311
Brown251
Owen241
DeKalb231
Clay231
Whitley221
Knox200
Crawford200
Tipton201
Starke192
Jay180
Randolph182
Sullivan180
Posey150
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Parke130
Perry130
Huntington122
Benton120
Blackford121
Warren121
Wells90
Adams81
Union80
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0119

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 70871

Reported Deaths: 3111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook483412110
Lake4762165
DuPage4213228
Will3434194
Kane249877
McHenry85744
Winnebago75921
St. Clair62344
Rock Island47715
Kankakee42828
Madison39628
Kendall36310
Sangamon23715
Champaign2296
Randolph2062
Boone16811
Jackson15710
DeKalb1491
Ogle1391
Macon13314
Peoria1305
Clinton1228
McLean1103
Unassigned1000
Whiteside996
Warren920
LaSalle912
Jefferson8815
Stephenson780
Iroquois771
Monroe7711
Out of IL713
Knox630
Henry550
Tazewell543
Union521
Lee510
Cass500
Grundy500
McDonough462
Jasper465
Williamson420
Adams401
Marion400
Macoupin391
Perry360
Montgomery331
Christian274
Morgan271
Livingston241
Pulaski240
Vermilion231
Coles221
Douglas200
Menard170
Fayette172
Jersey161
Mason150
Woodford151
Jo Daviess140
Washington140
Bureau121
Ford121
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Moultrie60
Alexander60
Brown60
Clark50
Massac50
Effingham51
Henderson50
Saline50
Cumberland40
Johnson40
Marshall40
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Schuyler30
Lawrence30
White20
Clay20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Freeze Warning Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois Residents Want to Re-Open Despite Governor's Plan

Image

Friday: Showers early, partly sunny. High: 52

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Storm spotter classes and Storm Team 10 Weather Watchers

Image

Warmer weather means more motorcycles, officials remind you to be on the lookout

Image

$300,000 EPA grant to help with Coke and Carbon site, former International Paper property

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity makes hand sanitizer for the Department of Defense

Image

Knox County regulates self-serve food and beverage stations.

Image

Two Goodwill stores in Terre Haute will reopen on Monday

Image

Vigo County teacher takes her students on a flat field trip

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak