Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Valet's diagnosis threatens Trump's fantasy

Article Image

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports on President Trump's reaction to his valet testing positive for coronavirus.

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: May 7, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Michael D'Antonio

The danger is inside the house. A member of the US Navy who serves as a valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19. This means the deadly virus has likely circulated in the White House living quarters, threatening the president's health and, perhaps, the denial that has marked his response to a pandemic that has killed nearly 75,000 Americans in less than four months since he declared, "We have it totally under control."

News of the valet's diagnosis broke two days after Trump toured a protective mask factory in Phoenix, Arizona, where he chose to forego wearing one himself publicly, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to do so. As a loudspeaker blared the song "Live and Let Die" (a Trump campaign staple), he mingled with workers and executives at the factory, often getting closer than the six feet recommended by the CDC's social distancing guidelines. Trump, who said he had little personal contact with the valet, has since tested negative for the coronavirus, according to deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.

Trump's behavior, and the valet's diagnosis, raise obvious questions. Will 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue become a Covid-19 hot spot? Did Trump take the necessary precautions on his trip to Arizona?

Masks have become an emblem of a pandemic culture war. On one side are protesters, sometimes armed with guns, who have gathered at state capitols to demand an end to the shutdowns that were ordered to stem the pandemic. Many of these folks reject the use of face masks. On the other side, are those who willingly wear them, maintain social distancing guidelines and honor stay-at-home orders in order to do their part for the country.

President Trump has tried to straddle both sides of the culture conflict, voicing support for the official White House recommendations but signaling in his behavior that he really stands with the protester, whom he called "very good people." Add the fact that Trump has never been photographed with a mask, and you know where he really stands.

Behind the president's dissonance lies the bigger problem of denying the full reality of the pandemic and trying to make it disappear with spin. Trump spent many weeks insisting there was nothing to worry about. Who could forget when Trump attended a roundtable event in February and said, "We have done an incredible job. We're going to continue. It's going to disappear. One day -- it's like a miracle -- it will disappear"?

When the virus didn't disappear and instead killed so many Americans that some of their bodies had to be stored in refrigerated trucks and other makeshift morgues, the president made himself the star of the daily coronavirus briefings. In this role, he repeatedly denied problems with testing and hawked an unproven treatment that was later found to be ineffective for Covid-19 patients. When he humiliated himself with comments about treating the virus with light or disinfectants inside the body, he briefly stepped away from the spotlight. This week, Vice President Mike Pence touted the "tremendous progress we've made as a country," and announced the coronavirus task force would be phased out. Trump, meanwhile, credited Pence and the task force for having "done a great job."

Only the king of denial would look at what had transpired during the task force's tenure -- skyrocketing caseloads and death counts matched by ongoing shortfalls in testing -- and consider it a job well done. After the ensuing backlash over the decision to disband the task force, Trump suddenly reversed course and said the group would continue "indefinitely" -- a decision he said he made after learning "how popular the task force is."

Trump's incessant flip-flops -- along with his habit of denial and spin -- have always been destructive. But this behavior has grave implications during a pandemic that is claiming the lives of thousands of Americans and taking a toll on the financial security of millions more. This pattern has been on full display as Trump focuses on reopening the economy despite warnings it could spark a surge in coronavirus cases. The president announced guidelines in mid-April to help states determine when to loosen their social distancing restrictions, only to turn around tell governors they would be calling their own shots. This week, the White House shelved a more detailed CDC report on how to reopen the economy after asking the agency to provide guidance. And despite projections the coronavirus will send the US into a deep recession, Trump has already touted a "comeback," saying, "I think we're going to have, economically -- from an economic standpoint, next year -- an unbelievable year. And I think that you're going to see a fantastic fourth quarter..."

One would hope that the valet's test results would force the president to confront the reality of this pandemic. Every diagnosis is a tragedy, so we parse the impact of this one at some peril. But if something good can come of it, we hope that Donald Trump will think about the person he knows and decide to act as a president who takes responsibility for this great crisis.

In the 17th century, the famous French wit Anne-Marie Bigot de Cornuel observed, "No man is a hero to his valet." This is just as true today, in the White House. But should the suffering presidential valet recover, and change how Trump thinks about the pandemic, he would be a hero to us all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21870

Reported Deaths: 1377
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6730390
Lake2233106
Cass14422
Hendricks88346
Hamilton88277
Johnson74677
Allen71856
St. Joseph71424
Madison46256
Elkhart36116
Clark34723
Bartholomew31419
LaPorte2849
Porter2817
Shelby24114
Hancock23614
Howard2209
Floyd21827
Delaware21215
Boone20726
Decatur20628
Tippecanoe1972
Jackson1881
Morgan1768
Vanderburgh1632
Grant14913
Harrison14511
Dearborn14013
Monroe1359
Noble12314
Miami1211
Lawrence11114
Montgomery1102
Warrick11018
Orange10714
White1060
Greene1018
Franklin1017
Ripley996
Jennings873
Putnam805
Vigo736
Clinton701
Carroll651
Wabash632
Newton618
Steuben591
Scott542
Daviess5215
Henry472
Washington451
Wayne443
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange362
Fulton341
Fayette334
Marshall311
Pulaski310
Dubois300
Jefferson300
Owen241
Clay231
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Brown211
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Jay180
Randolph182
Starke172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Blackford121
Huntington122
Warren121
Perry110
Benton100
Union80
Adams81
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Wells70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 68232

Reported Deaths: 2974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook466892004
Lake4529162
DuPage4056220
Will3332189
Kane233174
McHenry81442
Winnebago69620
St. Clair60142
Rock Island46514
Kankakee41627
Madison37428
Kendall34610
Sangamon23114
Champaign2126
Randolph2032
Boone15510
Jackson1549
DeKalb1411
Ogle1371
Macon12913
Peoria1264
Clinton1167
McLean1083
Unassigned1050
Whiteside986
Warren880
Jefferson8615
LaSalle842
Monroe7411
Stephenson720
Out of IL684
Iroquois621
Knox610
Henry540
Tazewell533
Lee490
Cass480
Union481
Grundy480
Jasper465
McDonough422
Williamson400
Adams401
Macoupin391
Marion380
Perry350
Montgomery331
Christian284
Morgan261
Livingston231
Pulaski230
Coles221
Vermilion221
Douglas200
Menard160
Fayette162
Jersey151
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington150
Jo Daviess140
Bureau121
Ford111
Mercer100
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Alexander60
Brown60
Moultrie60
Effingham51
Clark50
Henderson50
Saline40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland40
Greene30
De Witt30
Richland30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Clay20
White20
Wayne20
Schuyler20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Wabash10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Storm spotter classes and Storm Team 10 Weather Watchers

Image

Warmer weather means more motorcycles, officials remind you to be on the lookout

Image

$300,000 EPA grant to help with Coke and Carbon site, former International Paper property

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity makes hand sanitizer for the Department of Defense

Image

Knox County regulates self-serve food and beverage stations.

Image

Two Goodwill stores in Terre Haute will reopen on Monday

Image

Vigo County teacher takes her students on a flat field trip

Image

Dresses moved, Kindness Project pledges to help whenever prom can happen

Image

Thursday evening forecast

Image

Teacher Strong: Local principal honors his staff with special signs and t-shirts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak