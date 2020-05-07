Clear

President Trump, here's how to take charge of this crisis

Article Image

President Donald Trump disagreed with a nurse he was honoring in the Oval Office, insisting that he hadn't heard about personal protective equipment shortages in the US despite her account that PPE availability is "sporadic."

Posted: May 7, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Wesley Clark

Dear Mr. President,

In the last day, your administration has talked of winding down the coronavirus task force and now you've said it will continue indefinitely. Will you be at the meetings and briefings? Or will you speak separately, and undercut or contradict your experts?

So many of my military colleagues have tried to help, and all understand that you don't take criticism, and even suggestions are poorly received. But the United States needs real leadership now, and others around the world are also looking to us. So, as someone who has spent most of my life leading, studying or teaching leadership, may I respectfully offer some observations that may be helpful? And may I speak frankly? This might be your last chance to get it right.

First point, leaders have to gain trust. It doesn't come automatically with the office. You have to earn it by your performance. The public must see and believe that your public duties come first, before every other interest -- business, friends, or even family. And in the case of this medical emergency, before your re-election, too! When you worry about polls and rallies, you're undercutting the public's trust and faith in your leadership.

Another thing about trust: be careful what you say. Any statements later proven false will hurt your reputation. Don't blurt out observations and possibilities -- we know you were just thinking out loud about the bleach and disinfectants -- but every statement you make is going to be judged. That is the burden of leadership. You can't be flip-flopping on what you say -- and, honestly, you would be the first to point that out in an opponent. You cannot lead if people cannot trust you.

Second, leaders have to have a strategy and a plan to get there. You're absolutely right to recognize that ultimately, we have to be able to reopen the economy. And you gave us a pretty good strategy for reopening the country while we wait for the vaccine -- but you seem to be undercutting your own strategy by encouraging protesters to demonstrate for an earlier opening. Why undercut your own strategy? Unless you're slyly pushing to open the economy earlier in order to have good "numbers" for your reelection. Of course, this goes back to the trust issue.

Mr. President, if you deal successfully with Covid-19, you will likely be reelected. If you prematurely push opening of the economy, and the US lurches into repetitive spikes of Covid-19, you will likely not be re-elected, so, first things first.

Third, leaders accept their responsibilities. You are America's highest elected official: the whole executive branch works for you, and anything they do or say is ultimately your responsibility. No one expects you to be perfect, but as the sign on Harry Truman's desk famously pointed out, "the buck stops here." Admit some mistakes, or acknowledge that your projections or views have changed, and explain why. If you dodge responsibilities now, you won't be able to claim credit when we win this struggle. And by the way, stop blaming your predecessors -- that makes you look small, and you sure don't want that.

Fourth, top level leaders aren't expected to know everything -- but they are expected to bring in the right experts and use their expertise. Your experts are constantly dodging and weaving around your public statements. It's obvious you have them on a razor's edge of intimidation and fear. You have all the power -- you don't need to lead that way. When they give you inaccurate information or disproven projections, replace them, and hold them accountable, but otherwise, put them out front to discuss the technicalities, and don't dispute, correct, or go beyond them in public.

Fourth, leaders show empathy in times of trouble. Already American losses are staggering in personal terms, and many of these losses are among your blue-collar supporters. These people have families, loved ones, friends, and colleagues who expect your empathy, and if they have a sense that these losses are nothing but a "number standing in the way of your reelection," they will hold you personally accountable. Show empathy everyday, visit the families, talk to the doctors and nurses on the front lines, console, console, console -- this is what leadership demands.

Fifth, good leaders pull their teams together. To some extent, you have carved out a new political model for modern America, built on supercharging your base, at the expense of others in the electorate, as well as delivering the "goods" in terms of judgeships, deregulation and tax cuts. It worked well enough to get you elected, and to keep money coming into your election campaign. But in this crisis, as we say in my part of the country, "that dog won't hunt." You now have to lead a country, not win an election, and you know it. The United States, every one of us, is your "team," whether it is in maintaining social distance, pushing forward innovative solutions, or helping to work the logistics of meatpacking or supplying face masks -- and whether they are Democrats or Republicans.

Please, don't seek out more enemies -- it only hurts everyone. While the federal government rightly relies on the states for an assessment and response to local conditions, this is your opportunity to go beyond partisanship and pull the country together. Please stop the silly competition with those Democratic governors -- it totally undercuts you and your Administration. You could be so much more effective if you brought them onto your team and built mutual respect.

Sixth, good leaders lead by example. So, if you want people to wear face masks, wear a face mask. The Honeywell visit Tuesday was good, but you vitiated its success by not publicly wearing a mask. And of course, the press made a big deal of it, because they believe you're one of those "do as I say, not as I do" leaders -- and that goes back to the trust issue again.

Seventh, good leaders have a thick skin, at least in public. They don't allow their fears, resentments, or unscripted anger to show -- it's about control. In private, sure, they get mad, they nurse their wounded pride, and they try to learn from every event and comment, and move on. As we used to say in the military, "don't wear your heart on your sleeve," where it gets bruised and bumped constantly. So please, stop swatting back at every comment that hurts you -- that may work to get a Twitter following, as entertainment, but it is not an effective way to lead.

So, Mr. President, I know this advice sounds harsh, and it's painful, but you are a wily strategist, a fact that your opponents often misunderstand. You are also an able negotiator, as you most recently proved by making the deal for the 10 million barrels per day cut in oil output. And you are very tough and resilient. Those are all good qualities. But you cannot be an effective leader without relentless and painful self-examination. Take it in or reject it, after due consideration.

My aim in writing this is to help you, because today, the United States and indeed, the whole world, needs leadership -- and though some may not like it, you're the man. We ALL need you at your best!

Sincerely,

Wesley Clark

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21870

Reported Deaths: 1377
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6730390
Lake2233106
Cass14422
Hendricks88346
Hamilton88277
Johnson74677
Allen71856
St. Joseph71424
Madison46256
Elkhart36116
Clark34723
Bartholomew31419
LaPorte2849
Porter2817
Shelby24114
Hancock23614
Howard2209
Floyd21827
Delaware21215
Boone20726
Decatur20628
Tippecanoe1972
Jackson1881
Morgan1768
Vanderburgh1632
Grant14913
Harrison14511
Dearborn14013
Monroe1359
Noble12314
Miami1211
Lawrence11114
Montgomery1102
Warrick11018
Orange10714
White1060
Greene1018
Franklin1017
Ripley996
Jennings873
Putnam805
Vigo736
Clinton701
Carroll651
Wabash632
Newton618
Steuben591
Scott542
Daviess5215
Henry472
Washington451
Wayne443
Kosciusko391
Rush372
Jasper371
LaGrange362
Fulton341
Fayette334
Marshall311
Pulaski310
Dubois300
Jefferson300
Owen241
Clay231
DeKalb231
Whitley221
Brown211
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Jay180
Randolph182
Starke172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Blackford121
Huntington122
Warren121
Perry110
Benton100
Union80
Adams81
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Wells70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 68232

Reported Deaths: 2974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook466892004
Lake4529162
DuPage4056220
Will3332189
Kane233174
McHenry81442
Winnebago69620
St. Clair60142
Rock Island46514
Kankakee41627
Madison37428
Kendall34610
Sangamon23114
Champaign2126
Randolph2032
Boone15510
Jackson1549
DeKalb1411
Ogle1371
Macon12913
Peoria1264
Clinton1167
McLean1083
Unassigned1050
Whiteside986
Warren880
Jefferson8615
LaSalle842
Monroe7411
Stephenson720
Out of IL684
Iroquois621
Knox610
Henry540
Tazewell533
Lee490
Cass480
Union481
Grundy480
Jasper465
McDonough422
Williamson400
Adams401
Macoupin391
Marion380
Perry350
Montgomery331
Christian284
Morgan261
Livingston231
Pulaski230
Coles221
Vermilion221
Douglas200
Menard160
Fayette162
Jersey151
Mason150
Woodford151
Washington150
Jo Daviess140
Bureau121
Ford111
Mercer100
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Alexander60
Brown60
Moultrie60
Effingham51
Clark50
Henderson50
Saline40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland40
Greene30
De Witt30
Richland30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Clay20
White20
Wayne20
Schuyler20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Wabash10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Warmer Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"We're still dealing with it and in disbelief." Father of Late 23 Year Old Soldier Speaks Out for th

Image

Quarantine Could Change Future Weather Patterns

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 69

Image

Become a Volunteer Precipitation Observer for the National Weather Service

Image

Honoring those who help heal us on National Nurses Day

Image

Knox County couple creates Quarantine Karaoke group

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launches recovery guide as businesses reopen

Image

Local bank makes $10,000 donation to area food banks

Image

Local restaurant remodels during closure, takes precautions to reopen next week

Image

Some area churches prepare to reopen, others wait

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak