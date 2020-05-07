5 things to know for May 7: Economy, blood thinners, Iran, Title IX, Venezuela

The pandemic has thrown a lot of people's health routines out of whack. No worries! You really can get great exercise just by walking.

1. Economy

Two new pieces of economic data that roll out this week will show just how bad the US economy has gotten. First up today is the weekly jobs report, showing how many more people have filed for first-time unemployment benefits on top of the 30 million people who have already been laid off during the crisis. Then tomorrow, new monthly unemployment numbers could show the worst jobless rate since the Great Depression -- up to 16%, experts predict. That would mean 10 years of job gains wiped out in a matter of months. While President Trump had said his coronavirus task force would phase out in favor of one focused on the economy, he reversed course yesterday and said the health-focused group will continue "indefinitely." Things are much the same in Europe. The Bank of England predicts the UK economy is heading for its worst crash in 300 years. And the EU's economy could shrink by 7.5%, a steeper decline than during the 2008 financial crisis.

2. Blood thinners

Blood thinners could help patients who are severely ill with Covid-19. A new study of patients in New York City shows those who got anticoagulants were less likely to die of the disease. This could be a big breakthrough for doctors because blood clots have been a serious problem. Now, researchers are trying to figure out which blood-thinning drugs work the best. Meanwhile, at least five teams in the US have cloned antibodies to the coronavirus that could be used in a new drug. The treatment is called monoclonal antibody therapy, and it uses the strongest antibodies to create a kind of "immunity bridge" while the world waits for a vaccine. The therapy is already used to treat some cancers and illnesses like lupus, multiple sclerosis and HIV. But there's no guarantee the therapy will be a viable solution for coronavirus.

3. Iran War Powers resolution

President Trump has vetoed the Iran War Powers resolution, a bipartisan effort to rein in presidential authority to use military force against Iran without congressional approval. The measure was introduced after the strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani back in January, which catapulted the US and Iran into a tense series of strikes and threats. Trump has long threatened to veto the measure, and Congress probably doesn't have the numbers to override it. The President called it a "very insulting resolution" and said it was the product of Democrats trying to divide Republican support.

4. Title IX

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos formally announced new protections for those accused of campus sexual harassment and assault. The changes narrow the definition of sexual misconduct on campuses and include provisions under the federal law Title IX that will allow those accused of harassment or assault to question evidence and cross-examine their accusers. Critics have said these highly controversial changes could discourage victims from coming forward. DeVos, however, says previous guidance denied due process to the accused. The National Women's Law Center says it plans to sue the Education Department over the changes.

5. Venezuela

One of two Americans detained by Venezuelan forces has appeared on state television in the country. In a heavily edited video, Luke Denman is shown describing his alleged role in what Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has called a "failed coup" attempt organized by a US security firm. The alleged invasion aimed to play out last weekend, and as a result, two former US special forces soldiers were apprehended by Maduro's government. The US State Department has said Maduro's claim is part of a major disinformation campaign. Venezuela's government has broadcast heavily edited so-called "confessions" before, drawing scrutiny from human rights groups.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You are continuing to mislead and deceive those taxpayers who have given you that bailout. In effect, you are -- forgive me -- screwing the very taxpayers whose money is going into your pocket."

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who had harsh words for top airline industry executives. He says execs took federal bailout money only to mislead consumers into taking vouchers or denying refunds.

