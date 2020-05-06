Clear

Drug inspired by an old treatment could be the 'next big thing for Covid-19'

Article Image

Scientists hope monoclonal antibodies from plasma will be an effective treatment in the fight against Covid-19. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen has more.

Posted: May 6, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent

At least five US teams have cloned antibodies to Covid-19, paving the way for cutting-edge treatments that could be what one researcher calls "an immunity bridge" before a vaccine comes along.

The treatment is monoclonal antibody therapy, and the antibodies come from people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Researchers then take the blood, select the most potent antibodies, and make them into a drug.

One company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, hopes to have a treatment available to patients as early as the end of the summer.

"I think monoclonal antibody therapy has enormous promise as the next big thing for Covid-19," said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine specialist at Baylor University School of Medicine who is not involved in the research.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a modern take on convalescent plasma, where someone who has recovered from coronavirus donates blood to someone who is currently ill.

Even if convalescent plasma is effective -- it's still being studied -- it has two shortcomings.

First, one person can only give so much blood. Second, the donor might not have enough strong antibodies for the blood donation to be effective.

To develop a monoclonal antibody treatment, researchers cull through thousands of antibodies to find the best ones, and then clone them potentially in unlimited amounts.

Many other illnesses are treated with monoclonal antibodies, such as various forms of cancer, HIV, asthma, lupus, multiple sclerosis and various forms of cancer, but of course there's no guarantee it could work for Covid-19.

"One of the things about the search is it's a little bit like finding a needle in a haystack. We're all searching for the magical antibody that's a silver bullet," said Dr. James Crowe, who's leading the Covid-19 monoclonal antibody effort at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Regeneron is hoping to start clinical trials for an antibody treatment for coronavirus in humans as soon as next month, and if everything goes right, perhaps have a treatment ready for widespread distribution by the end of the summer.

"We generated thousands of [antibodies] and then selected the most powerful and potent ones to grow up into an antibody cocktail," said company president Dr. George Yancopoulos.

Like any treatment under development, it might not pan out. But if it does, it could treat coronavirus and possibly also prevent infection for a period of time.

A vaccine would likely offer longer lasting immunity, but that would likely take longer to develop, with the earliest estimates set at January.

"I think antibodies will be finished first, and will be the bridge toward longer immunity, which will be conferred by vaccines," said Crowe, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

'A guided nuclear warhead'

In mid-January, researchers at the Rockefeller University in New York City heard from the National Institutes of Health: Get to work because we hope to have coronavirus antibodies cloned by the spring.

About two months later, Rockefeller researcher Jill Horowitz found herself handing out fliers outside a supermarket in New Rochelle, New York, inviting people who'd recovered from coronavirus to learn more about the Rockefeller study.

The city -- and in particular one synagogue -- had been hit hard by a coronavirus outbreak.

"I'm Jewish, and I'm Orthodox, and I know people at Young Israel. I have friends in New Rochelle. Our kids went to school together, so I could go into the community and make my case," said Horowitz, executive director of strategic operations in the immunology laboratory at Rockefeller.

In all, more than 100 people donated blood for the study, many of them from the New Rochelle community. Some of their stories will be told in an upcoming documentary, "Rebel Blood The Race to Cure Covid-19."

The lead scientist in Rockefeller's monoclonal antibody effort compares it to battle, noting that convalescent plasma has been used for more than a century.

"If you're thinking about a war, and you're fighting a war with a drug that came out of the early part of the 20thcentury, the monoclonal antibody is like a guided nuclear warhead in comparison," said Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, a professor at Rockefeller.

Research by several US teams

Several other US teams also say they've cloned antibodies, including Vanderbilt, Regeneron, Lilly Pharmaceuticals and Distributed Bio.

Regeneron anticipates starting clinical trials next month and hopes to provide "hundreds of thousands of doses" to patients by the end of the summer, Yancopoulos said.

The company already makes monoclonal antibodies for several illnesses, including cancer, arthritis and asthma.

"We're using the same exact technology now to come up with a specific tailored approach against Covid-19," Yancopoulos said.

Other companies gave a longer timeline. For example, Crowe, the doctor at Vanderbilt, said he anticipates it will be around the first quarter of next year before his team might have a Covid monoclonal antibody treatment ready to distribute.

He said it's a good sign that several teams are working on monoclonal antibodies.

"I think the more groups we have working on it, all the better, and the more shots on goal we have for getting an effective prevention or treatment," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Look Ahead to the Month of May

Image

Aquariid Meteor Shower Tonight

Image

23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

Image

Local correctional officer shares insight on inside precautions against COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61

Image

Jackson Bertoli

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak