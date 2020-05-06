Clear

Zoom calls, donuts and social media challenges: How an Olympic champion is observing Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

With millions of people facing movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Muslims are finding creative ways to break their fast this year.

Posted: May 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Richard Parr, CNN

The holy month of Ramadan is usually a time for families and friends to come together, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything.

Holy sites and mosques are closed, loved ones are separated from each other. Many traditions and routines have had to be altered because of a virus which has changed the world.

"It's been very difficult," Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who is observing Ramadan, tells CNN Sport.

"My family is in New York and New York was hit really hard. Just being away from them, it's been a little bit difficult.

"Both my parents, they're doing well. My sister also lives in New York and she's doing well with her family. It's good to know that they're doing well, but I definitely wish I can kind of take this time to see everyone."

At the 2016 Olympics, Muhammad won gold in the 400 meters hurdles on a rainy night in Rio de Janeiro. Her victory made her one of two American Muslim women to win medals at the Games (fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad won a bronze). Last year, Muhammad broke her own world record in claiming the 400m hurdles world title in Doha.

Over the month of Ramadan -- which this year started on the evening of April 23 -- Muslims abstain from food and water during daylight hours, a practice that is seen as one of the five pillars of Islam. They can eat before sunrise, and break their fast after dusk each day.

With athletics events canceled across the globe, these unusual times have at least given Muhammad, 30, a chance to fast for the whole month, something she would not normally be able to do when competing.

"I'm definitely using this opportunity to fast more than I normally would," she explained. "I always try to fast some days during the season. It's just honestly extremely difficult for me to train as hard as I do and fast.

"I'm never able to do the full 30 days or the full month and this time I kind of made a promise myself to really do it. I can do it now that my training isn't as intense. There's no major championships to get ready for."

At this time of year daylight can last for over 13 hours in Los Angeles, where New Yorker Muhammad lives. So, fasting is no easy feat and, of course, there are cravings to overcome and traditions to keep.

"Growing up, my father always broke his fast with dates and just being home in California, I'm just kind of keeping that tradition," she said.

"I've been craving sweets right now, and that's something I never really crave. I'm not like a big sweet person, but for whatever reason, even last night [April 27] I was craving a cinnamon bun, I was like crossing my fingers that Cinnabon would be open. Of course, it was not. So definitely craving sweets; had some Dunkin Donuts last night."

Dalilah's father, Askia, is an imam and has been ensuring the Muhammad family stay in touch throughout the crisis.

"My father implicated that we need to do this once a week. I don't think we've made it quite once every week, but we do try to make a time to do Zoom calls. Just see everyone's face. I've definitely been FaceTiming a lot."

Potential Olympic "heartbreak"

In March, it was announced that the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place this summer, would be postponed to 2021 "to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

For Muhammad, plans to defend the title she won four years ago are on hold.

"I understood the decision to hold it in 2021, of course I absolutely agree with it," she said.

"But, for me personally, it was a little bit disappointing. We as athletes, our lives are planned around these four years and we know every fourth year is going to be an Olympic Games and we kind of schedule our training around it and really our lives, our personal lives."

Since the announcement of the initial postponement, Tokyo 2020 Games president Yoshiro Mori has indicated that if the pandemic continues the Olympics could be canceled.

"That would be really heartbreaking," admitted Muhammad. "We sacrifice so much for the Olympic Games and just to represent our country, and we love what we do.

"I'm striving to get a medal at the Olympics and I'd be the reigning champ, Olympic champion, and so it has definitely been disheartening. We'll just have to see how it all plays out."

Minding the dogs

With running tracks closed, Muhammad has been training in the grass fields in Northridge, Los Angeles. After initially training alone, she has now resumed working with her coaches while keeping a social distance from members of the public -- though there are the dogs to navigate around.

Muhammad said: "There are a lot of dogs in the park right now, a lot of people walking their dogs and the dogs are not doing that [social distancing]!

"I'm honestly enjoying just kind of running for fun again. I think we focus so much on the competition aspect and, of course, that's important being a professional athlete, but I'm really just enjoying getting out there and running."

The reigning World Athlete of the Year has also been spending time in lockdown taking part in online challenges.

She helped tee off an indoor relay challenge on her Instagram account with other Nike-sponsored sports stars, including NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., while fellow American hurdler Queen Harrison got her to take part in a Don't Rush-style challenge, which features people seamlessly transforming from everyday clothes to more glamorous attire with the flick of a make-up brush.

"It was just a way for us to kind of express ourselves. Get on some nice clothes, or some different clothes, that we normally wear when we're out training, so it was fun," she said.

Although one challenge she hasn't taken up is dressing up to take out the trash.

"No, I'm not one of those people, not yet. Maybe sometimes to the grocery store, but that's about it," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Look Ahead to the Month of May

Image

Aquariid Meteor Shower Tonight

Image

23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

Image

Local correctional officer shares insight on inside precautions against COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61

Image

Jackson Bertoli

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak