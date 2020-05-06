Clear

Lessons from China: How global business has changed forever

Article Image

IBM's new CEO Arvind Krishna is calling on the government to create standards to guide companies on how to help employees return to the office after working from home.

Posted: May 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

For most of this year, China has been living seven weeks in the future.

The world's second largest economy was the first to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which forced it to halt travel, shutter stores and theme parks, mandate masks in public and encourage the public to embrace social distancing.

Now, the country is gradually reopening. And as the rest of the world prepares to do the same, companies that were forced to first respond to the outbreak in China are using their early experiences to form a blueprint for other regions.

Corporate responses in China have become a focal point for Wall Street analysts in recent months, as global brands such as Nike, Starbucks and Disney share their experiences in the country on calls with investors and credit their teams there for guiding them through the crisis.

Nike, for instance, recently said it was "seeing the other side of the crisis in China" and has learned best practices that could be transferred elsewhere. And when Volkswagen reopened its giant plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, this week, it cited its experience resuming business at 32 of its 33 factories in China.

The new strategies that companies are introducing won't take life back to normal, according to business leaders and experts. Instead, they say the crisis could permanently upend the way we work, shop and manage our businesses.

"This is the new normal," said Alain Benichou, CEO of IBM China. "There are many wake-up calls that we are working on right now."

Here's a look at how the future of business has changed — and how China is giving us a preview.

The way we work

For Despina Katsikakis, the average workplace is already starting to look very different.

Katsikakis, a London-based partner who focuses on innovation and emerging practices at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, has been advising companies around the world on the return to work.

In China, the firm has already helped move more than 1 million workers back into offices. In Katsikakis' view, the crisis has fast-forwarded the future of work by as much as a decade.

The firm is hoping to capitalize on that shift, starting with a visual guide for its clients called the "Six Feet Office." The concept, a "living laboratory" in Cushman & Wakefield's Amsterdam office, was based on its takeaways from China and other feedback from workers and clients across the globe.

"It is a prototype that basically is there to inspire people to think about solutions, on how to bring into play social distancing, how to prepare the building appropriately, and really to nudge people towards different behaviors," said Katsikakis.

In this new normal, desks are, unsurprisingly, spaced out six feet apart. Health officials around the world have for months advised people to maintain this distance from one another to prevent spreading the virus.

Workers are instructed to walk "one way only" — clockwise — throughout the office, to avoid moving past each other and potentially spreading more germs. Katsikakis said the guidance was based on consultations with health care experts, who shared how medics were navigating in hospitals.

One of the biggest takeaways the firm has gained from China, she said, is that "we need to ensure we have trust that we're going back to a healthy environment."

Over the next few years, she envisions sensors replacing most of the shared surfaces we used to touch. Instead of swiping your entry pass to get indoors, for example, you might face a facial recognition camera or pull up a QR code on your phone.

Companies are also expected to invest more in air filtration systems in the office to reduce contaminants (Volkswagen, for example, has set its air conditioning units to max at Wolfsburg). Some may even install plexiglass sneeze guards at desks, said Katsikakis. To avoid contaminating surfaces, her firm suggests placing a pad of paper over your workstation and replacing it daily.

Since unveiling the "Six Feet Office" prototype, the firm has been flooded with inquiries every day — if not "every hour," the partner joked. "We've been doing daily briefings with some of our largest global clients to help them and their real estate teams look at how they can take these ideas and how we can co-create with them."

Though the concept calls for more space, it doesn't necessarily mean having an office will be more expensive. If there's one thing the situation has shown, it's that remote working is effective — and largely here to stay, said Katsikakis. That means fewer people will be using the same space than before the pandemic.

The way we communicate at work has also changed. The boom in demand for enterprise software, such as Microsoft Teams, has been "unprecedented," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365.

He said Thursday that the messaging and video conferencing program now has 75 million daily users — up 70% from last month.

"We have a time machine as countries like China and South Korea have returned to work and school, and Teams usage continues to grow," Spataro told CNN Business.

The way we shop

In some ways, now is the perfect time for brands to pick up new customers and form lasting connections, said Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, an advisory and research firm that focuses on retail and technology.

As millions of people hunker down at home, they're being forced to create new routines and lifestyles, she noted.

"They always say it takes 21 days to change a habit," said Weinswig. "We are changing our shopping habits, and some of those will be quite sticky."

Nike, for instance, has pivoted so well it "could change the curve that [it's] on for many years to come," she said. (Coresight has previously worked on research projects for Nike.)

While the company was promoting online shopping prior to the outbreak, Weinswig said that business "really accelerated" in recent months. The sportswear giant reported strong earnings in March, partly because it was quick to accelerate its online business in China. Digital sales in Greater China rose more than 30% last quarter, while weekly active users for its activity apps shot up 80%, CEO John Donahoe told investors.

The company's flagship app was crucial to its success. The platform launched in China during this period, and encouraged users to work out from home through a virtual "training club," according to Coresight. Weinswig noted that the app was free, which was "critical" for users.

The company also launched more products online, including limited-edition sneakers such as Air Jordans.

Speed was crucial, too. Nike competes in a crowded space, but it was one of the first brands to pivot to customers staying at home, Weinswig noted.

"They were very early to adapt," she said.

The way we manage our supply chains

The pandemic may also force a reinvention of the global supply chain.

Generally, supply chains of consumer goods are "designed to prioritize efficiency over flexibility and resilience," John Knapp, a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group, wrote in a recent blog post.

But over the last few months, "shortages of raw materials and critical supplies, together with the specter of increased worker absenteeism, have laid bare the underlying risks," he noted.

That's forcing businesses to rethink how they ship or send out their goods.

"Things we used to take for granted don't exist anymore," said William Ma, group managing director of Kerry Logistics, a Hong Kong-based firm that helps companies around the world manage their supply chains.

"Right now, we can see all these disruptions along almost every segment of moving cargo in and out of China. Or getting into Europe — I can't get the truck to move across the border."

Prior to the outbreak, businesses planned for outages of "days," Ma added. Now, they're looking at "weeks."

One firm hoping to save the day is IBM. The tech giant, which offers an AI-based supply chain management program, says it's seen a "significant" jump in demand as more customers seek out predictive modeling against the next crisis. The company declined to share specific numbers.

The pandemic was "a wake-up call" for many companies, said Benichou, the IBM China chief executive.

"What we want to [do] is clearly help on the issues that we've uncovered with the Covid-19. Supply chain optimization, we've just uncovered, so we need to treat that."

Even governments are getting in on the act. Last month, Japan announced a plan to help companies shift their production back home, said Andrew Staples, global editorial director of the Economist Corporate Network. The network is an advisory service of The Economist's Intelligence Unit, providing resources for senior business leaders.

"I think that will continue," he said.

The outbreak also exposed cracks in the supply chain that most companies didn't even know about, according to IBM researchers.

The company recently found that 90% of Fortune 1000 companies had secondary suppliers in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak began, but "many had little or no interaction with them," Jonathan Wright, an IBM executive, said in a company webcast last month.

At the same time, it may be too early for companies to confront this problem, said Ma.

He noted that rebuilding supply chains take significant capital and time — two things most businesses are short on at the moment.

"More important to them is the cash growth. If your things can't sell, you can't pay your suppliers, the suppliers cannot pay their vendors," he said. "[We] just want to get over this ASAP."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Look Ahead to the Month of May

Image

Aquariid Meteor Shower Tonight

Image

23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

Image

Local correctional officer shares insight on inside precautions against COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61

Image

Jackson Bertoli

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak