Clear

ABC's David Muir misses an opportunity as Trump ventures outside the Fox-verse

Article Image

A new CNN special, "The Pandemic and the President," lays out the timeline of President Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis. Jake Tapper and Brian Stelter discuss one of the factors: Right-wing media rhetoric that downplayed the virus in early March. "There was this gap... where there could have been serious steps taken to protect the American people," Tapper says.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

When he sat down to interview President Trump, David Muir had an enormous responsibility on his hands. Muir had been granted Trump's first television interview outside the Fox-verse since the coronavirus pandemic upended American life.

The interview came as the US death toll passed 71,000 in the United States. It came as White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the April jobs report could show an unemployment rate of 20%. And it came as news emerged that the Trump administration was phasing out the coronavirus task force despite evidence the virus is still ravaging the country.

It also came as Trump spent the preceding day unhinged on Twitter. He rage-tweeted about George Conway ("deranged loser" and "moonface"), floated a murder conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough, denounced the "Fake News Lamestream Media" ("doing everything possible to hurt and disparage our Country"), and took time out of his day to laud the ratings of Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

Muir's interview was an opportunity to prosecute Trump on these issues and his conduct amid the crisis. It was an opportunity to ask him important Q's and hold his feet to the fire in a way that isn't done on Fox and can't be done in the briefing room. But Muir missed. The interview didn't elicit any big news. Muir didn't challenge Trump in any meaningful way. And worst of all, Muir allowed the President to float brazen misinformation with no pushback to his 10 million+ viewers.

Here's an example: Muir asked Trump whether Americans will have access to testing as they head back to work. Trump said "they should have no problem," an answer Muir simply accepted. Trump then bashed President Obama, claiming that he had inherited "broken tests" from him. Muir didn't push back on the this falsehood, only asking Trump what he had done during his term to stock the shelves. Trump told Muir that he had "a lot of things going on" in his first three years, claiming he had been impeached for a "total hoax."

Apparently Muir didn't find that answer -- or lack of an answer -- worth interrogating in any way. Instead of grilling Trump further on why he didn't prepare for a pandemic or pointing out that the Ukraine scandal wasn't a "total hoax," Muir took the answer and moved on.

To see Trump float brazen misinfo to Muir and watch him accept the answers was... disappointing to say the least. As CNN's Daniel Dale noted, "A thing about Trump is that he tells the same lies over and over. I have no expectations for 'interviewers' from Fox, but it's not that hard for others who get to talk to him to come prepared and willing to respond with facts." Unfortunately, Muir failed to meet the moment.

Trump emerges from the Fox-verse

While Muir's interview left a lot to be desired, it was evidence that Trump is beginning to carefully emerge from the Fox-verse. Last week he spoke to Reuters. On Tuesday, the New York Post published an interview with him. And, of course, Muir sat down with him for the Tuesday evening interview on "World News." It seems to be a clear effort to put the President in front of a swath of the country that does not watch Fox News.

That said, while Trump is doing interviews with non-Fox press, it's notable who he is choosing to do them with. If I had to guess, he'll continue to avoid tough interviewers like George Stephanopoulos or Jake Tapper. It's a smart strategy for the White House. They'll put Trump in front of big network audiences that reach crucial independents, while simultaneously being able to say that they are not only appearing on Fox...

Launches repugnant attack on CBS reporters

Speaking of the New York Post's interview with Trump... Trump lamented to the Murdoch-owned tabloid about CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang, saying that they aren't like Donna Reed, the actress who played a '50s housewife on TV. Both Reid and Jiang fired back at Trump on Twitter. "Fact check: True," Reid tweeted. Jiang noted that Trump has told her to be "nice and easy" three of the four last times she has asked him a question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aquariid Meteor Shower Tonight

Image

23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

Image

Local correctional officer shares insight on inside precautions against COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61

Image

Jackson Bertoli

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

Image

Knox County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak