Adele pays tribute to frontline workers in surprise Instagram birthday post

British pop singer Adele told fans that she may not be touring anymore during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand.

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

After a social media hiatus, Adele has returned to Instagram with a bang.

The singer lit up the internet Wednesday morning by sharing a picture to mark her 32nd birthday.

The "Hello" hitmaker, who has not posted on the social media platform since December, stood beaming behind a giant floral wreath.

Wearing a black mini dress with billowing sleeves, she wore her blonde hair down and completed the look with black heels.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," the mother-of-one told her 33.7 million followers.

The British star then took the opportunity to praise the work of frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she wrote in the picture caption.

She added: "2020 okay bye thanks x."

Adele was soon inundated with praise and messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities, with Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen writing: "I mean are you kidding me."

Rita Wilson, who went into self-quarantine with her husband Tom Hanks while the pair were in Australia in March, commented on the post, writing: "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

Last year, Adele announced that she and Simon Konecki had split after three years of marriage.

The singer and Konecki share one son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Adele is known for keeping her private life away from the public's gaze. She did not confirm her union with Konecki until 2017 when she referred to herself as a "married" woman during a concert.

