Clear

5 things to know for May 6: US task force, UK, whistleblower, election, 1918 flu

Article Image

CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Blue Angels are taking to the sky over Texas and New Orleans today to salute frontline workers. Check the flight path to see if you can catch a good look.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus task force

The White House's coronavirus task force will start winding down its operations by the end of the month. Officials say doctors and experts from the task force will still advise the administration as well as businesses and state leaders who may want insight on how to reopen local economies. But the group as a whole is expected to scale back meetings and other activities. Some see the move as another sign the Trump administration is ready to pivot away from the coronavirus crisis as much as possible and focus instead on reelection efforts and messages of economic revival. Meanwhile, the US Covid-19 death toll has topped 70,000 and an influential model has adjusted its prediction of total US deaths to 134,000 by the beginning of August.

2. World updates

The UK now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country in Europe. Nearly 30,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the country, putting the roll ahead of other hard-hit nations like Italy and Spain. The grim development comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the country on Sunday. He is expected to announce the next steps in the nation's coronavirus response, possibly including how it will ease lockdown measures. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 in Latin America amid fears the pandemic could drive more migration north. The Department of Homeland Security has focused on hospital capacity in the region and whether the health infrastructure is equipped to adequately test and treat patients. US Customs and Border Protection is also sending daily reports on the Covid-19 situation in Mexico.

3. Whistleblower complaint

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the federal office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, has filed an extensive whistleblower complaint saying his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored. He also says his hesitance at promoting a treatment touted by President Trump led to his removal. Bright led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority before he was reassigned last month to a narrower position at the National Institutes of Health. He says he raised concerns about US preparedness for coronavirus starting in January and pushed back on efforts to make hydroxychloroquine available for Covid-19 treatment. But his warnings, he said, were met with indifference and even hostility.

4. Election 2020

The New York state Democratic presidential primary will go on as planned despite efforts to nix it altogether. A federal judge granted an injunction related to a lawsuit brought by ex-Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang against the state board of elections. Last week, Democrats on the board voted to cancel the state's primary due to coronavirus fears. They also decided to remove from the ballot all candidates who had suspended their campaigns. Since that left only presumptive nominee Joe Biden, the board claimed the election would be moot anyway. But the judge's ruling means the election will happen on June 23. States, including New York, have postponed presidential voting to stem the spread of Covid-19, and some have pushed to expand voting by mail.

5. 1918 flu study 

A new study has linked the effects of the 1918 flu pandemic to the rising strength of Nazism in 1930s Germany. The study found that influenza deaths in various regions were correlated to the share of votes received by extremist parties in 1932 and 1933. To be sure, the study does not suggest that the flu led to Nazism -- other countries suffered the flu and escaped the impact of such sentiments -- but rather that there was a link between the relative impact of the flu and the strength of Nazi support in a given area. The study's authors say that's important now because the current pandemic has renewed questions about how a global crisis affects social responses and preferences.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Blizzard Games says people may turn to free online mobile games during economic uncertainty

Think more Candy Crush, less Call of Duty.

Here's how to stop your glasses from fogging up while you wear a mask

News you can USE!

NASA is working with Tom Cruise to shoot a movie ... in SPACE

Mission: Intercosmic.

1 in 5 Wendy's is reportedly out of beef

Clara Peller would know what to say.

Organizers of Portland's Naked Bike Ride are encouraging enthusiasts to go it alone this year (with proper social distancing) 

Hey, someone's gotta keep the tradition of tastefully-spaced-out nude cycling alive, and it might as well be you.

TODAY'S NUMBER

91%

That's how much Disney's profits plunged during the first three months of 2020. The company had to close its 12 theme parks, plus weather the massive cost of getting its streaming service, Disney+, off the ground.

TODAY'S QUOTES

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."

Neil Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist who advised the UK government on its coronavirus response. He recently resigned from his government post after a newspaper reported he broke the lockdown rules he helped shape.

Huidhonger 

Dutch for 'skin hunger'

This describes the longing for human contact people are feeling while in isolation. Dutch people are creating a whole new set of words to describe life during the pandemic, and they're fascinating. Another interesting one? Coronahufter, or "coronajerk": someone who violates social distancing or safety rules while in public.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

5 deliciously unique types of coffee

Wanna shake up your morning coffee routine? Here's a little inspiration. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunny and a little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61

Image

Jackson Bertoli

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

Image

Knox County

Image

Case closed: After reuniting a lost lizard with its owners, Sullivan County's Sheriff rewarded with

Image

Silver Birch residents see their families, from a safe distance in car parade

Image

Old National Bank makes $15,000 donation to local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak