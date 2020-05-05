Clear

This could be Trump's worst mistake ever

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dana Bash report.

Posted: May 5, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen

The Trump administration has made any number of mistakes as it has grappled with the worst crisis since World War II; if it goes through with its plans to wind down its coronavirus task force around Memorial Day that decision will surely rank among the worst.

It's as if in 1942, three years before Germany was defeated, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had said, "Gee, it's well past time to wrap up this tiresome war against the Nazis."

The coronavirus task force has provided much-needed scientific and public health expertise to President Donald Trump, who generally places great store on the findings of his own gut rather than on the findings of experts. Trump, understandably, wants to change the narrative from fighting the virus to opening up the economy, but biology won't be so easily corralled.

Consider first the carnage yet to come caused by the virus. An internal Trump administration model suggests that there could be 3,000 deaths a day by June. Put another way, in a couple of months from now we may see the equivalent toll of a 9/11 attack every day in the United States. Michael Osterholm, a leading American infectious disease expert, estimates there could be 800,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States over the next 18 months. That is Osterholm's low-end estimate.

Consider also that there are swarms of unanswered questions about how to deal with the coronavirus, which won't be wished away by wrapping up the task force.

As has been widely observed, there is a dearth of testing for the virus, despite President Trump's incessant claims to the contrary. According to the COVID Tracking Project there have been more than 7 million tests performed, which is only around 2% of the American population.

For normal life to return, a Harvard study recommends 5 million tests per day in the United States by early June and 20 million tests per day by mid-summer. The US isn't anywhere remotely close to that goal.

There is also a great deal of uncertainty about the efficacy of available antibody tests, which if they were reliable, could at least theoretically allow those who are shown to have antibodies to the coronavirus to return to workplaces and to socialize normally.

Meanwhile, it's not at all clear what "immunity" to the coronavirus actually confers. Last month the World Health Organization warned that antibody tests showing that you have been exposed to the virus don't necessarily mean you can't be re-infected.

And there is widespread agreement among scientists that there will be a "second wave" of infections in the fall.

Trump's own Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield angered the President when he told the Washington Post last month that this second wave could possibly "be even more difficult than the one we just went through." In Washington DC, a gaffe is sometimes defined as telling the truth in public. When Redfield was summoned to the White House to clear up his "misquote" in front of President Trump, Redfield instead doubled down and said that the second wave "was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated."

Then, what to make of supposed success stories such as the efficient authoritarian city state of Singapore? Singapore was held up as a model of how to deal with the coronavirus in March, but last month clusters of cases appeared in dormitories for migrant workers and Singapore now has the most cases in Southeast Asia.

Finally, while it's "on paper" possible that there will be a vaccine available by January -- as Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told Fox News on Sunday -- it's also "on paper" possible that Trump will finally get his fervent wish and be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his gone-nowhere diplomacy with North Korea.

Don't bet the farm on either eventuality. England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said publicly last month there is an "incredibly small" chance of having an effective vaccine for coronavirus by early 2021.

It's these kinds of numerous unsettled issues about how to deal with the coronavirus that the Trump administration needs continuous expert scientific advice about. Trump has said Birx and others will continue to provide scientific guidance to him. But formally dissolving the coronavirus task force signals a lack of seriousness about the threat posed by Covid-19. Don't do it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 20507

Reported Deaths: 1151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6327363
Lake209897
Cass13712
Hamilton84572
Hendricks77441
Johnson71872
St. Joseph66820
Allen66454
Madison45053
Clark33416
Elkhart32113
Bartholomew26914
Porter2587
LaPorte2548
Hancock23111
Shelby22413
Floyd20418
Howard2029
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19924
Tippecanoe1812
Morgan1687
Jackson1661
Vanderburgh1501
Grant14612
Harrison1388
Dearborn13710
Monroe1318
Miami1191
Lawrence10814
Orange10512
Warrick10316
Montgomery1020
White990
Franklin997
Ripley976
Greene966
Noble8614
Jennings823
Putnam784
Vigo696
Clinton641
Wabash632
Newton628
Carroll561
Scott522
Daviess5215
Henry481
Washington450
Steuben411
Wayne393
Kosciusko371
Jasper361
Rush351
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Fayette304
LaGrange302
Pulaski290
Owen251
Dubois250
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Jay180
Crawford180
Brown181
Starke172
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Posey130
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 63777

Reported Deaths: 2659
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook437151802
Lake4252151
DuPage3803196
Will3066169
Kane211557
McHenry79038
Winnebago63818
St. Clair55134
Rock Island4529
Kankakee38325
Madison36526
Kendall3266
Unassigned2140
Sangamon21211
Champaign1826
Randolph1821
Boone14410
Jackson1409
Ogle1321
DeKalb1301
Macon12413
Clinton1145
Peoria1073
McLean1033
Whiteside926
Jefferson8715
Warren850
Monroe7312
Stephenson710
LaSalle701
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Grundy460
Tazewell453
Iroquois421
Cass400
Adams401
McDonough361
Marion350
Williamson350
Perry340
Macoupin340
Union300
Montgomery291
Christian284
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston231
Coles221
Vermilion211
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Washington130
Bureau120
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin90
Hancock90
Ford91
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Effingham51
Marshall40
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Lawrence40
Fulton41
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Brown20
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Spotty Showers, Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football

Image

Business with locations in Indiana and Illinois juggles requirements to reopen

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

Image

Local livestock producer, grocery store weigh-in on meat supply

Image

Knox County

Image

Case closed: After reuniting a lost lizard with its owners, Sullivan County's Sheriff rewarded with

Image

Silver Birch residents see their families, from a safe distance in car parade

Image

Old National Bank makes $15,000 donation to local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Daily Clintonian set to start publishing again with new owner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak