Clear

Taco Tuesday coincides with Cinco de Mayo

Article Image

Chef, author and TV host Pati Jinich uses tomatoes, jalapeños and onions to create many different recipes. If you like her style, check out some of her recipes here.

Posted: May 5, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Brekke Fletcher, CNN

Every year, every story about Cinco de Mayo is required to point out that no, this is not Mexico's Independence Day (that's September 16).

The reason for the confusion is this minor holiday in Mexico has evolved into a big day to celebrate all things Mexican, and Mexican-American, in the United States.

So you'll see a lot of ads for tequila and tacos along with stereotypical images of sombreros and mariachis on Cinco de Mayo, but the real party is in the kitchen.

Semantics aside, Cinco de Mayo is a local holiday celebrated in Puebla, Mexico.

According to Pati Jinich, Mexico City-born cookbook author and host of the PBS show "Pati's Mexican Table," Cinco de Mayo commemorates "a very small Mexican militia [that] won over a very big French army in 1861. The French won right back after a couple of days."

From policy to PBS

When CNN Travel caught up with Jinich, she was setting up her phone camera in her home in the Washington, DC, area, where she is on lockdown with her family.

She moved to the United States with her husband 20 years ago. She was a diligent student, focused on public policy and got her master's degree from Georgetown University in Latin American studies.

Her pivot to become a cookbook author and television personality was more natural than it sounds.

"I was obsessed with food. I was also very fired up with all of the preconceptions I kept running into regarding Mexicans, Mexican food, what we look like, what we eat." So, with the encouragement of her husband, she quit her policy job and enrolled in culinary school.

"I thought this is the perfect way for me to bring people to Mexico and show them what we really are, but it's also a way for me to explore more about where I come from."

Who cares?

"I know some people get upset and say Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico's Independence Day and Cinco de Mayo is not a big deal in Mexico, but I say, 'who cares?' " Jinich explains. "Everybody is celebrating Cinco, we should hop on that train and let everybody enjoy and get to know a bit more of Mexicans and Mexico."

As Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year, Jinich is making tacos for her quarantined brood: Her husband, Daniel, and her three sons, Alan, Samuel (Sami) and Julian (Juju). Jinich's advice on making perfect tacos is loose, relaxed, improvisational and, just like she is, a whole lot of fun.

Cook whatever beans you have on hand. Use any vegetables you like. Put in onion, tomatoes and garlic if that's your thing. Throw in any meat or fish if you want to. Just heat up a couple of tortillas in a pan on the stove and you're sorted.

"You just make a big mess. Every taco is a good taco." says Jinch.

Now it's time to get into the kitchen and cook up Pati's charro beans for a scrumptious Cinco de Mayo or any #tacotuesday.

Cowboy Charro Beans (Frijoles Charros con Tocino y Chorizo)

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 oz sliced uncooked bacon, chopped
  • 8 oz fresh uncooked Mexican chorizo, casings removed, chopped
  • 1/2 cup white onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño pepper finely chopped, more or less to taste, seeded if desired
  • 1/2 lb roma tomatoes, about 2 to 3 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 tsp kosher or sea salt, plus more as needed
  • 5 cups cooked pinto beans and their cooking liquid, or substitute with black or Peruvian beans

To prepare

• Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes, until it is lightly browned and starting to crisp. Add the chopped chorizo; cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until it starts to brown and crisp. As it cooks, use a wooden spoon or spatula to break it into smaller pieces.

• Add the chopped onion and jalapeño; mix well and cook for 1 or 2 more minutes, letting them soften a bit. Add the tomatoes and mix well; cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring, until the tomatoes soften and appear mushy.

• Add the cooked beans and their cooking liquid; mix well and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the beans are moist but not soupy. Add a bit more water if needed. Taste and add more salt if you wish. Serve hot.

Happy CInco, everyone!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 20507

Reported Deaths: 1151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6327363
Lake209897
Cass13712
Hamilton84572
Hendricks77441
Johnson71872
St. Joseph66820
Allen66454
Madison45053
Clark33416
Elkhart32113
Bartholomew26914
Porter2587
LaPorte2548
Hancock23111
Shelby22413
Floyd20418
Howard2029
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19924
Tippecanoe1812
Morgan1687
Jackson1661
Vanderburgh1501
Grant14612
Harrison1388
Dearborn13710
Monroe1318
Miami1191
Lawrence10814
Orange10512
Warrick10316
Montgomery1020
White990
Franklin997
Ripley976
Greene966
Noble8614
Jennings823
Putnam784
Vigo696
Clinton641
Wabash632
Newton628
Carroll561
Scott522
Daviess5215
Henry481
Washington450
Steuben411
Wayne393
Kosciusko371
Jasper361
Rush351
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Fayette304
LaGrange302
Pulaski290
Owen251
Dubois250
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Jay180
Crawford180
Brown181
Starke172
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Posey130
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 63777

Reported Deaths: 2659
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook437151802
Lake4252151
DuPage3803196
Will3066169
Kane211557
McHenry79038
Winnebago63818
St. Clair55134
Rock Island4529
Kankakee38325
Madison36526
Kendall3266
Unassigned2140
Sangamon21211
Champaign1826
Randolph1821
Boone14410
Jackson1409
Ogle1321
DeKalb1301
Macon12413
Clinton1145
Peoria1073
McLean1033
Whiteside926
Jefferson8715
Warren850
Monroe7312
Stephenson710
LaSalle701
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Grundy460
Tazewell453
Iroquois421
Cass400
Adams401
McDonough361
Marion350
Williamson350
Perry340
Macoupin340
Union300
Montgomery291
Christian284
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston231
Coles221
Vermilion211
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Washington130
Bureau120
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin90
Hancock90
Ford91
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Effingham51
Marshall40
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Lawrence40
Fulton41
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Brown20
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton Police Officer Faces Domestic Battery and Strangulation Charges

Image

Tuesday: Showers, breezy. High: 51

Image

Overnight fire damages apartment building

Image

Richland High School

Image

Boys and Girls Club makes plans for summer day camp while working to keep kids safe from the coronav

Image

Local daycare facility shares safety measures in place to protect kids

Image

Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County

Image

Curbside checkout: The Vigo County Public Library to offer services while keeping the buildings clos

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital sees an increase in severity of non-COVID-19 patients

Image

Local retail stores take precautions to welcome back shoppers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak