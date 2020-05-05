Clear

Brown bear seen for first time in 150 years in northern Spanish park

Article Image

Cameras set up by a film crew working in Galicia's O Invernadeiro natural park captured footage of the animal, believed to be the first brown bear seen in northwestern Spain in 150 years.

Posted: May 5, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

A film crew working in a national park in northwestern Spain has captured footage of the first brown bear believed to have been seen in the local area in 150 years.

Cameras left in the Natural Park O Invernadeiro, in Ourense, Galicia, as part of a movie project, recorded a young male bear, thought to be around three to five years old, according to a statement from production company Zeitun Films.

In the video the bear can be seen snuffling around in the grass in front of one camera, and a night vision camera shows the animal scratching his back against a tree trunk.

Brown bears have been a protected species in Spain since 1973 and have historically been known to live in the region of Galicia, albeit intermittently, according to the statement.

It is believed to be the first time in 150 years that a brown bear has been seen in this part of southern Galicia, near the border with Portugal.

The crew is working with environmental experts at the park who said the bear would have lived in O Invernadeiro for the whole winter, according to the statement.

This means the park will be able to support other bear populations in the future, they added.

"After years of conservation work the O Invernadeiro protected area has become a suitable habitat for brown bears," reads the statement.

The crew placed various cameras in the park two years ago for a project called "Montaña ou Morte," produced by Felipe Lage and directed by Pela del Alamo.

The team have been investigating the lives of wild animals in the park and other spaces for three years, Del Alamo told CNN via email.

Boars, deer, and civets had all been recorded on film, but no one expected to see a bear, he added.

"There had never been a bear sighting in the area before," said Del Alamo. "It was a chance discovery."

As things stand there is not a stable population of female bears, he said, which would be necessary for the species to settle in the area.

O Invernadeiro covers 6,000 hectares, according to the official website, and is also home to wolves, boars, deer and wild mountain cats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 20507

Reported Deaths: 1151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6327363
Lake209897
Cass13712
Hamilton84572
Hendricks77441
Johnson71872
St. Joseph66820
Allen66454
Madison45053
Clark33416
Elkhart32113
Bartholomew26914
Porter2587
LaPorte2548
Hancock23111
Shelby22413
Floyd20418
Howard2029
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19924
Tippecanoe1812
Morgan1687
Jackson1661
Vanderburgh1501
Grant14612
Harrison1388
Dearborn13710
Monroe1318
Miami1191
Lawrence10814
Orange10512
Warrick10316
Montgomery1020
White990
Franklin997
Ripley976
Greene966
Noble8614
Jennings823
Putnam784
Vigo696
Clinton641
Wabash632
Newton628
Carroll561
Scott522
Daviess5215
Henry481
Washington450
Steuben411
Wayne393
Kosciusko371
Jasper361
Rush351
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Fayette304
LaGrange302
Pulaski290
Owen251
Dubois250
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Jay180
Crawford180
Brown181
Starke172
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Posey130
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 63777

Reported Deaths: 2659
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook437151802
Lake4252151
DuPage3803196
Will3066169
Kane211557
McHenry79038
Winnebago63818
St. Clair55134
Rock Island4529
Kankakee38325
Madison36526
Kendall3266
Unassigned2140
Sangamon21211
Champaign1826
Randolph1821
Boone14410
Jackson1409
Ogle1321
DeKalb1301
Macon12413
Clinton1145
Peoria1073
McLean1033
Whiteside926
Jefferson8715
Warren850
Monroe7312
Stephenson710
LaSalle701
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Grundy460
Tazewell453
Iroquois421
Cass400
Adams401
McDonough361
Marion350
Williamson350
Perry340
Macoupin340
Union300
Montgomery291
Christian284
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston231
Coles221
Vermilion211
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Washington130
Bureau120
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin90
Hancock90
Ford91
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Effingham51
Marshall40
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Lawrence40
Fulton41
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Brown20
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton Police Officer Faces Domestic Battery and Strangulation Charges

Image

Tuesday: Showers, breezy. High: 51

Image

Overnight fire damages apartment building

Image

Richland High School

Image

Boys and Girls Club makes plans for summer day camp while working to keep kids safe from the coronav

Image

Local daycare facility shares safety measures in place to protect kids

Image

Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County

Image

Curbside checkout: The Vigo County Public Library to offer services while keeping the buildings clos

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital sees an increase in severity of non-COVID-19 patients

Image

Local retail stores take precautions to welcome back shoppers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak