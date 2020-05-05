Clear

Relaxed restrictions across US will have a dire impact on coronavirus death toll, experts warn

CNN's Chris Cuomo argues that the people rushing to reopen the country should be careful what they wish for.

Posted: May 5, 2020 4:10 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Public spaces were filled with visitors over the weekend as some states began loosening lockdown measures and experts now warn the premature reopening could drive up the country's coronavirus death toll -- by nearly double, according to one prediction.

In the past two weeks, governors across the country introduced plans for phased reopenings amid mounting pressure from residents and businesses who are fearful of devastating economic impacts of lockdowns.

But the alternative could be worse.

"It's the balance of something that's a very difficult choice," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told CNN Monday night. "How many deaths and how much suffering are you willing to accept to get back to what you want to be some form of normality, sooner rather than later?"

At least 42 states will be partially reopened through May 10, including California -- the first state to implement a sweeping stay-at-home order -- where some stores will be allowed to reopen this week.

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is now predicting the US could see 134,475 deaths by early August --- a massive spike since its previous prediction of 74,000 deaths just last week.

Tracking the virus

A separate model from the Trump administration is also projecting that cases and deaths will rise in the next weeks, with the death toll reaching 3,000 daily victims by June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times.

So far, the US has recorded more than 1,180,600 infections and at least 68,934 deaths. Over the weekend, parks in New York City and Atlanta drew crowds as residents began venturing out of their homes. In the city of Miami Beach, more than 7,300 warnings were issued to people who weren't wearing face covers, while more than 470 warnings were given to those who failed to practice social distancing.

Forgetting about social distancing measures too quickly can result in a rebound, Fauci says. And that's highly likely with a virus that he says can spread "like wildfire."

"It has a phenomenal capability and efficiency in spreading from person to person," Fauci said Monday. "This virus has enormous capabilities of spreading like wildfire. We know that."

The answers to your coronavirus questions

How governors are moving forward

California was one of the states where crowds gathered over the weekend -- thousands of protesters descended on the state's Capitol and an Orange County beach to protest social distancing orders from the governor.

On Monday, the governor announced retail shops in the state -- including clothing stores, florists and book shops -- can begin to reopen on Friday, after health officials said the state was meeting important metrics including sufficient test and tracing capacity.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he didn't think his city would reopen this week, saying Monday that despite the governor's announcement, different parts of the state may see different timelines for reopening.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the lockdown will continue "until at least May 15," warning that reopening the state too soon could lead to a second shutdown.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has laid out a phased reopening approach for the state, said Monday the numbers in Kentucky are "really steady" even with an increase in testing.

When he was asked why the state had forgone the recommended benchmark of seeing a 14-day decline in cases before beginning to reopen he said, "I will tell you, I never thought we'd be plateaued for three weeks, that's a great thing with more testing."

And in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves took a more aggressive approach, releasing new guidelines that go into effect this week.

Those include allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.

Saying he knows the virus doesn't do well in the sun or heat, he added, "to be outdoors is about the safest place you can be."

The governor's plan also allows dining service in restaurants -- as long as the institutions follow guidelines provided by the state, including a mandatory deep cleaning.

"I don't want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus," he said.

This is where states stand on reopening

Protests against masks

As health officials and businesses navigate safe reopenings, many communities -- and the federal government -- have urged Americans to wear face coverings when they're in public and in parts of the US it's now required.

But those guidelines have also seen pushback -- most recently in Michigan's Capitol building, where hundreds of protesters showed up -- most of whom, were not covering their face.

On Friday, a security guard was shot in the head and killed after telling a customer at a Michigan Family Dollar store to wear a face mask. The governor required face masks in enclosed public spaces in late April. Three people have been charged.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, an emergency proclamation issued to require face masks in stores and restaurants was amended a day later after store employees were "threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse," Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement.

And in San Diego County, a supermarket customer wore a Ku Klux Klan-style hood to cover his face and only removed it at the cashier despite having been repeatedly asked to multiple times before, CNN affiliate KSWB reported.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 20507

Reported Deaths: 1151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6327363
Lake209897
Cass13712
Hamilton84572
Hendricks77441
Johnson71872
St. Joseph66820
Allen66454
Madison45053
Clark33416
Elkhart32113
Bartholomew26914
Porter2587
LaPorte2548
Hancock23111
Shelby22413
Floyd20418
Howard2029
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19924
Tippecanoe1812
Morgan1687
Jackson1661
Vanderburgh1501
Grant14612
Harrison1388
Dearborn13710
Monroe1318
Miami1191
Lawrence10814
Orange10512
Warrick10316
Montgomery1020
White990
Franklin997
Ripley976
Greene966
Noble8614
Jennings823
Putnam784
Vigo696
Clinton641
Wabash632
Newton628
Carroll561
Scott522
Daviess5215
Henry481
Washington450
Steuben411
Wayne393
Kosciusko371
Jasper361
Rush351
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Fayette304
LaGrange302
Pulaski290
Owen251
Dubois250
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Jay180
Crawford180
Brown181
Starke172
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Posey130
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 63777

Reported Deaths: 2659
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook437151802
Lake4252151
DuPage3803196
Will3066169
Kane211557
McHenry79038
Winnebago63818
St. Clair55134
Rock Island4529
Kankakee38325
Madison36526
Kendall3266
Unassigned2140
Sangamon21211
Champaign1826
Randolph1821
Boone14410
Jackson1409
Ogle1321
DeKalb1301
Macon12413
Clinton1145
Peoria1073
McLean1033
Whiteside926
Jefferson8715
Warren850
Monroe7312
Stephenson710
LaSalle701
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Grundy460
Tazewell453
Iroquois421
Cass400
Adams401
McDonough361
Marion350
Williamson350
Perry340
Macoupin340
Union300
Montgomery291
Christian284
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston231
Coles221
Vermilion211
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Washington130
Bureau120
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin90
Hancock90
Ford91
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Effingham51
Marshall40
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Lawrence40
Fulton41
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Brown20
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Wabash10
