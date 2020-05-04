Clear

Don Shula, long-time Miami Dolphins coach and two-time Super Bowl winner, dies at 90

Article Image

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who won more games than any coach in the history of the NFL, has died at 90.

Posted: May 4, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Don Shula, the longtime Miami Dolphins coach and architect of the only perfect season in NFL history, died at his South Florida home Monday morning, according to the team.

He was 90.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the team said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene."

He is survived by his wife of more than 26 years, Mary Anne, and children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike. Dave and Mike followed their father into coaching, even becoming assistants on the Dolphins' staff.

Though he spent several seasons in the NFL as a player -- for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins -- and served as head coach of the Colts, he is best known for his quarter century at the helm of the Dolphins.

During his time coaching Miami, from 1970 to 1995, he won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1970s.

The first of those, after the 1972 season, set a bar that has yet to be reached by any other team. With the Dolphins 14-7 win over the Redskins in Super Bowl VII, Shula's squad became the first and only team to go undefeated in a season.

The Dolphins defended their title the following year, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII after finishing the regular season 12-2.

Life of records

Shula coached in six Super Bowls during his career. In addition to his two wins, his Colts lost Super Bowl III, while his Dolphins teams came up short in Super Bowls VI, XVII and XIX.

His 347 career wins remain tops in the NFL. The Chicago Bears' George Halas and the New England Patriots' Bill Belichik are the only other members' of the 300-win club.

The legendary skipper tallied only two losing seasons in his years with the Dolphins. The team is no longer the powerhouse it once was, claiming only two winning records in the last 14 seasons.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Shula in 1997. The Hall's website features a quote that provides a peek into his humanistic view on his occupation.

"The important thing is not what Don Shula knows or what any of my assistant coaches know. The important thing is what we can transmit to the people we're responsible for. That's what coaching is: the ability to transmit information," he once said.

One of seven siblings, Shula was born in 1930 in Grand River, Ohio, on Lake Erie. His mother, Mary, frowned on young Don playing football, so in 1945 he forged her signature so he could play halfback at Harvey High School in Painesville.

He played college football at John Carroll University in the Cleveland suburbs and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL before beginning his pro coaching career as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Stadium, highway, children carry legacy

The Dolphins have honored him with a bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium. It features the legendary coach, fist aloft, being carried off the field by Dolphins players Nick Buoniconti and Al Jenkins after Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. John Carroll's stadium in University Heights, Ohio, and State Road 874 in Miami also bear his name.

Shula had five kids with is first wife, Dorothy, who died from breast cancer in 1991 at 57 years old. Shula established an eponymous foundation for breast cancer research that same year.

Dave and Mike, his oldest and youngest, became coaches after their rookie seasons as players in the NFL.

Dave coached wide receivers and quarterbacks for the Dolphins from 1982 to 1988 before joining the staffs of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He's now the wide receivers coach for Dartmouth College.

Mike played quarterback for college powerhouse Alabama, to which he returned as head coach in 2003 after serving on the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers staffs. He is now the Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach.

In 2015, Don Shula had the honor of watching his youngest son coach as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Shula jumped into business after retiring, with steakhouses, a hotel and a golf club among his portfolio.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 19933

Reported Deaths: 1132
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6176360
Lake203695
Cass12932
Hamilton82469
Hendricks76441
Johnson70672
St. Joseph65820
Allen61954
Madison43952
Clark33116
Elkhart31112
Bartholomew26814
Porter2527
LaPorte2518
Hancock23011
Shelby22212
Floyd20317
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19823
Howard1919
Jackson1651
Morgan1636
Tippecanoe1562
Vanderburgh1511
Grant14412
Harrison1388
Dearborn1359
Monroe1308
Miami1151
Lawrence10513
Orange10410
Warrick10116
Montgomery1000
Franklin977
Greene966
Ripley946
Noble8314
Jennings823
White820
Putnam764
Vigo676
Newton618
Wabash602
Clinton561
Scott522
Daviess5114
Washington450
Henry441
Carroll411
Wayne383
Kosciusko361
Jasper361
Rush341
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Fayette294
LaGrange282
Steuben261
Dubois250
Owen241
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Brown181
Crawford180
Starke172
Jay160
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain132
Posey120
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio50
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 61499

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook423241786
Lake4161145
DuPage3611192
Will2868162
Kane193557
McHenry73837
Winnebago57916
St. Clair53733
Rock Island4369
Madison36524
Kankakee35826
Kendall3056
Unassigned2570
Sangamon20811
Randolph1791
Champaign1776
Jackson1399
Boone13811
Ogle1291
DeKalb1251
Macon12212
Clinton1125
Peoria1063
McLean993
Whiteside926
Jefferson8615
Warren780
Monroe7511
LaSalle671
Stephenson630
Knox510
Henry500
Tazewell473
Jasper455
Grundy430
Adams401
Cass400
Iroquois380
McDonough351
Marion340
Williamson340
Perry340
Macoupin320
Union280
Christian284
Montgomery281
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston241
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Vermilion181
Fayette162
Menard150
Woodford131
Mason130
Jersey131
Jo Daviess130
Washington130
Bureau120
Franklin100
Crawford100
Carroll102
Shelby101
Ford91
Hancock80
Mercer80
Logan70
Piatt70
Effingham61
Bond61
Henderson50
Clark50
Moultrie50
Massac40
Lawrence40
Johnson40
Alexander40
Marshall40
Saline40
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
White20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Wayne20
Wabash10
Brown10
Pike10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Calhoun10
Stark10
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Clouds Move In!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

'We have to do something different,' Vigo County to offer mechanic inmate program

Image

Clouds move in, warm. High: 68

Image

Overnight fire damages home

Image

Meet Titus, Kevin's replacement?

Image

VCSC offers virtual counseling

Image

Garden shops open in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Signs recognize seniors

Image

Library offers new services while closed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak