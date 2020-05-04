Clear

J.Crew declared bankruptcy. Three other famous stores may follow it

The clothing retailer expects to stay in business during its debt restructuring. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

They were once the giants of American retail, strong enough to survive wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the rise of online shopping. But Sears, JCPenney, J.Crew and others may not be able to survive the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, J.Crew filed for bankruptcy, becoming the first major retail casualty of the pandemic.

"The retailers who were wandering around aimlessly pre-pandemic are going to be substantially less likely to muddle through than they were before," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at the Columbia Business School.

During the pandemic, stores have been shuttered. Retailers have furloughed hundreds of thousands of employees and are losing most of their sales. And shoppers have cut back on most purchases other than groceries and daily essentials. Depending on how long consumer demand stalls, companies may be forced to lay off workers, close stores permanently or restructure.

"Store-based retail was already struggling with internet consumption trends before coronavirus, and now will be faced with accelerated demand shifts to the internet," Randal Konik, analyst at Jefferies, said in a note to clients last week.

Sears, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew were some of the most distressed companies prior to the outbreak, according to analysts. Many were forced to close stores in the face of declining sales even as unemployment reached a 50-year low.

Now with a record number of Americans filing for jobless benefits, unemployment is likely to be elevated for months if not years to come, further cutting into Americans' appetite and ability to shop. Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and its future has been in doubt ever since.

JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew are burdened by crushing debt loads. They're also at risk from declining market share, too many stores, limited online sales and a focus on selling discretionary items, analysts say.

JCPenney had $3.7 billion in debt at the end of 2019. Although JCPenney has enough liquidity to survive for the next several months, it may face challenges refinancing its debt in the future, said David Silverman, senior director at Fitch Ratings.

"There's a good chance they can survive, but this is no layup," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. "This is going to be a three-pointer deep in the corner with time running out." JCPenney will need to drastically reduce its 850 stores, Johnson said.

JCPenney did not respond to requests for comment.

Neiman Marcus is considering filing for bankruptcy to ease its $4.3 billion debt load, Bloomberg reported last month. Neiman Marcus is "completely helpless in light of the fact that the luxury sector may not emerge quickly when the pandemic crisis is over," said Cohen from Columbia Business School.

Neiman Marcus declined to comment.

J.Crew has $1.6 billion in debt. Before the outbreak, J.Crew was planning on spinning off Madewell, its fast-growing denim brand, to help pay down a chunk of its debt. But the coronavirus derailed J.Crew's plans to launch an initial public offering of Madewell.

J.Crew Group, which operates the J.Crew and Madewell brands, became the first national US retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the coronavirus pandemic forced a wave of store closures.

On Monday, J. Crew said that it has filed to begin Chapter 11 proceedings in federal bankruptcy court in the Eastern District of Virginia. The company also said it had reached a deal with its lenders to convert about $1.65 billion of debt into equity.

"This process gives the company a chance to survive. However, that survival is not just dependent on reduced debt; it requires a reinvention of the J.Crew brand," said Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData Retail.

The end of Sears?

Last month, Sears announced it would close all of its remaining Sears-branded stores through at least April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak. It is keeping Kmart stores open where allowed. Many of those stores sell groceries and have pharmacies. It also furloughed most of the employees at its corporate headquarters.

But the company has been closing stores -- continuously, and permanently -- for years. Losses of $12 billion since its last profitable year in 2010 made bankruptcy inevitable.

Store closings continued after Sears emerged from bankruptcy, suggesting that the losses at the now privately held company had continued. By the end of February it was down to 182 stores.

A company spokesman declined to comment for this story.

A second, and final, bankruptcy filing would not be unique to Sears. The retail graveyard is filled with companies that emerged from bankruptcy with plans to continue to operate but soon went out of business. Among them are Payless Shoes, Gymboree, American Apparel and RadioShack.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 19933

Reported Deaths: 1132
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6176360
Lake203695
Cass12932
Hamilton82469
Hendricks76441
Johnson70672
St. Joseph65820
Allen61954
Madison43952
Clark33116
Elkhart31112
Bartholomew26814
Porter2527
LaPorte2518
Hancock23011
Shelby22212
Floyd20317
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19823
Howard1919
Jackson1651
Morgan1636
Tippecanoe1562
Vanderburgh1511
Grant14412
Harrison1388
Dearborn1359
Monroe1308
Miami1151
Lawrence10513
Orange10410
Warrick10116
Montgomery1000
Franklin977
Greene966
Ripley946
Noble8314
Jennings823
White820
Putnam764
Vigo676
Newton618
Wabash602
Clinton561
Scott522
Daviess5114
Washington450
Henry441
Carroll411
Wayne383
Kosciusko361
Jasper361
Rush341
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Fayette294
LaGrange282
Steuben261
Dubois250
Owen241
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Brown181
Crawford180
Starke172
Jay160
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain132
Posey120
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio50
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 61499

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook423241786
Lake4161145
DuPage3611192
Will2868162
Kane193557
McHenry73837
Winnebago57916
St. Clair53733
Rock Island4369
Madison36524
Kankakee35826
Kendall3056
Unassigned2570
Sangamon20811
Randolph1791
Champaign1776
Jackson1399
Boone13811
Ogle1291
DeKalb1251
Macon12212
Clinton1125
Peoria1063
McLean993
Whiteside926
Jefferson8615
Warren780
Monroe7511
LaSalle671
Stephenson630
Knox510
Henry500
Tazewell473
Jasper455
Grundy430
Adams401
Cass400
Iroquois380
McDonough351
Marion340
Williamson340
Perry340
Macoupin320
Union280
Christian284
Montgomery281
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston241
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Vermilion181
Fayette162
Menard150
Woodford131
Mason130
Jersey131
Jo Daviess130
Washington130
Bureau120
Franklin100
Crawford100
Carroll102
Shelby101
Ford91
Hancock80
Mercer80
Logan70
Piatt70
Effingham61
Bond61
Henderson50
Clark50
Moultrie50
Massac40
Lawrence40
Johnson40
Alexander40
Marshall40
Saline40
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
White20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Wayne20
Wabash10
Brown10
Pike10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Calhoun10
Stark10
