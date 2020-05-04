Clear

Experts caution 'covid slide' looming for children out of school

Article Image

Education experts fear that children who are out of school due to Covid-19 will experience backslide in their schooling and could potentially fall behind. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports.

Posted: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Laura Jarrett and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

The first-grader was finally getting to grips with reading. He'd made "enormous progress," said his special education teacher Jill Marangoni, who'd spent months working with him in New York. But then coronavirus closed the schools.

Seven weeks later, "he's forgotten a lot of his sight words," Marangoni told CNN. "He is already back to those very basic reading skills where he's having to sound out every word. It's disappointing to see because he will be moving onto second grade next year and he's now going to be nearly two years behind."

Marangoni usually has a caseload of 25 students, but with some of them unreachable at home she's down to working with just 10 children now. And she's seeing some others fall behind.

The big fear is that the annual "summer slide" could supercharge the loss of learning for students having a hard time keeping up with their education in the lockdowns.

The 'double whammy'

In interviews with CNN, experts said academic losses could be particularly problematic for grade school students who should be in the process of laying critical foundations of reading, writing, and math skills that should be built on for years to come -- potentially robbing a generation of students of vital stages of learning.

"It's kind of a double whammy of starting to forget and losing that kind of academic mindset of being out of school, and missing out on a couple of important months of instruction," said Megan Kuhfeld, a research scientist at the Northwest Evaluation Association's Collaborative for Student Growth Research Center.

"Come fall ... teachers may have students in their classrooms who are grade levels apart in their learning."

Using existing data on learning loss typically seen in the summer from a national sample of over five million students in grades three through eight, Kuhfeld and her colleague, Beth Tarasawa, predict that extended school closures could potentially cause serious academic setbacks for students struggling to adapt to remote instruction. In a worst case scenario, they may retain only 70% of the gains they had made in reading and only 50% of the gains made in math.

Math could be a particular sticking point, Kuhfeld said.

"It appears that math is something that parents don't feel as comfortable doing with their kids," she said. "We find that math is often something that parents view as the school's domain to instruct students on. So typically, when school is out, math just happens less in the home than reading."

Teachers and parents told CNN that their children are struggling to learn at home -- especially those with special needs or those who are used to interventions that depend on hands-on instruction.

"Their written language is really taking a hit right now," said Marangoni, whose case load includes students in first through fifth grade. "Fifth graders that were strong writers in school, who would never have turned in anything without editing it first -- you see what the work they're turning in. It's missing capitals, it's missing punctuation, run on sentences -- just lacking that quality that they had at school and that they just don't have now."

Beth Scott, a mother of two, said she worries about her 8th grade daughter, who has dyslexia, keeping up with her peers.

"It's hard for her to focus on her own without having someone there to kind of guide her," Scott said. "Even though she has made great strides through the last five or six years ... she will be behind again. I feel like it kind of takes us back a little bit to several years ago, when we had just this year entered all mainstream classes and now she's trying to keep up."

And it's not only parents and teachers who are worried -- children know that virtual learning isn't necessarily cutting it.

"I had a second grader say to me, 'Miss M, do you think I'm going to be allowed to go to third grade?'" Marangoni recalled. "'Um, am I doing OK? Am I going to be allowed to go to third grade?'"

Educators said that students with resources are struggling to focus at home, but lower income kids are suffering the most right now.

"The inequities that we already were dealing with -- that we already knew about -- Covid is compounding all of these inequities," said Sarah Crichton, who teaches US history to 11th graders.

She said her students in Brooklyn, New York, have had parents sick with coronavirus and have had to take care of younger siblings, or initially didn't have access to a computer or continue to deal with spotty Wi-Fi -- all making effective distance learning impossible. "We're not trying to add additional stress to their lives right now."

In other words, the "covid slide" has the potential to widen the inequality gap in achievement if meaningful steps to disrupt the status quo aren't taken, experts caution.

Slowing the slide

Kufeld and Tarasawa at NWEA said they hope their research on potential learning losses will offer insights to think through ways to mitigate the effects of extended school closures right now.

In their paper released in April, they recommend that "policymakers, educators, families, and communities should further their work to provide support, especially in mathematics, to students while school is disrupted."

NWEA has also gathered a number of tools and resources for parents to use at home -- everything from free reading courses to free access to math textbooks.

Teachers said while they are concerned about their students during this challenging time, they are prepared to rise to the challenge come fall.

"It's always been the case that when we start school in September, we have students that have lacked some prerequisite skill," said Crichton, "but the teachers in my school -- I think already have a lot of experience in trying to bridge those gaps the best we can."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 19933

Reported Deaths: 1132
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6176360
Lake203695
Cass12932
Hamilton82469
Hendricks76441
Johnson70672
St. Joseph65820
Allen61954
Madison43952
Clark33116
Elkhart31112
Bartholomew26814
Porter2527
LaPorte2518
Hancock23011
Shelby22212
Floyd20317
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19823
Howard1919
Jackson1651
Morgan1636
Tippecanoe1562
Vanderburgh1511
Grant14412
Harrison1388
Dearborn1359
Monroe1308
Miami1151
Lawrence10513
Orange10410
Warrick10116
Montgomery1000
Franklin977
Greene966
Ripley946
Noble8314
Jennings823
White820
Putnam764
Vigo676
Newton618
Wabash602
Clinton561
Scott522
Daviess5114
Washington450
Henry441
Carroll411
Wayne383
Kosciusko361
Jasper361
Rush341
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Fayette294
LaGrange282
Steuben261
Dubois250
Owen241
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Brown181
Crawford180
Starke172
Jay160
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain132
Posey120
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio50
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 61499

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook423241786
Lake4161145
DuPage3611192
Will2868162
Kane193557
McHenry73837
Winnebago57916
St. Clair53733
Rock Island4369
Madison36524
Kankakee35826
Kendall3056
Unassigned2570
Sangamon20811
Randolph1791
Champaign1776
Jackson1399
Boone13811
Ogle1291
DeKalb1251
Macon12212
Clinton1125
Peoria1063
McLean993
Whiteside926
Jefferson8615
Warren780
Monroe7511
LaSalle671
Stephenson630
Knox510
Henry500
Tazewell473
Jasper455
Grundy430
Adams401
Cass400
Iroquois380
McDonough351
Marion340
Williamson340
Perry340
Macoupin320
Union280
Christian284
Montgomery281
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston241
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Vermilion181
Fayette162
Menard150
Woodford131
Mason130
Jersey131
Jo Daviess130
Washington130
Bureau120
Franklin100
Crawford100
Carroll102
Shelby101
Ford91
Hancock80
Mercer80
Logan70
Piatt70
Effingham61
Bond61
Henderson50
Clark50
Moultrie50
Massac40
Lawrence40
Johnson40
Alexander40
Marshall40
Saline40
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
White20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Wayne20
Wabash10
Brown10
Pike10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Calhoun10
Stark10
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds Move In!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We have to do something different,' Vigo County to offer mechanic inmate program

Image

Clouds move in, warm. High: 68

Image

Overnight fire damages home

Image

Meet Titus, Kevin's replacement?

Image

VCSC offers virtual counseling

Image

Garden shops open in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Signs recognize seniors

Image

Library offers new services while closed

Image

District extends on-site worker policy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak