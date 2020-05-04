Clear

Tory Lanez is using the success of 'Quarantine Radio' to help families struggling through the pandemic

Article Image

Tory Lanez spoke with HLN's Chloe Melas about using the success from his Instagram Live show "Quarantine Radio" to help families struggling to meet their immediate needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Tory Lanez has attracted a lot of attention recently for "Quarantine Radio," an informal show he began hosting on Instagram Live to lend levity to these scary times.

Now he wants to leverage the show's viral success to help families struggling to meet their immediate needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and producer announced on Monday that he's launching the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund to benefit Covid-19 relief efforts. The fund is a collaboration between The Dream City Project, which he founded with his father in 2012 to help inspire and mentor youth, and the Dream Center, a Los Angeles-based charity.

Together, they will raise money to provide meals and diapers for underserved families in Los Angeles and other communities nationwide. To kick things off, Lanez has pledged to cover the cost of the first 50,000 diapers, which Amazon Music has promised to match.

Speaking to CNN from Los Angeles last week, Lanez said he felt compelled to assist struggling families because it wasn't too long ago that he was struggling himself.

"It's very important for any artist to give back because at some point you were regular, too. At some point, you were a regular person just like everyone else," Lanez said. "I always tell artists people feel exactly how you (felt) when you were in that place."

Inspired by his own struggles

Before his music industry success, Lanez was a young boy whose life took an unexpected turn.

When he was 11 years old, Lanez's mother died from a rare disease resulting from her anemia. Her loss hit Lanez and his five siblings hard. As the youngest child, Lanez was especially unsettled.

"It took me to a place where I didn't understand it and didn't understand how to cope with it," he said. "It taught me at a young age how important a mother is and how important the guidance of a mother is."

Without that guidance, Lanez says he began to rebel and was expelled from every school he attended from the 6th to 10th grades. He never completed high school.

"I had no respect for authority because the authority I respected was from my mom," he said.

His anger and defiance eventually boiled over, and his grandmother kicked him out of the family home. With nowhere to go, Lanez began sleeping in cars and begging for money. He says his biggest concern during that period of his life was finding a safe place to sleep every night.

"I have utmost humility toward people because of that situation and being homeless," Lanez said.

It's these traumatic experiences that make him so adamant about helping families during the pandemic, he says.

As the father of a 3-year-old son with respiratory issues, he's especially concerned about families with children who have underlying health issues that place them at higher risk for the virus.

"In a world where we all have homes to go to, nobody's taking about what a struggle it is for someone who's homeless right now," Lanez said. "What a struggle it is for a woman with a child with no home right now. What a struggle it is for a woman with a child with respiratory issues. No one is thinking about that."

Partying with purpose

Lanez hosted his first episode of "Quarantine Radio" on March 24. At the time, it wasn't meant to be anything but entertaining.

"I just got on to play some music and I basically was drinking with my fans having a good time and everybody was just kind of enjoying it,"Lanez said. Before he knew it, 30,000 people were watching and "it just started taking off."

As the show grew in popularity, Lanez began to include talent competitions, and even some A-list celebrities like Drake, Justin Bieber and Lizzo dropped in to surprise viewers.

The loose format and his lax attitude sometimes resulted in raucous behavior, including hard partying and raunchy twerk competitions. Lanez says it's all in good fun.

"I don't shame any of the women," he said. "I don't care what size, color or ethnicity you are. I don't want any woman to ever feel that I shamed her. Women are a big part of my fan base so I don't want them to feel that way."

Fans, perhaps welcoming a distraction from the pandemic, have since tuned in by the hundreds of thousands.

"Some people can't celebrate their birthdays, you can't go outside and hug your friends like you want to," Lanez said. "So I think in this time it was more so a blessing for me to bring some positivity to the pandemic that's going on right now."

On April 9, he set a record for 360,000 viewers on an Instagram Live feed, according to a statement announcing the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund. He's since hosted Tik Tok's #HappyAtHome live-streaming series, and broke viewership records there too, according to the statement.

Lanez says he plans to host "Quarantine Radio" through the pandemic. But now, with the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund, it has renewed purpose.

The fun and dancing will definitely continue. But it'll be done for a good cause.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 19933

Reported Deaths: 1132
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6176360
Lake203695
Cass12932
Hamilton82469
Hendricks76441
Johnson70672
St. Joseph65820
Allen61954
Madison43952
Clark33116
Elkhart31112
Bartholomew26814
Porter2527
LaPorte2518
Hancock23011
Shelby22212
Floyd20317
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19823
Howard1919
Jackson1651
Morgan1636
Tippecanoe1562
Vanderburgh1511
Grant14412
Harrison1388
Dearborn1359
Monroe1308
Miami1151
Lawrence10513
Orange10410
Warrick10116
Montgomery1000
Franklin977
Greene966
Ripley946
Noble8314
Jennings823
White820
Putnam764
Vigo676
Newton618
Wabash602
Clinton561
Scott522
Daviess5114
Washington450
Henry441
Carroll411
Wayne383
Kosciusko361
Jasper361
Rush341
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Fayette294
LaGrange282
Steuben261
Dubois250
Owen241
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Brown181
Crawford180
Starke172
Jay160
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain132
Posey120
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio50
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 61499

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook423241786
Lake4161145
DuPage3611192
Will2868162
Kane193557
McHenry73837
Winnebago57916
St. Clair53733
Rock Island4369
Madison36524
Kankakee35826
Kendall3056
Unassigned2570
Sangamon20811
Randolph1791
Champaign1776
Jackson1399
Boone13811
Ogle1291
DeKalb1251
Macon12212
Clinton1125
Peoria1063
McLean993
Whiteside926
Jefferson8615
Warren780
Monroe7511
LaSalle671
Stephenson630
Knox510
Henry500
Tazewell473
Jasper455
Grundy430
Adams401
Cass400
Iroquois380
McDonough351
Marion340
Williamson340
Perry340
Macoupin320
Union280
Christian284
Montgomery281
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston241
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Vermilion181
Fayette162
Menard150
Woodford131
Mason130
Jersey131
Jo Daviess130
Washington130
Bureau120
Franklin100
Crawford100
Carroll102
Shelby101
Ford91
Hancock80
Mercer80
Logan70
Piatt70
Effingham61
Bond61
Henderson50
Clark50
Moultrie50
Massac40
Lawrence40
Johnson40
Alexander40
Marshall40
Saline40
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
White20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Wayne20
Wabash10
Brown10
Pike10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Calhoun10
Stark10
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds Move In!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We have to do something different,' Vigo County to offer mechanic inmate program

Image

Clouds move in, warm. High: 68

Image

Overnight fire damages home

Image

Meet Titus, Kevin's replacement?

Image

VCSC offers virtual counseling

Image

Garden shops open in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Signs recognize seniors

Image

Library offers new services while closed

Image

District extends on-site worker policy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak