What you need to know about coronavirus on Saturday, May 2

CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports

Posted: May 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: May 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

It was a big week for remdesivir.

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday granted the experimental drug emergency-use authorization to treat hospitalized patients with severe Covid-19. The decision comes just days after a government-funded study found that patients who took remdesivir recovered faster than patients who did not.

Gilead Pharmaceuticals originally designed the antiviral drug to treat Ebola, but results were disappointing. Instead, remdesivir has become the world's first authorized therapy treatment for Covid-19.

Wall Street embraced the news mid-week, with stocks surging amid optimism for the drug's potential.

Recent weeks have witnessed a relentless quest for a viable Covid-19 treatment, with at least 72 active trials underway in the US alone. These include experiments with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, drugs that treat arthritis and a heartburn treatment.

Still, remdesivir is not the holy grail. While it may speed up recovery from Covid-19, it does not stop people from catching the novel coronavirus. Experts have repeatedly underlined that the pandemic will not subside until an effective vaccine is widely available.

Human trials for a vaccine are under way in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. But questions are mounting. A CNN investigation shows that the US is making a big bet on a company with unproven technology and a storied history.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: The flu kills more people than coronavirus. Why shut down the economy for this?

A: This is no longer true. The US death toll from coronavirus this year has exceeded 65,000, surpassing the high-end estimate for flu deaths since October.

The novel coronavirus is more dangerous than the flu for several reasons. It is much more contagious and has been killing victims at a much faster rate. The coronavirus incubation period seems much longer than that of the flu. With the flu, people typically start feeling sick one to four days after infection. For coronavirus, however, it can take up to 14 days for people to feel symptoms. The fact that it kept spreading in the southern hemisphere during its summer months suggests that, unlike the flu, warm weather won't slow its spread. Experts say many deaths could be prevented with access to existing flu vaccines. But there is no vaccine for the coronavirus.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

India reports its biggest single-day jump in cases

India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 2,293 to 37,336 on Friday. The spike represents the country's biggest daily increase in cases, but it remains a remarkably low figure given India's population of 1.3 billion.

Some experts say the numbers suggest the country's nationwide lockdown to halt the spread could be working, for now.

And while testing rates per capita are very low in India, experts say the country seems to be catching most of the moderate and serious cases. If a huge surge in Covid-19 cases were not being caught by testing, experts add, hospitals would be crowded with cases and there would be a spike in flu-like symptoms. That has not been the case.

India's strict lockdown measures were originally scheduled to lift Sunday, but they were recently extended for another two weeks.

White House blocks Fauci from testifying

The White House will keep Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the administration's coronavirus task force, from testifying before the Democratic-led House next week, even though he is scheduled to testify in the Republican-led Senate.

The move will prevent a potential meeting between the blunt, high-ranking expert and lawmakers gearing up for an oversight battle, Jim Acosta and Caroline Kelly write. Fauci has repeatedly distanced himself from Trump's framing of the federal government's handling of the pandemic to strike a more somber tone.

He came home from hospital to die. His son kept him alive

When Suri Nathwani returned from hospital, he pleaded with his son Raj to be allowed to die at home. Death was not an outcome Raj was willing to accept, but he knew his father's chances of surviving coronavirus were not good.

Raj used a Google spreadsheet, store-bought health aids and a baby monitor to help save his dad from dying. Raj knew his father was on the road to recovery when he became strong enough to nag him. "He began whingeing and said his tea was badly made. He then asked for some pizza and chips," Raj said. Tara John tells their story.

'If your child is hungry, you will eat your rulers to feed your children'

Income disparity in Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest city, has historically been stark. These days, however, locals say it is unbearable.

The city roils with violent demonstrations, known as "hunger protests" that restarted this week, just as Lebanon was loosening its coronavirus lockdown and beginning to address poor living conditions exacerbated by the economy's near shutdown.

Tamara Qiblawi and Ghazi Balkiz report from Tripoli, where the lockdown has stoked resentment, fueled rumors of a government conspiracy to further impoverish the poor and ignited violent protests.

Eye-opening study may provide blueprint for reopening

A new study from South Korea details how the country dealt with a coronavirus outbreak in a high-rise building in the busiest part of Seoul. The early intervention included closing the entire block, extensive testing and the quarantine of infected people along with their contacts.

The authors' approach to identification and control of the novel coronavirus may serve as a blueprint for local and national policymakers wrestling with how to safely reopen the economy, according to a medical analyst.

ON OUR RADAR

  • All roads into Gallup, a city in northwestern New Mexico, have been closed to control the spread of coronavirus.
  • The FDA has approved a high-pressure ventilator prototype developed by NASA engineers to help coronavirus patients.
  • Arkansas abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing state officials for restricting abortion. They want to keep the state from requiring those seeking an abortion to first get a negative Covid-19 test. They say the rule is unwarranted, given that people are allowed to frequent restaurants and gyms without negative tests.
  • A Connecticut pastor is memorializing every Covid-19 victim in the state with a white flag. He is running out of flags and room.
  • Disinfectant wipes are hard to come by these days. But one company found a clever solution to put them back on shelves.
  • A British brewer is giving away beer in exchange for donations for the National Health Service.
  • A Japanese aquarium wants you to FaceTime its shy eels. Absent frequent gawkers, they are beginning to hide when aquarium staff members pass by their tank. That is a problem because staff are unable to check up on the fish and ensure they are healthy.
  • Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is celebrating her fifth birthday today. The little princess has been busy delivering food to pensioners who are isolating because of the virus.

TOP TIP

Face masks have become a part of life.

Wearing them has just become compulsory in Germany, while some US states have started requiring them when social distancing is impossible. Several airlines, meanwhile, say they'll require passengers to cover their mouths, while Apple is working to ensure its Face ID technology works with a mask.

But face masks can be unexpectedly complicated. So here's a quick guide to help you understand how they work, how they can be reused safely and which ones to buy. It will even help you to get your kids to wear them. (And you don't even need to get creative.)

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 18630

Reported Deaths: 1175
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5754339
Lake192992
Cass12142
Hamilton79467
Hendricks70140
St. Joseph64219
Johnson61667
Allen58851
Madison42849
Clark31616
Elkhart2939
Bartholomew26112
Porter2407
Hancock2279
LaPorte2246
Shelby21312
Decatur20028
Boone18923
Delaware18215
Floyd18216
Howard1767
Jackson1571
Morgan1565
Vanderburgh1431
Grant13810
Harrison1298
Monroe1268
Dearborn1176
Tippecanoe1152
Miami1070
Orange1019
Lawrence9913
Franklin977
Warrick9415
Ripley935
Greene906
Montgomery880
Jennings782
Putnam714
Noble7112
Vigo646
Newton606
Wabash511
White510
Scott472
Daviess4713
Clinton451
Washington440
Henry401
Kosciusko361
Wayne353
Jasper331
Rush321
Fulton301
Marshall301
Jefferson290
Fayette284
Pulaski250
Steuben251
LaGrange252
Carroll241
Dubois230
Owen231
Tipton201
Clay201
Knox200
DeKalb201
Whitley201
Crawford170
Sullivan160
Jay160
Brown161
Starke161
Switzerland150
Randolph152
Posey120
Parke120
Fountain122
Warren111
Perry100
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Union70
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Gibson70
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 56055

Reported Deaths: 2457
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook386681673
Lake3766140
DuPage3256174
Will2617158
Kane167752
McHenry66637
St. Clair49231
Winnebago48511
Rock Island3899
Unassigned3632
Kankakee35025
Madison33522
Kendall2817
Sangamon19510
Randolph1641
Champaign1436
Ogle1221
Jackson1209
Boone1139
Clinton1104
Macon10912
DeKalb1051
McLean973
Peoria933
Whiteside876
Jefferson8512
Monroe7110
Warren700
LaSalle541
Henry490
Knox470
Stephenson450
Jasper445
Tazewell413
Adams401
Grundy370
Marion340
Cass340
Williamson320
Macoupin310
Iroquois310
Christian294
Montgomery261
Perry240
Morgan241
Lee230
Coles221
Livingston201
Pulaski200
Union190
McDonough180
Vermilion171
Douglas160
Fayette162
Woodford141
Jo Daviess130
Mason120
Jersey121
Washington100
Shelby101
Crawford100
Bureau100
Ford91
Carroll92
Menard90
Mercer80
Franklin80
Logan70
Piatt70
Bond61
Hancock60
Clark50
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Henderson50
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland30
Alexander30
Saline30
Fulton30
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Lawrence30
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Clay20
Hamilton20
Brown10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Hardin10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
