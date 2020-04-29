Clear

Florida will start to reopen May 4, but for now Miami-Dade and two other counties won't be included

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced measures to reopen certain businesses throughout much of the state, not including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Florida will reopen certain businesses throughout much of the state on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart, and step by step," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

DeSantis said restaurants and retail spaces could let customers inside, but only at 25% capacity, and people must adhere to social distancing guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating if tables are 6 feet apart.

"Outdoor transmission, as far as we've seen, has been more difficult than the indoor climate controlled transition," the governor said, adding that medical officials recommended the outdoor seating change.

Movie theaters can't reopen yet. The governor said it wouldn't be prudent, and it would be difficult to maintain social distancing. Bars, fitness centers and places that offer personal services, likes hair styling, also will open later.

People can schedule non-urgent surgeries again, he said, though it depends on a hospital's ability to handle surges in cases and availability of protective equipment.

DeSantis said the new measures he announced would not include three of the counties hit hardest by coronavirus. They are Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, which account for about 6.2 million of Florida's residents, according to US Census data.

The governor on Tuesday lauded the state's success in tackling the outbreak. He slammed the media for its prediction -- which he said was "wrong" -- that Florida's hospital system would be overwhelmed with almost a half million or more Covid-19 hospitalizations.

During his joint press conference at the White House with President Donald Trump, DeSantis accused some states of issuing "the most draconian orders" and reeled off a list of states he felt Florida had outperformed in its handling of the outbreak.

"Everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened," he said. "We had a tailored and measured approach that not only helped our numbers be way below what anybody predicted, but also did less damage to our state going forward."

DeSantis largely credits Florida's reportedly low infection numbers to his own office's swift action, which included issuing a safer-at-home order that went into effect April 3.

Critics hammered DeSantis for his alleged inaction before the order was issued. The governor has said he decided to take action April 1 after noticing Trump's change of demeanor during a news conference the previous day. Trump urged Americans to prepare "for the hard days that lie ahead" during that appearance.

The governor's office provided CNN with graphs and charts that it said show how Florida fared better than several states in metrics such as hospitalization, intensive care admissions and per capita deaths. CNN has not independently confirmed the data.

Experts have told CNN that local officials wield the real power to protect residents in a pandemic, and in Florida's case, several jurisdictions made moves before the state -- with some acting well before DeSantis issued his statewide order.

Some local actions included:

  • Miami asked the Ultra and Calle Ocho music festivals in early March to cancel their gatherings, which they did.
  • Miami, Miami Beach and Orange County issued stay-at-home or equivalent orders 10 days before the state's safer-at-home order took effect.
  • The Florida Keys and Key Biscayne closed themselves off to outside visitors in March.
  • Coconut Creek, Coral Gables, Delray Beach, Hallandale Beach, Homestead, Key Biscayne, Miami Gardens and Sweetwater instituted curfews in late March.
  • Aventura, Bal Harbour, Boca Raton, Broward County, Cooper City, Coral Gables, Delray Beach, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Miramar, Oakland Park, Palm Beach County, Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Weston and Wilton Manors issued some form of stay-at-home, safer-at-home or shelter-in-place directive in March.

DeSantis also took credit for protecting the state's older population, pointing to Florida suspending visitation and mandating staff screenings at long-term care facilities, as well as the mobile response team deployed to conduct testing at the facilities.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had at least 33,000 cases, more than 1,200 of them fatal, according Johns Hopkins University.

About 30% of the fatalities are linked to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 48102

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook334491457
Lake3192123
DuPage2736139
Will2254145
Kane130841
McHenry55231
St. Clair43425
Winnebago36510
Rock Island3429
Unassigned3350
Madison31818
Kankakee31324
Kendall2355
Sangamon1598
Randolph1261
Champaign1146
Ogle1101
Macon10311
McLean943
Clinton901
DeKalb821
Boone819
Jefferson819
Peoria782
Whiteside765
Jackson757
Monroe6710
Warren530
LaSalle491
Jasper443
Adams400
Tazewell383
Henry380
Knox360
Grundy300
Macoupin300
Marion280
Christian284
Williamson280
Cass270
Montgomery241
Coles221
Lee220
Stephenson220
Morgan211
Iroquois200
Livingston201
Pulaski170
Vermilion160
Fayette162
Douglas140
Perry130
McDonough120
Woodford121
Jersey121
Bureau110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Mason100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Ford81
Menard70
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Hancock50
Clark50
Bond51
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Greene30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Fulton30
Richland30
White20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
De Witt20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Hardin10
Schuyler10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Latest Video

Image

Esports Brings People together amid Global Pandemic

Image

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

Image

Employees see relief through small business loans

Image

How is COVID-19 impacting the mental health of your child?

Image

League of Women Voters guide to help voters ahead of June 2 primary

Image

Knox County and Vincennes prepare for reopening

Image

Health officials encourage businesses to make blueprints for reopening

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Saint Benedict Community Festival postponed

Image

Catholic Charities to take part in 'Giving Tuesday Now'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak