Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stress on health care workers is creating 'second victims' in the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells John Berman about the mental toll the coronavirus is taking on the medical community and the importance of maintaining mental health during the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 6:01 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

Health care workers have faced risks to their physical health since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Many have contracted and even died from Covid-19.

But the recent suicide of Dr. Lorna Breen, a New York City emergency room doctor who recovered from Covid-19, has highlighted the risks health care workers face to their emotional and psychological health, too.

"Even outside of the pandemic, you're talking about a vulnerable population of people," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. "You know, there's a lot of stress."

The coronavirus pandemic has created what's known as "second victims," according to Curtis Reisinger, a clinical psychologist and the director of the Employee Assistance Program at Northwell Health in New York. The term refers to health care providers who experience trauma related to a patient's care.

For instance, Reisinger said he has heard from health care workers who say that Covid-19 has kept them from being able to fully care for their patients' needs.

"The pain they are experiencing is sometimes wanting to get closer and wanting to help, but you can't," he said.

Because coronavirus is so contagious, families are not allowed in hospitals and health care workers can't get too close to infected patients, leaving patients alone.

"You can see the fear in somebody's eyes, (but) you can't give them a hug, you can't reassure them," he said. "They're suffering watching what they can't do."

Suicide of Dr. Breen

The pandemic's effect on mental health is most immediately evident in the death of Breen, who contracted coronavirus while working in the hospital during the pandemic, according to her father, Dr. Philip Breen. She returned to work after a week, which he said in hindsight was not enough time.

"I think she felt an overwhelming sense of wanting to help her colleagues and her friends who were still fighting the good fight, and so she strapped on her harness and took the bit in her mouth and she went back," he said.

When she returned to work, she couldn't last through a 12-hour shift, her father said. Her friends and relatives helped her get to her family in Charlottesville, Virginia, and there she was admitted to the hospital at the University of Virginia for exhaustion, her father said.

After about a week, Lorna Breen left the hospital to stay with her mom, he said. Then, last weekend, she went to stay with her sister, and she died by suicide on Sunday morning.

"As of Sunday, she took her own life because I think she was tired and she was the kind of person, as somebody has very aptly put it, she was like the fireman who runs into the burning building to save another life and doesn't regard anything about herself. So she has paid the price and she's been in the trenches," her father said.

In the wake of Breen's death, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray announced a collaboration between the US Department of Defense, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Greater New York Hospital Association to provide mental health programs for frontline health care workers and first responders.

"Our frontline heroes are fighting a war on two fronts," de Blasio said in a statement. "They have been through so much to protect their fellow New Yorkers, and we will not allow them to shoulder the mental toll of this pandemic alone. To those who are struggling: your city hears you, we see you, and help is on the way."

Among all Americans, the suicide rate has increased 35% from 1999 to 2018, according to a data brief released by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Physicians are an at-risk profession of suicide, with women particularly at risk, according to a 2019 PLoS One systematic review and meta-analysis of studies on suicide among health care workers.

In addition, a CDC analysis, based on data from 17 states that participated in the 2012 and 2015 National Violent Death Reporting System, looked at US suicides by occupational group. The analysis found that, among all occupations, health care practitioners and technical occupations had the sixth-highest suicide rate among women and the eighth-highest rate among men in 2015.

'Constant state of paranoia'

The risks to their own health, high stress life-and-death situations and long hours in a demanding job make health care a particularly toiling field even in normal times.

But Gupta said the novel coronavirus pandemic has amplified those issues to another level because it is new and unprecedented.

"A lot of times, as challenging as the roles can be, for EMTs in particular and the ER doctors, there is still a pattern to things. Like how you get things done, how you work your way through problems," Gupta said. "When you're dealing with things that are completely new, unfamiliar, that can be really challenging."

In addition, health care workers risk spreading the virus to loved ones. Some have chosen to temporarily separate from their families to avoid spreading the illness. Shortages in personal protective equipment, or PPE, have exacerbated those fears, Gupta said.

Last month, at Elmhurst Hospital in New York, health care workers were living in a "constant state of paranoia," one person who identified as a nurse there but did not want to be named told CNN at the time.

"We don't know if we even have the virus," the person said, "and we're so scared to give it to someone else."

In a social media post last month, one nurse at a large Long Island hospital in New York shared her feelings on social media, saying, "I haven't slept because my mind won't shut off."

The nurse, who said she works in a Covid-19 triage area, said the previous night was "so far the worst I have seen."

Patients were streaming in nonstop, she said, coughing and sweating, with fevers and "fear in their eyes." The nurse wrote that she cried in the bathroom during her break, peeling off the PPE that left indentations in her face.

"I cry for my co workers, because we know it will get worse and I already feel like that is impossible and we are already at our breaking point," she said. "I cry for the parents, children, siblings, spouses who cannot be with their loved ones who may be dying but can't have visitors because there is no visiting allowed."

Dr. Shahdabul Faraz, a resident physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, wrote for CNN about how Covid-19 hospital policies have led to isolation.

"These policies serve an important purpose, but it also means that providers lack adequate peer support. We no longer spend as much time with our colleagues. People have stopped eating together. There are no more meetings or collective coffee breaks," he wrote.

"To make matters worse, many of us cannot even find solace in our own homes. Some providers have taken refuge in their basements or garages or have completely moved out in the hopes of safeguarding their family members from the virus."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 48102

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook334491457
Lake3192123
DuPage2736139
Will2254145
Kane130841
McHenry55231
St. Clair43425
Winnebago36510
Rock Island3429
Unassigned3350
Madison31818
Kankakee31324
Kendall2355
Sangamon1598
Randolph1261
Champaign1146
Ogle1101
Macon10311
McLean943
Clinton901
DeKalb821
Boone819
Jefferson819
Peoria782
Whiteside765
Jackson757
Monroe6710
Warren530
LaSalle491
Jasper443
Adams400
Tazewell383
Henry380
Knox360
Grundy300
Macoupin300
Marion280
Christian284
Williamson280
Cass270
Montgomery241
Coles221
Lee220
Stephenson220
Morgan211
Iroquois200
Livingston201
Pulaski170
Vermilion160
Fayette162
Douglas140
Perry130
McDonough120
Woodford121
Jersey121
Bureau110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Mason100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Ford81
Menard70
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Hancock50
Clark50
Bond51
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Greene30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Fulton30
Richland30
White20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
De Witt20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Hardin10
Schuyler10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Saint Benedict Community Festival postponed

Image

Catholic Charities to take part in 'Giving Tuesday Now'

Image

Some small businesses finally receive financial relief

Image

Central office sale and lease to be discussed at Thursday night Vigo County School Board meeting

Image

Red Hill High School

Image

Lawrenceville High School

Image

Shoals High School

Image

'If something doesn't seem right, it's probably not,' Experts warn online dating could lead you to s

Image

Loogootee High School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak