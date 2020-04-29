Clear

Colleges are facing a cash crunch and it could alter campus life

Article Image

CNN correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro looks into the financial impact coronavirus has had on academic institutions such as colleges and universities.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Meridith Edwards and Evan McMorris-Santoro, CNN

The coronavirus crisis is hitting every college in the United States, university leaders say, and will likely continue well beyond the fall semester.

With Friday's traditional May 1 decision day looming, some universities may get a better idea of who wants to attend their classes and pay tuition, but the financial costs of stay-at-home will continue to bite.

"Every college and university in the country is facing a cashflow crisis," said Terry Hartle, of the American Council of Education, which represents 1,700 institutions and related organizations and associations.

Colleges are having to refund an estimated $8 billion in room and board fees to students who were told to switch to online learning. Much of that will be covered by the federal government stimulus packages, Hartle said, but there are also the costs for deep cleaning and increased security on empty campuses.

Research labs that usually rely on students might have to pay others to maintain projects. And vital auxiliary revenue from renting out university facilities for conferences or athletic camps for instance has also stopped.

"That works out to $50 billion a year for colleges and universities and that has just come to a complete stop," Hartle said.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel said his institution could lose between $400 million and $1 billion from its $9.5 billion operation.

Michigan includes a health system, but with the 1,000-bed hospital becoming devoted to treating coronavirus patients, the usual income from non-essential procedures and non-emergency surgeries has dried up.

As the state and the country begin to open up, that income stream could resume, but other costs will increase, Schlissel said.

"One of the sources of our predicted budget gap is going to be the need to invest more money in financial aid to help students whose families have undergone cataclysmic changes in their financial situation," he said. "We want to help these students continue on in school."

And there the uncertainty returns. "We wonder ... whether students are going to think about taking a year off from their studies and waiting for the epidemic to die down," Schlissel said. "There's a lot of uncertainty and risk around enrollment levels and 70% of our revenue to operate the research and education part of our community comes from tuition."

Schlissel said if necessary he would cut hours for staff rather than positions so people keep their relationships with the university and their health benefits.

No school will come out 'completely unscathed'

For students, the days of sitting in a lecture alongside hundreds of other classmates could be over. At least for the near future.

"We'll probably not have large classes with 500 students," Schlissel said. "Those things we could do online. But we can have smaller seminars or teaching labs or smaller groups in larger rooms. We're going to have to readjust for the sake of doing things as safely as we can based on public health advice."

Brown University President Christina Paxson stirred some controversy in an op-ed for the New York Times where she called for on-campus life and classes to resume this fall to avoid "catastrophic" financial losses.

She told CNN's Brooke Baldwin it was a national issue. "Those colleges and universities depend on tuition. If they can't bring students back safely, which is very important, then they are going to be under severe financial stress and I don't know how all of them will recover."

She said Brown was making a plan involving testing, tracing and separating those who could be infected but much would depend on the state of the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University said it would see a projected profit of $72 million on its $6.5 billion budget become a $100 million loss for this financial year, and it expected a loss of up to $375 million for the next financial year ending in June 2021. To mitigate some of the losses, the university will suspend employer contributions to retirement accounts, cut salaries for leaders and expects to have staff furloughs or layoffs.

Earlier, Harvard said it would take similar measures, with salary cuts for the top leadership and pay and hiring freezes elsewhere.

Hartle of the ACE echoed Paxson on the scale of the issue. "There are a large number of institutions that date their existence prior to the civil war. Anything that's been around for that long has shown that it can change," he said. "But the suddenness and depth and ambiguity created by the economic crisis and the public health crisis, mean that for a lot of these schools it's potentially an existential crisis."

He added: "There is no school that will go through what we're dealing with now and come out completely unscathed."

Michigan's Schlissel said he was focused on delivering the best education possible in the circumstances. "I'm completely convinced to that the educational mission is in our bones. We get up every day trying to figure out how to do it better, and we'll do it in whatever context we can."

But it's those unknown circumstance for the coming academic year that are concerning returning and new students.

Students will have 'resiliency as their middle name'

Sam Zellmer of Prior Lake, Minnesota, said his first semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was "everything and more." But when spring break turned into three weeks at home and then an entire semester online, he said he and his friends were "bummed."

"I am considering either taking a gap semester or maybe transitioning to something like an online community college that's closer to me in order to like minimize the cost of going, especially if I'm getting relatively the same amount out of it," he said.

The rising sophomore said it was hard for him because the second year would start to get into the more specialized courses he wants for his engineering degree. But he feels online learning is not the best for him.

"I kind of rely on the discussion to feel comfortable and move on," he said.

High school senior Henry Tieder of St. Paul, Minnesota, said the coronavirus pandemic was also making him think of sticking closer to home, a change from his earlier plans.

But he is also trying to think long-term.

"Am I comfortable going somewhere farther away? That might not be great the first year, but after that would be awesome," he said. "Or do I want to go somewhere less expensive. That's more appealing the first year, but is it going to be a decision I regret later on?"

Jenny Buyens, an 20-year independent educational consultant who has worked with hundreds of college students, said she understands why students are hesitating.

"They're like, 'I was buying a college experience that meant showing up on campus, participating in events and activities. And if I can't do that, then maybe I don't want to buy that experience right now,'" she said.

But she also sees advantages for the young men and women she is working with now. "These students are going to have resiliency as their middle name. And I think they'll get through it and they'll teach us how to do everything better."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 48102

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook334491457
Lake3192123
DuPage2736139
Will2254145
Kane130841
McHenry55231
St. Clair43425
Winnebago36510
Rock Island3429
Unassigned3350
Madison31818
Kankakee31324
Kendall2355
Sangamon1598
Randolph1261
Champaign1146
Ogle1101
Macon10311
McLean943
Clinton901
DeKalb821
Boone819
Jefferson819
Peoria782
Whiteside765
Jackson757
Monroe6710
Warren530
LaSalle491
Jasper443
Adams400
Tazewell383
Henry380
Knox360
Grundy300
Macoupin300
Marion280
Christian284
Williamson280
Cass270
Montgomery241
Coles221
Lee220
Stephenson220
Morgan211
Iroquois200
Livingston201
Pulaski170
Vermilion160
Fayette162
Douglas140
Perry130
McDonough120
Woodford121
Jersey121
Bureau110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Mason100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Ford81
Menard70
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Hancock50
Clark50
Bond51
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Greene30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Fulton30
Richland30
White20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
De Witt20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Hardin10
Schuyler10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'If something doesn't seem right, it's probably not,' Experts warn online dating could lead you to s

Image

Loogootee High School

Image

"Something has to be done..." Vermillion County Jail project paused; but updates are needed

Image

Two hurt when police say speeding motorcycle rear-ended police car after Vigo County pursuit

Image

Occasional showers. Breezy and much cooler. High: 61°

Image

Brandt Nowaskie

Image

Struggles of eating healthy

Image

Dental offices can reopen, some opt to wait a little longer

Image

Hamilton Center’s Infinity House Secures $10,000 food grant for those in need

Image

Friends and family mourn the loss of correctional officer who died from COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak