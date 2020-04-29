Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood icon, dies at 53

Article Image

We meet the "Life of Pi" star in Mumbai to talk movies, the future and why he cheated to get into drama school.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, known internationally for his roles in "Life Of Pi" and "Slumdog Millionaire," died Wednesday, his representatives confirmed. He was 53.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away," read a statement from Khan's PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."

Khan, one of India's best-known and most beloved actors, revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor -- an abnormal growth that begin in the body's specialized neuroendocrine cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

He had made a name for himself in Bollywood, with roles in several award-nominated and winning films like "Life In A...Metro" and "The Lunchbox."

He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in "Slumdog Millionaire," which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards. He took on a bigger starring role in "Life of Pi," which also won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

He also played supporting roles in major US films like "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Jurassic World" and "Inferno."

Other actors, directors and Bollywood figures posted tributes and messages of condolences on Wednesday commemorating his life and career.

"You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again," tweeted the award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan, another Bollywood icon, said in a tweet that Khan's death created "a huge vacuum."

"An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon," Bachchan tweeted.

Several international film stars also tweeted their condolences, including Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 48102

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook334491457
Lake3192123
DuPage2736139
Will2254145
Kane130841
McHenry55231
St. Clair43425
Winnebago36510
Rock Island3429
Unassigned3350
Madison31818
Kankakee31324
Kendall2355
Sangamon1598
Randolph1261
Champaign1146
Ogle1101
Macon10311
McLean943
Clinton901
DeKalb821
Boone819
Jefferson819
Peoria782
Whiteside765
Jackson757
Monroe6710
Warren530
LaSalle491
Jasper443
Adams400
Tazewell383
Henry380
Knox360
Grundy300
Macoupin300
Marion280
Christian284
Williamson280
Cass270
Montgomery241
Coles221
Lee220
Stephenson220
Morgan211
Iroquois200
Livingston201
Pulaski170
Vermilion160
Fayette162
Douglas140
Perry130
McDonough120
Woodford121
Jersey121
Bureau110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Mason100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Ford81
Menard70
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Hancock50
Clark50
Bond51
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Greene30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Fulton30
Richland30
White20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
De Witt20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Hardin10
Schuyler10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rain and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brandt Nowaskie

Image

Struggles of eating healthy

Image

Dental offices can reopen, some opt to wait a little longer

Image

Hamilton Center’s Infinity House Secures $10,000 food grant for those in need

Image

Friends and family mourn the loss of correctional officer who died from COVID-19

Image

Illinois Representative addresses his lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana State University leaders working on 'return to campus' plan

Image

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching in Indiana - here's how you can do what you n

Image

COVID-19 testing sites on the way to Terre Haute and Vincennes National Guard armories

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak