Clear

Stuck at home, families find a new way to bond: creating TikTok videos

Article Image

Dr. Rose Marie Leslie and registered nurse Miki Rai have racked up thousands of views on the social media platform TikTok informing young users about the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Families all over the world have been stuck inside together for weeks. Have they completely torn each other apart by now? Are the bonds of familial love ripping at the seams and giving way to household anarchy?

On TikTok, the global video sharing platform, the answer is (thankfully) no.

In fact, the app's feed is filled with moms and dads, sisters and brothers, aunties and cousins and even family dogs all joining together to make silly, creative, often downright wholesome quarantine content.

The result is proof that families who stay together can create together, even when it seems like everything else in life is far more difficult than it should be.

A family dance party

Until recently, TikTok was mainly thought of as a young person's game. The app shot to global popularity thanks to millions of teens and young people who flocked to its endless, addictive feed of short user-made videos. With a few taps, users can participate in dance challenges or other creative trends that spread across the app and have made regular teenagers into household names.

On top of it all, music from ultra-cool artists like Doja Cat, Bazzi, Mighty Bay and Dua Lipa sets the background for routines and memes that are often inscrutable to anyone who remembers life before iPhones.

But, like all forms of youthful social media, crabbed age always creeps in. Guileless moms, dads and grandparents have become TikTok stars — often unwittingly. And even if a video doesn't go viral, it's still a fun way to spend an evening.

Ken Schwartz is in isolation with his wife and her 17-year-old twin sons in Arlington, Virginia. Like many families, they've planned movie nights, binge-watched "The Crown" and cleaned out the garden shed — twice. Schwartz's stepson Ian even wrote a movie short for the family called "Quarantine!"

"We were so bad at acting, we tried to do a dance video instead," Schwartz says.

Cue the TikTok attempt — and a multi-generational dance routine to Doja Cat's "Say So."

Schwartz and his wife are still working while in isolation, so things can get busy. "We definitely have our time apart," he says. "But yes, we are also finding ways to be creative and be together."

It's the place to be right now

People cope with social isolation in different ways. Some create. Some binge watch. Some seek out any platform where they can connect with their crew. And some, well, just want to zone out.

TikTok has a little bit of it all.

Users spend about as much time on the app per day as it takes to watch an episode of your favorite drama -- 45 minutes in 2019, according to Fast Company. And with a new thing to discover every few seconds, it can hold the same feel-good, addicting quality as the uber-popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing.

The interface is more seamless than YouTube, where ads and funky algorithms make it hard to get in a multi-video groove. And the videos tend to have a more homegrown, authentic feel to them; closer to the now-defunct video app Vine than the aesthetics-heavy world of Instagram.

It's no wonder that TikTok has been home to some major cultural moments recently. Millions of people have watched TikToks created by healthcare professionals disseminating critical Covid information, debunking myths and revealing the realities -- and the humanity -- of their daily battles. When Gloria Gaynor is on your TikTok feed showing you how to properly wash your hands while singing "I Will Survive," you know you're living in a very unusual times.

It offers other ways to create

While the app is mostly famous for its musical aspects, it's also a trove of tutorials, workout videos, comedy sketches, thirst traps, inside jokes, journal-style storytelling and all manner of scroll-thru entertainment.

Sophia Kianni, 18, and her sister Sabrina, 16, are quarantining with their family in McClean, Virginia. Sabrina is very popular on TikTok, with about 54,000 followers and several videos with seven-figure views. The sisters have spent time during isolation thinking up new ideas for her account (Sophia isn't even on TikTok) that usually focus on clever memes and teenage slice-of-life content.

"This quarantine has given us a chance to do these fun things together again," Sophia says. "Which I especially appreciate because I will be going to college next year and she's my best friend so I'll miss her a lot."

The sisters have also been using TikTok to try out recipes and get exercise inspiration — two common interests for people who are trying to stay active and reasonably nourished during isolation.

"We made a three-ingredient creme brûlée with our mom using a TikTok, and we also made three-ingredient chicken teriyaki," she says.

They've also tried out frozen grapes with lime juice, strawberry banana ice cream bites and a Persian dish called Faloudeh, which Sophia says reminds her of her childhood.

It's a way to bond

Understandably, not all families are in a position where they have the resources — or mental energy — to collaborate on dance videos or try something new from a TikTok feed. But the general benefits of such pastimes go beyond, well, passing the time.

"When we are faced with really dark times, we turn to culture to cope or find meaning or to laugh and connect," says Dr. Jenny Radesky, a developmental behavioral pediatrician and American Academy of Pediatrics member who specializes in media use.

In that way, the surprises or moments of happiness found on TikTok aren't merely an escape or a distraction. They're something people are seeking to make sense of what's going on around them and feel less alone.

When Radesky hears about families dancing or collaborating together on the app, she sees the social power of choreography and synchronization at work, of generational divides being bridged by a common creative goal.

"This technology is supporting a family's ability to work together, and that's fun, but it also acts as a catalyst for just spending time together," she says.

It bridges the generational divide

It wasn't even Robert Jimison's idea to post a TikTok of his whole quarantined family doing the #HitEveryBeat challenge to a remix of "Can't Touch This." The person who thought of it was his mom, who saw a video of Jennifer Lopez doing the challenge and insisted they give it a try.

Jimison, 27, is a reporter for The New York Times but traveled to Atlanta to ride out the coronavirus quarantine with his family. He says these dance breaks are part of the new normal in his household.

"We used to have spontaneous game nights and family dinners. But we've been eating together almost every night and binging shows together."

And, of course, making TikToks.

"My mom saw all her favorite celebrities doing family TikToks and hopped on the band wagon," he says.

It stands to reason, when this social isolation period is over, there will be many, many more family elders who know about TikTok than there were when this all started. And that, Radesky says, is another bonus.

"It's an enormous opportunity for families to develop digital literacy," she says. "Parents can have conversations about what their children love. They can say 'Show me TikToks that are funny,' 'Show me Youtube videos,' and then listen and question and have conversations with an open mind."

That last part is critical because, let's face it: Many older adults aren't ever going to understand the appeal of TikTok. But when they participate (or at least appreciate) with an open mind, it makes the experience all the more enjoyable.

It's about surviving

TikTok is not blind to the ways people are using the platform right now. The app's tastemakers regularly promote and curate popular themes, and the reality of life during coronavirus is reflected in their current efforts.

The company offers several coronavirus resources for users and their families to engage in positive ways. A nightly programming series called #HappyAtHome features celebrities and top creators sharing advice, motivation and ideas. Educational livestreams and donation opportunities appear throughout the app. In an e-mail to CNN, a spokesperson for TikTok also highlighted some wholesome at-home content that has caught the company's attention, like a mother-daughter skincare routine video and one family's movie-night inspiration.

"The TikTok community is uplifting one another, caring for one another, and lending a hand to one another," TikTok's president Alex Zhou wrote in a release outlining the company's coronavirus efforts. "This may be a serious time, but on TikTok it can still be joyful -- and deeply inspiring."

In this strange time in history, when so many people are in pain, at risk, isolated or living in deep uncertainty, it's generally understood that whatever coping method works, go with it. If it's just surviving day-to-day, fine. If it's barely holding it together, fine.

If it's making silly videos on a music app, fine. When the basic rhythms of life are so deeply, painfully altered, even the smallest creation can feel like a necessary work of art.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15961

Reported Deaths: 844
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4926267
Lake158670
Cass10251
Hamilton72052
Hendricks64329
St. Joseph58615
Johnson53851
Allen48633
Madison39645
Clark27713
Elkhart2475
Bartholomew23210
Porter2155
Decatur19427
LaPorte1925
Shelby1848
Boone18320
Hancock1839
Floyd16412
Howard1525
Delaware14713
Morgan1324
Harrison1215
Monroe1207
Vanderburgh1192
Jackson1180
Grant1177
Franklin947
Miami930
Lawrence9311
Ripley905
Tippecanoe902
Dearborn856
Warrick8313
Jennings721
Vigo625
Orange608
Putnam584
Noble567
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess459
Washington400
Scott382
Montgomery350
White340
Henry341
Wayne333
Clinton321
Rush301
Marshall291
Kosciusko291
Jasper291
Jefferson260
Fayette254
LaGrange232
Fulton230
Owen221
Wabash221
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Tipton181
Carroll181
Dubois180
Pulaski180
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Brown151
Starke151
Randolph142
Switzerland140
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain92
Posey90
Huntington92
Perry80
Blackford71
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 45883

Reported Deaths: 1983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook319531347
Lake3080118
DuPage2628133
Will2173136
Kane118539
McHenry53828
St. Clair40324
Winnebago3438
Unassigned3380
Rock Island3238
Kankakee30923
Madison30617
Kendall2185
Sangamon1138
Randolph1091
Champaign1076
Ogle1051
Macon10311
McLean923
Clinton851
Jefferson838
Boone799
DeKalb761
Jackson687
Peoria682
Whiteside675
Monroe6410
Warren500
LaSalle461
Jasper423
Tazewell373
Knox360
Henry360
Adams330
Macoupin300
Grundy300
Christian284
Marion260
Cass250
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee200
Iroquois180
Morgan181
Pulaski170
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Vermilion140
Douglas140
Jersey121
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Perry90
Carroll92
Union80
Franklin80
Washington80
Ford81
Mason70
Mercer70
McDonough70
Piatt70
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock50
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers, warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Empty roads bringing out the worst in drivers, speeding spikes across the state

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 73°

Image

‘We’re a very close-knit group…’ Happiness Bag uses virtual programming to stay connected

Image

Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

Image

Jasper County sets up way for folks to donate to health care workers

Image

Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

Image

Union Health expands services to provide safe COVID-19 testing

Image

Getting back to normal: Addressing separation anxiety with your child

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

State launches new website with mental health resources for Indiana residents

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak