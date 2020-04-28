Clear

'There is nothing worse than hunger,' says South Africa hero Siya Kolisi of helping townships during lockdown

Article Image

Rugby World Cup winning captain, Siya Kolisi, returns home to the Township where he grew up to help fight Covid-19. Through the Kolisi Foundation, he and his wife Rachel have been providing food and information to South Africa's poorest communities.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

South Africa's World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi remembers the sound of hunger gnawing in his belly when he was young. So, the man from the townships can certainly empathize with the pain lockdown is inflicting on the less fortunate in his country.

Kolisi, who last November became the first black captain to lead South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory, is sounding the alarm over a potential crisis emerging in South Africa's townships as the country enters its fourth week of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For me, it's personal," said Kolisi, speaking to CNN from Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

"There's nothing worse than hunger. There's nothing worse than listening to your stomach before you go to bed and you just hear grumbling. You have nothing to eat, you've got no other choice."

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there have been 4,793 cases of Covid-19 recorded in South Africa and 90 deaths. The country is set to begin easing strict lockdown restrictions next month, according to Reuters.

Growing up in the township of Zwide, just outside Port Elizabeth, bed for Kolisi was a pile of cushions on the living-room floor and finding enough to eat was a daily struggle. It was a life which was, he said, incompatible with social distancing.

"If I went a couple of days without eating I would go to my neighbor and go ask for something," he said. "Sometimes we live in a house with 10 or 15 people in one room. It's really hard to have social distancing."

Having watched the impact lockdown has had on South Africa's poorest, Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have mobilized help.

They have brought forward the launch of their charity -- The Kolisi Foundation -- to this month, supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers and delivering food parcels to the Zwide township, going door to door raising spirits and awareness.

"With the food packages that we drop off, we are adding messages in the local dialect of Xhosa, because this is predominately for the Xhosa areas," Kolisi said.

"We put in instructions there for the masks - all in Xhosa - on how to put it on ... But the most important is this: if you want people to stay home, tell them why. You can't just tell someone to stay home and not give them anything."

The couple hopes to extend this scheme to other townships. Kolisi wants to give back, and wants to encourage others to as well.

"I'm not disadvantaged anymore and I don't see myself like that," he said. "But I know what it feels like. What I'm trying to say is you don't have to come from there to be able to give back. There's no better feeling than helping somebody else."

Shut indoors, Kolisi has had time to revisit his extraordinary Rugby World Cup victory and, for the first time, has watched the final against England -- 80 minutes which whizzed by when he was on the pitch, the weight of a nation on his shoulders.

To lift a nation's spirits, the final was recently re-run on TV, and in the Kolisi home there was no dispute over the remote that night -- Kolisi's wife made everyone watch the match.

"We watched it all over again and got all the goose bumps all over again," she said. "When Siya was playing like you don't see the people and everything that's going on."

Kolisi himself remembered being "in the zone," and the rousing speech of his coach Rassie Erasmus before the game.

"I remember everything," he said. "That was just exactly what we needed. You know, exactly what I needed. He spoke about all the struggles and things that you've experienced in your life and how you can use that on the day, so you can change the future of the other people coming behind you."

How will Kolisi feel when sport returns, when stadiums can safely fill with thousands of fans again? "That's gonna be amazing," he said. "I think sport does a lot of things to people. You know, it makes people happy sometimes. It speaks to everyone."

Yet, even that yearning to return to the field doesn't distract from the urgency of the crisis at hand.

"The most important thing is make sure everybody's safe and protected," he said. "Then we can get through this together. It doesn't matter who you are right now. We all want to fight this thing together and we need to stand united together as humanity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15961

Reported Deaths: 844
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4926267
Lake158670
Cass10251
Hamilton72052
Hendricks64329
St. Joseph58615
Johnson53851
Allen48633
Madison39645
Clark27713
Elkhart2475
Bartholomew23210
Porter2155
Decatur19427
LaPorte1925
Shelby1848
Boone18320
Hancock1839
Floyd16412
Howard1525
Delaware14713
Morgan1324
Harrison1215
Monroe1207
Vanderburgh1192
Jackson1180
Grant1177
Franklin947
Miami930
Lawrence9311
Ripley905
Tippecanoe902
Dearborn856
Warrick8313
Jennings721
Vigo625
Orange608
Putnam584
Noble567
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess459
Washington400
Scott382
Montgomery350
White340
Henry341
Wayne333
Clinton321
Rush301
Marshall291
Kosciusko291
Jasper291
Jefferson260
Fayette254
LaGrange232
Fulton230
Owen221
Wabash221
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Tipton181
Carroll181
Dubois180
Pulaski180
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Brown151
Starke151
Randolph142
Switzerland140
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain92
Posey90
Huntington92
Perry80
Blackford71
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 45883

Reported Deaths: 1983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook319531347
Lake3080118
DuPage2628133
Will2173136
Kane118539
McHenry53828
St. Clair40324
Winnebago3438
Unassigned3380
Rock Island3238
Kankakee30923
Madison30617
Kendall2185
Sangamon1138
Randolph1091
Champaign1076
Ogle1051
Macon10311
McLean923
Clinton851
Jefferson838
Boone799
DeKalb761
Jackson687
Peoria682
Whiteside675
Monroe6410
Warren500
LaSalle461
Jasper423
Tazewell373
Knox360
Henry360
Adams330
Macoupin300
Grundy300
Christian284
Marion260
Cass250
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee200
Iroquois180
Morgan181
Pulaski170
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Vermilion140
Douglas140
Jersey121
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Perry90
Carroll92
Union80
Franklin80
Washington80
Ford81
Mason70
Mercer70
McDonough70
Piatt70
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock50
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Scattered showers, warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Empty roads bringing out the worst in drivers, speeding spikes across the state

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 73°

Image

‘We’re a very close-knit group…’ Happiness Bag uses virtual programming to stay connected

Image

Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

Image

Jasper County sets up way for folks to donate to health care workers

Image

Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

Image

Union Health expands services to provide safe COVID-19 testing

Image

Getting back to normal: Addressing separation anxiety with your child

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

State launches new website with mental health resources for Indiana residents

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak