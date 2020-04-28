Clear

5 things to know for April 28: Coronavirus, stay-home orders, testing, economy, oil

Article Image

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate (level 4 out of 5) risk of severe weather stretching from the Texas Gulf coast to the Great Lakes. CNN Weather has been monitoring the risk and Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

New York has become the first state to outright cancel its presidential primary due to the pandemic. The state's board of elections says, with the candidates basically already set, it would be nothing more than a risky "beauty contest."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

While some countries are beginning the slow return to some kind of normalcy following the worst of the pandemic, the World Health Organization says the threat is "far from over." The WHO's director-general says there are still concerns about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia. In some of these places, low testing capacity means the number of reported cases could be significantly underestimated. A new Yale study reached a similar conclusion about the US. Researchers found deaths across America spiked as Covid-19 began its spread in March and April. Many of these deaths were not attributed to the disease, raising concerns that actual Covid-related deaths have been underreported. The virus has now infected more than 3 million people worldwide and killed at least 211,000. Follow here for the latest updates. 

2. Stay-at-home orders

The struggle to reopen US states after weeks of social distancing measures is being bumped up to the federal level. Attorney General William Barr warned in a memo that while stay-at-home orders are "necessary," the Justice Department could step in to fight policies it feels go too far. A group of conservative lawmakers has announced the formation of the Save Our Country Task Force, which will push states to reopen for business quickly. The task force fits neatly into plans from the White House to focus more on the negative impact coronavirus measures have had on the economy. In Pennsylvania, a statehouse candidate and a group of local businesses have asked the US Supreme Court to lift Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders. However, there's a cautionary tale in all this: President Trump's strong rebuke of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who began reopening the state last week, is still reverberating ominously in state capitals across the country.

3. Testing 

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing, but they appear to fall short of the level recommended by the nation's top disease experts. The goal of the initiative is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2% of its residents, with a focus on vulnerable populations and emergency workers. However, experts have said the US should be testing millions of people a day in order for the country to start getting back on its feet. The plan also puts the bulk of testing responsibility on states rather than the federal government, even though states have said they need help getting enough tests. Meanwhile, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, manned by inspectors general, has staffed back up after President Trump ousted its chair this month. The group has launched a website to help the public track its investigations into coronavirus response efforts.

4. Economy 

Businesses applying for the next round of Paycheck Protection Program funding have said they're experiencing error messages and slow processing. The program faced similar problems when it was rolled out this month. Congress is also dealing with repeated questions about how lenders are choosing which clients get money first and whether some publicly traded companies should be eligible for help. This latest round of funding adds up to $310 billion dollars, which is expected to be used up in a matter of days. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the next legislative package Congress passes will have more money for state and local government relief, which is a shift in messaging from the powerful Republican.

5. Oil

US oil prices are still plunging as companies try to deal with excess supply and not nearly enough demand. Prices fell below $11 a barrel yesterday, dipping perilously close to the crisis point of $10 a barrel. You'll recall oil prices last week briefly plummeted below $0, so "crisis" is now a relative term for a market in deep peril. The latest crash came as the United States Oil Fund -- a popular fund geared to track the price of oil -- said it will dump its June oil contracts in favor of longer term agreements. And another oil company, Diamond Offshore, filed for bankruptcy.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The largest hole to ever open in the Arctic ozone is now closed 

For once, human's weren't to blame -- it was just a polar vortex.

Some lizards evolved to survive hurricanes through bigger toe pads

Congratulations, you will now spend a portion of your day wondering about lizard toe pads.

Local officials will seek to remove a California planning commissioner who threw a cat and openly drank on a Zoom call

First, it was don't drink bleach; now, it's don't drink and throw pets on Zoom calls? People need to behave.

Microsoft Word says it's wrong to use 2 spaces after a period

Somewhere, an old-guard CNN copy editor is seething.

Tribeca and YouTube are working on an online festival

Finally, a chance to wear your fancy evening gown while sitting at home on the couch.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$4.6 million

That's how much the Los Angeles Lakers got as part of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. The organization, which is listed as the second-most valuable NBA team, says it has repaid the money after finding out the program's funds, intended to help small businesses, have been depleted.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now."

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, who says if the pandemic is not over by next summer, the Tokyo summer Games will be canceled, according to an interview published in Nikkan Sports.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Eine Kleine piggy painting 

Because, why NOT watch an artist paint a royal portrait of a guinea pig named Cesario? (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15961

Reported Deaths: 844
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4926267
Lake158670
Cass10251
Hamilton72052
Hendricks64329
St. Joseph58615
Johnson53851
Allen48633
Madison39645
Clark27713
Elkhart2475
Bartholomew23210
Porter2155
Decatur19427
LaPorte1925
Shelby1848
Boone18320
Hancock1839
Floyd16412
Howard1525
Delaware14713
Morgan1324
Harrison1215
Monroe1207
Vanderburgh1192
Jackson1180
Grant1177
Franklin947
Miami930
Lawrence9311
Ripley905
Tippecanoe902
Dearborn856
Warrick8313
Jennings721
Vigo625
Orange608
Putnam584
Noble567
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess459
Washington400
Scott382
Montgomery350
White340
Henry341
Wayne333
Clinton321
Rush301
Marshall291
Kosciusko291
Jasper291
Jefferson260
Fayette254
LaGrange232
Fulton230
Owen221
Wabash221
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Tipton181
Carroll181
Dubois180
Pulaski180
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Brown151
Starke151
Randolph142
Switzerland140
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain92
Posey90
Huntington92
Perry80
Blackford71
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 45883

Reported Deaths: 1983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook319531347
Lake3080118
DuPage2628133
Will2173136
Kane118539
McHenry53828
St. Clair40324
Winnebago3438
Unassigned3380
Rock Island3238
Kankakee30923
Madison30617
Kendall2185
Sangamon1138
Randolph1091
Champaign1076
Ogle1051
Macon10311
McLean923
Clinton851
Jefferson838
Boone799
DeKalb761
Jackson687
Peoria682
Whiteside675
Monroe6410
Warren500
LaSalle461
Jasper423
Tazewell373
Knox360
Henry360
Adams330
Macoupin300
Grundy300
Christian284
Marion260
Cass250
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee200
Iroquois180
Morgan181
Pulaski170
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Vermilion140
Douglas140
Jersey121
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Perry90
Carroll92
Union80
Franklin80
Washington80
Ford81
Mason70
Mercer70
McDonough70
Piatt70
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock50
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered showers, warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 73°

Image

‘We’re a very close-knit group…’ Happiness Bag uses virtual programming to stay connected

Image

Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

Image

Jasper County sets up way for folks to donate to health care workers

Image

Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

Image

Union Health expands services to provide safe COVID-19 testing

Image

Getting back to normal: Addressing separation anxiety with your child

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

State launches new website with mental health resources for Indiana residents

Image

Indiana officials warn scammers are trying to perform medical identity theft - here's how

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak