Clear

Exclusive: She's been falsely accused of starting the coronavirus. Her life has been turned upside down

Article Image

Conspiracy theorists claim military worker Maatje Benassi brought coronavirus to China. She didn't. Benassi speaks exclusively to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan about how being the target of these theories has ruined her life.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: Story by Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business Video by Richa Naik and John General, CNN Business Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN

Maatje Benassi, a US Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China.

The false claims are spreading across YouTube every day, so far racking up hundreds of thousands of apparent views, and have been embraced by Chinese Communist Party media. Despite never having tested positive for the coronavirus or experienced symptoms, Benassi and her husband are now subjects of discussion on Chinese social media about the outbreak, including among accounts that are known drivers of large-scale coordinated activities by their followers.

The claims have turned their lives upside down. The couple say their home address has been posted online and that, before they shut down their accounts, their social media inboxes were overrun with messages from believers of the conspiracy.

"It's like waking up from a bad dream going into a nightmare day after day," Maatje Benassi told CNN Business in an exclusive interview, the first time she has spoken publicly since being smeared online.

As the coronavirus has spread around the world, so has misinformation about the disease. Technology giants have touted the steps they are taking to combat coronavirus misinformation, but these efforts have failed to help the Benassis. The family's suffering highlights the potential for blatant falsehoods to be rewarded and amplified by social media platforms. It also serves as a powerful reminder that misinformation online, however wild or obviously untrue it may seem, can have real and lasting consequences offline.

Maajte and her husband Matt are still active in their government jobs. Maajte is a civilian employee at the US Army's Fort Belvoir in Virginia where she works as a security officer. Matt, a retired Air Force officer, is a civilian employee with the Air Force at the Pentagon.

Despite working for the US government, the couple are experiencing the same feelings of helplessness familiar to others who have been the target of harassment and misinformation. "I want everybody to stop harassing me, because this is cyberbullying to me and it's gone way out of hand," Maajte said while fighting back tears.

Matt has tried to get the videos taken down from YouTube and to prevent their spread online. The couple said they contacted an attorney, who told them there was little that could be done, and local police, who told them much the same.

Origins of a coronavirus conspiracy theory

Conspiracy theories are not dissimilar to viruses, in that they evolve and mutate to spread and survive. Before Maatje Benassi became the main protagonist in this conspiracy, variations had circulated online for months.

In the early weeks of the coronavirus, conspiracy theorists began claiming, without evidence, that it was a US biological weapon. Later one member of the Chinese government publicly promoted the notion that the US military brought the virus to China. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it was "completely ridiculous and it's irresponsible" for someone speaking on behalf of the Chinese government to promote such a claim.

It wasn't until March, months after the first reported coronavirus cases in China, that conspiracy theorists turned their focus to Maatje Benassi. The baseless theory began with her participation in October in the Military World Games, essentially the military Olympics, which was hosted by Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began last year.

Maatje Benassi competed in the cycling competition there, suffering an accident on the final lap that left her with a fractured rib and a concussion. Despite the crash, Benassi still finished the race, but it turned out to be the start of something worse. While hundreds of athletes from the US military took part in the games, Maatje Benassi was plucked out of the group and given a starring role in the conspiracy theory.

Perhaps the most prominent cheerleader of the idea that Benassi had a role in the imaginary plot to infect the world is George Webb, a prolific 59-year-old American misinformation peddler. Webb has for years regularly streamed hours of diatribe live on YouTube, where he has amassed more than 27 million views and almost 100,000 followers.

In 2017, CNN revealed how Webb was part of a trio of conspiracy theorists that pushed a false rumor about a cargo ship with a "dirty bomb" that was set to arrive at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. The bomb never materialized, but the claims did lead to parts of the port -- one of the biggest in America -- being shut down for a time as a safety precaution.

Until recently, Webb said, his YouTube videos included advertisements -- meaning the platform, which is owned by Google, was making money from Webb's misinformation, as was Webb himself.

Webb even claimed that the Italian DJ Benny Benassi, whose 2002 song "Satisfaction" became a worldwide sensation, had the coronavirus and that he, along with Maatje and Matt Benassi, were part of a Benassi plot connected to the virus. (Benny told CNN Business he has never met Maatje and Matt, and they said that as far as they know, they are not related. Benny pointed out that Benassi is a very common last name in Italy.)

Benny Benassi told CNN Business he has not been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Like artists around the world, he canceled his concerts because of social distancing and travel restrictions. (Webb previously claimed the DJ is Dutch, he is not.)

In a phone interview with CNN Business on Thursday, which he livestreamed to his followers on YouTube, Webb offered no substantive evidence to support his claims about the Benassis and said he considered himself an "investigative reporter," not a conspiracy theorist.

He also said that YouTube recently stopped running ads on his videos after he began talking about the coronavirus. Webb said he had normally made a few hundred dollars a month directly from YouTube.

YouTube confirmed to CNN that it was not currently running ads on Webb's channel, but it declined to say whether ads appeared there in the past or provide details on how much money his channel may have made. A company spokesperson said YouTube was committed to promoting accurate information about the coronavirus. The company removed some threatening comments about the Benassis that had been posted under Webb's videos when asked about them by CNN Business. YouTube also said it had removed some videos posted by Webb in the past.

False theories online spark real world concerns

While the allegations about the Benassis may be wildly untrue, the threats they face and the fear they feel are very real.

Matt Benassi said he fears this could "turn into another Pizzagate," referencing another baseless conspiracy theory that claimed a pedophilia ring that somehow involved Hillary Clinton, among others, was operating out of a Washington DC pizzeria. The fringe theory didn't receive much mainstream attention until a man showed up at the pizzeria in late 2016 and fired an assault weapon, saying he was there to investigate "Pizzagate."

"It's really hard to hold him [Webb] accountable," Matt Benassi said. "Law enforcement will tell you that there's nothing that we can do about it because we have free speech in this country. Then they say, 'Go talk to a civil attorney,' so we did. We talked to an attorney. You quickly realize that for folks like us, it's just too expensive to litigate something like this. We get no recourse from law enforcement. We get no recourse from the courts."

Matt Benassi said he has complained to YouTube but even when the company does take videos down it can take days for it to do so. By that time, a video can go viral, and the damage is done. Worse still: videos Webb has posted to YouTube that are removed are often re-uploaded to the platform.

In China, the YouTube videos attacking the Benassis are uploaded to popular platforms there such as WeChat, Weibo, and Xigua Video and are translated into Chinese, according to an analysis by Keenan Chen, a researcher at First Draft, a non-profit that researches disinformation.

The Benassis' experience is unfortunately not unique, said Danielle Citron, a professor of law at Boston University School of Law and a MacArthur Fellow who studies online harassment. Faced with "cyber mobs," as Citron describes them, law enforcement often can't or won't investigate.

As for the likes of YouTube, Citron said the law has to change: "Right now, they're totally immune from legal liability under federal law. And so they can just walk away."

Whatever happens next, "the damage is done," according to Maatje Benassi. "I know it [will] never be the same. Every time you're going to Google my name, it will pop up as patient zero."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15012

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4796259
Lake153369
Hamilton70451
Hendricks64429
Cass5861
St. Joseph57614
Johnson53351
Allen43927
Madison39445
Elkhart2454
Clark22713
Porter2125
Bartholomew20610
Decatur19427
LaPorte1885
Boone18220
Shelby1806
Hancock1787
Floyd16412
Delaware14611
Morgan1314
Monroe1207
Harrison1185
Vanderburgh1171
Howard1175
Grant1146
Jackson1140
Franklin947
Lawrence9211
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Warrick8212
Tippecanoe752
Jennings721
Miami650
Vigo625
Orange606
Putnam584
Noble547
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess439
Washington400
Scott372
Henry331
Montgomery330
Wayne313
Clinton311
Kosciusko291
Rush291
Jasper281
Marshall271
White260
Fayette254
LaGrange221
Owen221
Jefferson220
Steuben211
Knox200
Wabash191
Clay191
Dubois170
Tipton171
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Starke151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Fulton130
Carroll131
Sullivan130
Pulaski130
Parke120
Warren111
Jay110
Posey90
Fountain92
Adams81
Vermillion70
Huntington72
Blackford71
Martin70
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Perry60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 43903

Reported Deaths: 1933
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook305741313
Lake2990118
DuPage2443131
Will2126133
Kane110939
McHenry51328
St. Clair39124
Winnebago3188
Unassigned3070
Madison30516
Kankakee30423
Rock Island3046
Kendall2085
Champaign1055
Sangamon1046
Randolph1041
Macon10211
McLean883
Ogle871
Clinton841
Jefferson835
Boone768
DeKalb711
Jackson677
Peoria652
Monroe6410
Whiteside625
Warren490
LaSalle441
Jasper422
Knox360
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Grundy300
Macoupin280
Christian284
Cass270
Marion260
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee190
Iroquois180
Morgan161
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Pulaski150
Douglas130
Jersey121
Woodford111
Vermilion110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Perry80
Mercer70
Piatt70
Mason60
McDonough60
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 34°
Sun and showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunshine, but a few isolated showers through the day. High: 66°

Image

Family celebrates woman's 93rd birthday with parade

Image

River Rat Rodders town cruise

Image

Seniors recognized with signs

Image

Music venue project stalled due to coronavirus

Image

Indiana Chamber of Commerce makes recommendations

Image

WTHI-TV General Manager among thousands invited for state testing

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Teenager pens letter to cafe owner before temporary closure

Image

Jonas Griffith to the 49ers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak