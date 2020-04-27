Clear
Coronavirus cases in the United States are nearing 1 million

Parts of Colorado are beginning to lift coronavirus restrictions. CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with a local barber shop owner who plans to reopen, despite the fact that the state told him not to.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 6:00 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A new week in the coronavirus pandemic is beginning with a United States case count approaching 1 million and several cities and states preparing to loosen stay-at-home restrictions.

There have been 54,883 coronavirus deaths reported nationally and more than 965,000 cases of the virus in the US.

As the numbers continue to climb, several state and city officials are expected to announce plans to reopen their economies this week. A University of Washington model frequently cited by the White House coronavirus task force suggests that no state should open their economies before Friday -- and many should wait much longer.

In New York, one of the hardest hit states, rates of hospitalization, intubation and deaths are down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

He said the state is planning for a phased reopening, starting with construction and manufacturing activities at "those businesses that have a low risk."

The earliest the state will begin its first phase of reopening is May 15 but only in regions that have seen a 14-day decline in hospitalizations.

How much longer to stay at home

Officials at all levels of government are weighing how to proceed and when to reopen their communities.

While states from Hawaii to Texas and Michigan to Alaska are loosening restrictions on certain businesses and outdoor recreation, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that his state is still weeks away from reopening.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will explain emergency orders Monday on the reopening of parks, waterways and golf courses, his press office said Sunday. But at the state level, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is not putting a date on the state reopening, even though the Florida's stay at home orders are set to expire Thursday.

"We are going to do everything in a smart way," DeSantis said in a news conference Sunday. "I am less concerned about the date and more concerned about getting it right."

Reports of overexposure to disinfectants

Several states also are grappling with an increase in calls to their poison control centers, following President Donald Trump's suggestion of injecting disinfectants as a treatment for the coronavirus during a White House briefing on Thursday. He later said he was being "sarcastic."

Maryland has received hundreds of calls from people asking if they can effectively combat coronavirus by injecting or ingesting disinfectants, Gov. Larry Hogan told Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

In Michigan, there were 65 reported overexposure cases between April 1 and April 25, a 400% increase from the same time last year. In addition to cleaning supply overexposure, Tennessee's poison control center has seen a jump in the number of people hospitalized from exposure to hydrogen peroxide, a common ingredient in disinfectants, according to the Tennessean newspaper.

In Illinois calls to poison control included someone who used a detergent based solution for a sinus rinse and another who gargled a mixture of mouthwash and bleach to kill germs, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during a Saturday afternoon news conference.

"All I know is this, when the person with the most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think about disinfectants whether it was serious or not, people listen," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told ABC's "This Week." "I want to say unequivocally, no one should be using disinfectants to digest it to fight Covid-19, please don't do it."

Hope in antibodies and treatments

Researchers across the country are working to find effective methods to fight the virus.

Preliminary results of a clinical trial for heartburn medicine in coronavirus treatment could come out in the next few weeks, said Dr. Kevin Tracey, president of Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health.

"We don't know if it has any benefit. We really don't. I swear we don't," he said. "People are hoping for anything. But we need to do this clinical trial."

And while final results are not expected until mid-to-late May, preliminary results for a clinical trial of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir could come out in a week or two, a principal investigator in the trial Dr. Andre Kalil said Sunday.

Physicians at a hospital in Orlando, Florida, said Sunday that at least two patients are seeing "drastic improvements" after convalescent plasma transplants, which uses the antibodies from recovered patients to treat those who are currently sick.

Testing of antibodies will also help Boston to evaluate exposure to the virus in the city. Mayor Martin Walsh announced that 1,000 asymptomatic residents will undergo diagnostic and antibody testing, which is expected to be done by Friday.

More outbreaks at meat plants

The ongoing pandemic, meanwhile, has led to the closure of another meat production plant.

A JBS USA beef production plant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will temporarily close due to the pandemic, the company announced Sunday. The county where the plant is located has at least 776 confirmed cases and two deaths as of Sunday.

Processing plants and slaughterhouses have been shutting their doors in recent weeks. Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, JBS pork processing in Worthington, Minnesota, and Tyson Fresh Foods in Waterloo, Iowa, three of the largest pork processing plants in the country, have already closed indefinitely while smaller ones have done so temporarily.

"The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," Smithfield Foods CEO Ken Sullivan said. "It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15012

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4796259
Lake153369
Hamilton70451
Hendricks64429
Cass5861
St. Joseph57614
Johnson53351
Allen43927
Madison39445
Elkhart2454
Clark22713
Porter2125
Bartholomew20610
Decatur19427
LaPorte1885
Boone18220
Shelby1806
Hancock1787
Floyd16412
Delaware14611
Morgan1314
Monroe1207
Harrison1185
Vanderburgh1171
Howard1175
Grant1146
Jackson1140
Franklin947
Lawrence9211
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Warrick8212
Tippecanoe752
Jennings721
Miami650
Vigo625
Orange606
Putnam584
Noble547
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess439
Washington400
Scott372
Henry331
Montgomery330
Wayne313
Clinton311
Kosciusko291
Rush291
Jasper281
Marshall271
White260
Fayette254
LaGrange221
Owen221
Jefferson220
Steuben211
Knox200
Wabash191
Clay191
Dubois170
Tipton171
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Starke151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Fulton130
Carroll131
Sullivan130
Pulaski130
Parke120
Warren111
Jay110
Posey90
Fountain92
Adams81
Vermillion70
Huntington72
Blackford71
Martin70
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Perry60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 43903

Reported Deaths: 1933
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook305741313
Lake2990118
DuPage2443131
Will2126133
Kane110939
McHenry51328
St. Clair39124
Winnebago3188
Unassigned3070
Madison30516
Kankakee30423
Rock Island3046
Kendall2085
Champaign1055
Sangamon1046
Randolph1041
Macon10211
McLean883
Ogle871
Clinton841
Jefferson835
Boone768
DeKalb711
Jackson677
Peoria652
Monroe6410
Whiteside625
Warren490
LaSalle441
Jasper422
Knox360
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Grundy300
Macoupin280
Christian284
Cass270
Marion260
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee190
Iroquois180
Morgan161
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Pulaski150
Douglas130
Jersey121
Woodford111
Vermilion110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Perry80
Mercer70
Piatt70
Mason60
McDonough60
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
