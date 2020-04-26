Clear

Dr. Birx is struggling with a nearly impossible choice

Dr. Deborah Birx joins Jake Tapper to discuss the demand for tests and supplies, states beginning to reopen as the pandemic continues and President Trump's recent comments on disinfectants.

Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Life in a pandemic is filled with ethical and moral dilemmas for everyone. We have to weigh the cost to ourselves and others of decisions that barely merited a second thought in pre-pandemic life. But few people have had to wrestle with their conscience in full view of the world the way the government's top scientists do these days.

Standing at the White House podium next to their boss, President Donald Trump , now-familiar figures -- including Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others -- face ethical predicaments that may keep medical ethicists, philosophers and theologians debating for years to come.

Government scientists have to decide how to preserve their integrity while working for a president that tells lies; they have to keep their dignity while working for a president that demands unwarranted praise; and they have to keep their jobs without becoming accomplices of a president whose reckless advice can lead to more loss of life.

What should these scientists do when Trump tells tens of millions of Americans to do something that they know will harm them? Should they correct him immediately, risking his rage and perhaps bring an end to their careers? Or should they keep quiet and hope they can find another moment to correct him, calculating that staying in Trump's good graces will allow them to do their jobs -- perhaps saving even more lives than might be lost by allowing the bizarre presidential advice to filter into the community?

For now, Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, have chosen the latter. But it's not completely clear that they, particularly Birx, have managed to thread the needle successfully.

Fauci has been more willing to openly correct the president, even if we sometimes wish he'd done it more quickly. "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down," he explained in an interview with Science Magazine. He now needs special security to protect him from some of Trump's most passionate defenders.

Birx has struggled visibly with her all-but-impossible dilemma.

We saw it during and after that immortal briefing on Thursday, when she sat against the wall of the briefing room, as Trump suggested that disinfectant, "injection inside," or perhaps ultraviolet light inside the body, might cure Covid-19.The close-up of her reaction, shifting in her seat; tightening her facial muscles and staring into the floor, went viral (in the old, pre-Corona sense of the word.)

Now rumored to be in the running to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Birx has become something of a Trump whisperer. But at what cost?

In addition to a respected scientist, she is also a diplomat, and diplomacy often requires praise through clenched teeth. On Sunday, Birx defended Trump's irresponsible televised musings that ingesting disinfectant could kill the virus. Trump's words triggered urgent warnings from the makers of Lysol and Clorox not to drink or inject their product, it also sent much of the world into gales of laughter, a shameful moment for the United States.

More importantly, it prompted many people to take the president seriously. Who knows how many desperate relatives of the sick thought maybe Trump found his desperately sought magic bullet. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said hundreds of people in his state called to ask about injecting or ingesting disinfectants.

In the midst of the uproar, Trump claimed -- in a transparent lie -- that he was being sarcastic when he brought it up. His new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, blamed the media for taking him out of context.

Birx offered a third defense, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump was having, "a dialogue" about the subject, as if it had been a perfectly normal discussion, adding that Trump "understood" when she told him it was not a treatment. In fact, it's doubtful Trump understood, because he persevered, "I think it's a great thing to look at. I mean, you know. Okay"

Birx has done a superb job in the US-led global campaign against HIV-AIDS. Making her the pandemic point person is one of the best moves by the administration. But her efforts to please Trump have cut into her dignity and credibility.

It was excruciating to watch clips of her disturbing interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network last month, after the president had spent weeks downplaying the pandemic and ignoring the experts. Birx gushed that Trump has "been so attentive to the scientific literature," praising Trump's, "ability to analyze and integrate data."

By then, Trump was busy proving exactly the opposite, promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as "very, very promising," even as Fauci tried to warn against it. The research now indicates that following Trump's prescription, as tens of thousands apparently did,can lead to potentially fatal cardiac problems.

Birx surely knew that what she was telling CBN was false. Perhaps she was calculating that this was the price she must pay to gain the trust of a president for whom no currency is more valuable than lavish praise. Perhaps Birx decided that she would surrender a bit of her integrity to secure a position that would allow her to steer the country's coronavirus battle and ultimately save lives.

If so, she sold a piece of her soul to do so. Was the transaction ethically justified? Was it morally correct?

Those are questions that have no conclusive answer.

Birx has a habit of nodding, presumably approvingly, when the president speaks. Some people have told me they find that indefensible. They wonder if Birx is a Trumpist, a true believer. None of us knows what's in her heart, other than what her history tells us. She has a distinguished and honorable record of fighting disease around the world. Whatever compromises she's making now, we should respect that she has followed her calling throughout her professional life.

Her latest challenge is an immense one, not just because the coronavirus is a tough foe, but because fighting it in the shadow of a self-serving, pernicious boss creates new wrenching moral dilemmas.

If she gets the top HHS job let's hope she will strengthen her courage and call out the president quickly when that is needed. She owes that to the American people.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15012

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4796259
Lake153369
Hamilton70451
Hendricks64429
Cass5861
St. Joseph57614
Johnson53351
Allen43927
Madison39445
Elkhart2454
Clark22713
Porter2125
Bartholomew20610
Decatur19427
LaPorte1885
Boone18220
Shelby1806
Hancock1787
Floyd16412
Delaware14611
Morgan1314
Monroe1207
Harrison1185
Vanderburgh1171
Howard1175
Grant1146
Jackson1140
Franklin947
Lawrence9211
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Warrick8212
Tippecanoe752
Jennings721
Miami650
Vigo625
Orange606
Putnam584
Noble547
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess439
Washington400
Scott372
Henry331
Montgomery330
Wayne313
Clinton311
Kosciusko291
Rush291
Jasper281
Marshall271
White260
Fayette254
LaGrange221
Owen221
Jefferson220
Steuben211
Knox200
Wabash191
Clay191
Dubois170
Tipton171
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Starke151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Fulton130
Carroll131
Sullivan130
Pulaski130
Parke120
Warren111
Jay110
Posey90
Fountain92
Adams81
Vermillion70
Huntington72
Blackford71
Martin70
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Perry60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 43903

Reported Deaths: 1933
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook305741313
Lake2990118
DuPage2443131
Will2126133
Kane110939
McHenry51328
St. Clair39124
Winnebago3188
Unassigned3070
Madison30516
Kankakee30423
Rock Island3046
Kendall2085
Champaign1055
Sangamon1046
Randolph1041
Macon10211
McLean883
Ogle871
Clinton841
Jefferson835
Boone768
DeKalb711
Jackson677
Peoria652
Monroe6410
Whiteside625
Warren490
LaSalle441
Jasper422
Knox360
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Grundy300
Macoupin280
Christian284
Cass270
Marion260
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee190
Iroquois180
Morgan161
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Pulaski150
Douglas130
Jersey121
Woodford111
Vermilion110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Perry80
Mercer70
Piatt70
Mason60
McDonough60
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
